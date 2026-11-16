

New MultiJet, wax material and direct metal 3D printing technologies and software releases at Formnext 2026 round out the company's efforts for 2026

Focused investments and strategies in aerospace & defense, healthcare and dental markets deliver advanced tools and technologies to customers Visit 3D Systems at Formnext 2026, November 17-20, booth D11 in Hall 11.0



ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced the release of the MJP 300 multijet 3D printer, the new TSR (Transport-Sieve-Reload) powder management systems for direct metal 3D printing, and upgrades to the 3D Sprint software including digital rights management (DRM) tools. In addition, 3D Systems continues to build on key investments in 3D printed Jetted Denture systems, healthcare solutions, as well as strategic partnerships and expanded facilities for Aerospace & Defense manufacturing.

“We have spent the last eighteen months on targeted, focused investments in people, facilities, materials and technologies that reflect where the true growth and demand is for 3D printing – namely healthcare, dental, and aerospace & defense,” said Dr. Jeff Graves, president and CEO, 3D Systems.“As a result we have achieved numerous strategic milestones including the release of and clearance for the NextDent Jetted Denture solution, the release of the MJP 300W Plus wax casting pattern system, numerous FDA and EU clearances for 3D printed healthcare solutions, new Stereolithography platforms, and an expansion of our production facilities for aerospace & defense customers. These latest announcements at Formnext are a result of that targeted strategy and effort to deliver ground-breaking solutions to our customers.”

At Formnext 2026, 3D Systems is rounding out the year's product developments with the following new offerings:

The new MJP 300 plastic 3D Printer delivers next-generation productivity

The MJP 300 is a next-generation machine targeted at faster and easier operation for rapid production of plastic 3D printed parts. Additional build modes on this model allow for choices between sharper and smoother parts or increased speed of production. The MJP 300 incorporates enhanced cybersecurity features designed to support compliance with ESA/IEC standards, upgraded electronics for faster data processing, as well as new software and fleet management tools. This 3D printer builds on the renowned reliability of 3D Systems MJP technology as well as delivering new levels of efficiency in reduced use of support materials and easier, hands-free post-processing steps.

Key features of the MJP 300 include:



M2P-CST Crystal material now in both XHD, and with a very high-speed HD mode for high-definition parts

Growing M2R materials suite to add XHD for a finer resolution mode for each material.

HD, UHD (Ultra HD) and XHD (extreme High resolution) build modes deliver parts with 16 micron layers at 1600 x 900 dpi.

With the ability to build large parts across the volume of the MJP 300 (294 x 211 x 144 mm, or 11.6 x 8.3 x 5.6 in) the system has the unique ability to divide the volume into 3 lanes. This enables small or tall parts to be grouped in a single lane for maximum production speed without sacrificing quality.

5 VisiJet® acrylate materials initially supported including M2P-Crystal, M2R-WH, M2R-CL, M2R-TN, M2R-HT90 with more to follow.

Supported by the industry-leading 3D Sprint printer management software which now includes.finite, a Digital Rights Management (DRM) tool for protecting the Intellectual Property of your 3D data. Operates within the new AddiTrakTM fleet management software from 3D Systems for the monitoring and management of your 3D Systems machines.



“The MJP 300 represents a new generation in multijet 3D printing,” said Martin Johnson, Vice President, Product & Technical Fellow, 3D Systems.”Updated electronics and software provide a new level of accuracy, surface finish, ease-of-use and security for our customers with a platform that can scale.”

The MJP 300 will be on display at Formnext 2026 and available to purchase in the first quarter of 2027.

TSR: Closed-Loop Metal Powder Management, From Recovery to Reuse

The TSR (Transport-Sieve-Reload) module is a mobile, closed-loop powder management solution, that can be connected to DMP Flex 350 metal 3D printers to enable powder recovery, sieving, and recirculation under inert conditions. This integrated workflow preserves powder quality for reuse while minimizing operator contact with the powder and maintaining inert conditions throughout the process. The solution combines 3D Systems innovations with proven powder handling technology from Russell Finex. A single TSR module can be shared across multiple compatible printers and is the latest addition to 3D Systems' powder management workflow options for the DMP Flex 350 platform.

"Every metal additive manufacturing operation is different. That's why we've developed a flexible powder management portfolio that allows customers to choose the approach that best fits their production environment, operational requirements, and growth plans,” said Martin Johnson.“By combining 3D Systems' innovations with proven technologies from trusted industry partners, such as Russell Finex, we're helping customers build on existing operations and implement workflows that adapt as their needs evolve. At Formnext, we are showcasing our TSR solution, which enables metal 3D powder recovery, sieving, and recirculation within a fully integrated inert workflow, maintaining low-oxygen conditions throughout the recovery and reuse cycle."

The TSR module is available for purchase.

3D Sprint software update delivers new cybersecurity and DRM features

3D Systems' professional-grade 3D print software has been updated to enable new cybersecurity and digital rights management tools for 3D Systems' latest 3D printer releases.

The.finiteTM toolset available within 3D Sprint Pro protects the intellectual property of your 3D print data by helping prevent unauthorized access to your data as it is shared, limiting tampering and verifying data integrity, and securing the amount of 3D prints that can be made by specific workstations within controlled timelines.

.finite will be initially available for the MJP 300W wax 3D printer, and the MJP 300 acrylate 3D printer, with more models to be supported in early 2027.

New Industrial Wax Kit for MJP 300W Plus for 3D printed wax casting patterns

Since its release in Q3 2025, the MJP 300W Plus has been an industry leader in the production of wax casting patterns for jewelry due to its ease-of-use, efficiency, precision and high reliability. As a result of high interest in the use of this system to produce larger wax casting patterns for industries such as aerospace, 3D Systems has released a new Industrial Wax kit which enables use of the VisiJet Wax Jewel Red material for this purpose.

“This machine has already gained significant adoption for its ability to produce very detailed, fine geometry in wax for jewelry but has also turned the heads of the aerospace community for its ability to easily and quickly produce larger wax casting patterns with high accuracy and great surface finish,” said Johnson.“Using the VisiJet® Wax Jewel Red for larger parts is a natural evolution for this material which is highly ductile, durable and flexible.”

This new Industrial Wax kit is available now.

You can see all these new products, and more, at 3D Systems' booth D11 in Hall 11.0.

About 3D Systems

For 40 years, Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials, and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; data center infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding the timing of product launches, regulatory approvals, market opportunities, expected revenue impact, and shareholder value. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not, be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

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