Rhys Shaw

Through historical fiction and her upcoming move to Scotland, Rhys Shaw explores women's resilience, independence, and the courage to choose their own paths

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Throughout history, women's voices have too often been overlooked, their accomplishments diminished, and their choices dictated by others. Author Rhys Shaw challenges that narrative through her historical fiction, creating female characters who overcome adversity, defy expectations, and shape their own futures. Through her Welexia Series and Kirkyard Moon, she explores women's resilience, independence, and determination. Now, Shaw is embracing that philosophy in her own life with a move to Scotland, demonstrating that women can redefine their paths, pursue their dreams, and create lives on their own terms.

"I think women spend far too much of their lives worrying about what everyone else thinks they should do. We put our dreams on hold, question our decisions, and sometimes convince ourselves it's too late to make a change. But whose life is it, really? At some point, you have to decide what makes you happy and have the courage to go after it. That's what following your own voice means to me."

That philosophy is deeply woven into Shaw's literary work. Her Welexia Series follows strong female characters who navigate adversity, challenge expectations, and take ownership of their futures, while Kirkyard Moon explores the persecution of women accused of witchcraft in Scotland, bringing attention to a painful chapter of history in which women's lives were shaped by fear, prejudice, and societal expectations. Through her stories, Shaw brings women's voices and historical experiences to the forefront, celebrating those who find the courage to challenge societal expectations and define their own paths.

"The women I write about aren't defined by what the world expects of them. They face challenges, make difficult choices, and find their own strength along the way. I think that's something all women can relate to. My move to Scotland is a reflection of that same belief. I wanted something different for this chapter of my life, and I decided to give myself permission to pursue it. Sometimes we have to stop waiting for the perfect moment and simply take the chance."

Shaw's work is also gaining recognition, with Kirkyard Moon recently named a finalist in the 2026 Independent Author Network (IAN) Book of the Year Awards in the Historical Fiction Pre-20th Century category. The recognition marks an exciting milestone in her writing career and brings additional attention to a novel exploring women's experiences, resilience, and strength across generations.

Shaw says she has spent countless hours researching Scotland for her writing, making her move there an exciting new chapter both personally and creatively. Its rich cultural heritage, fascinating history, and longstanding literary traditions provide a meaningful backdrop for an author whose work explores women's lives and historical experiences. Her new surroundings may also inspire fresh perspectives and future storytelling.

"I want women to know they don't have to explain every decision, justify every dream, or live up to someone else's idea of who they should be. You are allowed to change your mind, start over, take chances, and want something different. Your voice matters, your dreams matter, and your life belongs to you. Don't spend so much time listening to everyone else that you forget to listen to yourself."

To learn more about Rhys Shaw, explore her books, and follow her journey, visit .

About Rhys Shaw

Rhys Shaw is an author whose writing explores women's experiences, resilience, independence, and the courage to challenge expectations. Through her Welexia Series and Kirkyard Moon, she creates stories celebrating women who discover their voices and forge their own paths.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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Rhys Shaw, Author, Turns the Page on Expectations, Inspiring Women to Take Charge of Their Lives News Provided By Boundless Media November 16, 2026, 21:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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