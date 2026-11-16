MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nine-Month Revenue of $13.3 Million, Up 8.1%; Third Quarter Revenue of $4.5 Million; Trading in Common Stock Currently Halted

NORTH WALES, PA, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toppoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: TOPP), a truckload services and solutions provider focused on the recycling export supply chain, today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights



Revenue of $4.5 million, up 0.5% from Q3 2025 and down from $4.6 million in Q2 2026

Gross profit of $521,923, a 12% gross margin, compared with $742,086 (17%) in Q3 2025 and $377,517 (8%) in Q2 2026

Net loss of $94,262, or $(0.00) per share, compared with $4,146,657, or $(0.23) per share, in Q3 2025, which included $3.78 million of stock-based compensation

General and administrative expenses of $679,595, compared with $4,971,838 in Q3 2025 Cash of $4.8 million at September 30, 2026

Third Quarter Results

Revenue was $4,517,850, compared with $4,494,932 in the prior-year quarter. Waste paper revenue increased 2.9% to $2,127,913 and import revenue increased 1.8% to $1,605,211, while metal, log and plastic revenue decreased. The Company believes elevated diesel fuel prices reduced shipment volumes for certain customers during the quarter. Loss from operations was $157,672, compared with $4,229,752.

Nine-Month Results

Revenue was $13,264,861, up 8.1% from $12,275,466 for the same period in 2025. Import revenue increased 26.4% to $4,650,292 and metal revenue increased 33.8% to $1,869,871, while waste paper revenue decreased 4.8% to $6,418,503. Gross profit was $732,327, compared with $824,288 for the same period in 2025. Net loss was $1,054,705, or $(0.05) per share, compared with $6,206,653, or $(0.36) per share.

Total loads completed were 15,640, compared with 16,669 in the prior-year period, a decrease of 6.2%. Import and metal loads were 45.6% of total loads, compared with 37.8% in the prior-year period. Loads completed is a management metric that has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash was $4,766,190 at September 30, 2026, compared with $4,698,480 at June 30, 2026 and $1,202,395 at December 31, 2025. Shareholders' equity was $11,696,853. Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months was $686,593, compared with $1,584,551. Of the $5.0 million loan receivable, the Company received $500,000 on November 6, 2026 and expects to receive a further $1.5 million by the end of December 2026.

Trading Halt and Reverse Stock Split

On November 10, 2026, NYSE American LLC halted trading in the Company's common stock due to its low trading price; trading remains halted as of the date hereof. On November 11, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a one-for-five reverse stock split, within the range approved by stockholders on September 8, 2026, expected to be effective on or about November 23, 2026. There can be no assurance that trading will resume or that the Company will continue to meet NYSE American listing standards.

Other Developments

The Company completed its reincorporation from Nevada to Delaware on September 26, 2026. Following the plans described in its Q2 2026 release, the Company executed a memorandum of understanding with the municipality of Chancay, Peru to explore logistics and recycling infrastructure opportunities.

About Toppoint Holdings Inc.

Toppoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: TOPP) is a truckload services and solutions provider focused on the recycling export supply chain. The Company transports waste paper, scrap metal and logs to the ports of Newark, NJ and Philadelphia, PA, provides import transportation services at those ports, and serves markets including Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami, FL; Baltimore, MD; and Houston, TX. The Company is incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in North Wales, Pennsylvania.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the reverse stock split, the resumption of trading, collection of the loan receivable and the Company's plans. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including NYSE American actions on the trading halt and continued listing, fuel costs, tariff and trade policy developments, commodity demand, port volumes, the Company's ability to collect the loan receivable, liquidity constraints, pending litigation, previously disclosed material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting, and other risks described in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 25, 2026 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026. Toppoint undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Toppoint Holdings Inc.

1250 Kenas Road, North Wales, PA 19454

Phone: 551-866-1320

NYSE American: TOPP