The HAV Eagle Balloon spreads its wings as it heads north on 3rd Street in Phoenix

Honoring America's Veterans thanks participants, sponsors and approximately 100 volunteers; invites more volunteers to join next year.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Honoring America's Veterans (HAV) brought parade participants, volunteers and spectators together under beautiful skies for this year's celebration honoring America's veterans. The parade was televised live on CW7 Arizona, extending the celebration to viewers at home.

The procession featured eight floats, six bands and musical groups, five JROTC units, eight military-vehicle groups, six marching units and 13 Veterans Service Organization entries. Veterans riding in vehicles and historical entries also helped showcase the community's commitment to recognizing military service.

Approximately 100 volunteers supported parade preparations and event-day activities. HAV expressed gratitude for their contributions and hopes to welcome additional volunteers for next year's event.

HAV also thanked its sponsors, parade participants, parade team and Board of Directors for the support, planning and dedication that made the celebration possible. Spectators added to the occasion with their enthusiasm and appreciation for the veterans being honored.

A recap of the parade is available on HAV's YouTube channel, giving those who missed the event an opportunity to watch and allowing participants and supporters to revisit the celebration.

Planning looks ahead to next year's parade, with opportunities for community members to participate, volunteer and support the annual tribute to honor and recognize our nation's veterans.

PAULA L. PEDENE

Honoring America's Veterans

+1 480-772-2934

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Community Turns Out to Honor Veterans at Annual HAV Phoenix Veterans Day Parade News Provided By Honoring America's Veterans November 16, 2026, 21:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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