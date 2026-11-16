(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference Call Scheduled for Today, November 16, at 5:00 p.m. ET LITTLETON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: POCI), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2027 ended September 30, 2026. Q1 2027 Financial Highlights (3 Months Ended September 30, 2026)

Revenue increased 22% to $8.2 million from $6.7 million in the prior-year fiscal first quarter.

Production revenue grew 23% to $7.4 million from $6.0 million in the prior fiscal year quarter.

Engineering design services revenue increased 11% year over year to $728,000.

Gross margin increased to 22.5% from 14.2% in the prior-fiscal year first quarter.

Net loss narrowed to $475,000, or $0.04 per share, from $1.6 million, or $0.21 per share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $(0.2) million, compared with $(1.2) million in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. Cash and cash equivalents were $9.0 million at September 30, 2026 compared with $9.8 million at June 30, 2026.

Recent Operating Highlights

Generated $2.3 million in revenue during the first quarter of fiscal 2027 from the Company's established satellite optical communications program. After quarter-end, the Company received a follow-on production order from the same top-tier aerospace customer, which was earlier than anticipated.

Received a follow-on engineering order from a U.S. space technology company developing a new satellite constellation.

Generated approximately $1.8 million in production revenue during the first quarter of fiscal 2027 from the single-use cystoscope program.

Achieved revenue of $581,000 during the first quarter of fiscal 2027 from the single-use ophthalmic program as shipments increased under the $3.5 million follow-on order. Received a $1.3 million follow-on production order from a large defense company with production that commenced in October 2026.

Fiscal 2027 Financial Outlook The Company maintains its expectation for fiscal year 2027 revenue to be in the range of $30 million to $33 million and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $(1.2) million to $(1.7) million. “Revenue grew 22% year over year to $8.2 million, led by a 23% increase in production revenue. Higher volumes and more efficient manufacturing helped lift gross margin and improved our Adjusted EBITDA,” said Dr. Joe Forkey, CEO of Precision Optics.“Our established satellite optical communications program generated $2.3 million in first-quarter revenue, and the same customer placed a $2 million follow-on production order after quarter-end, earlier than we anticipated. Satellite communications are becoming an increasingly key market for us following the receipt of a follow-on engineering order from a second U.S. space technology customer to support the design of its new satellite constellation.” “We continued to make operational progress with our single-use medical device programs. The cystoscope program generated $1.8 million in production revenue, and our ophthalmic program delivered revenue of $581,000, as shipments increased under its $3.5 million follow-on order.” The following table summarizes the unaudited results for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

Three Months Ended September 30 2026 2025 Revenues $8,152,083 $6,680,823 Gross Profit 1,837,851 946,358 Stock Compensation Expenses 229,278 301,639 Other 2,126,882 2,239,974 Total Operating Expenses 2,356,161 2,541,613 Operating Income (Loss) (518,310 ) (1,595,255 ) Net Income (Loss) (474,854 ) (1,637,030 ) Income (Loss) per Share Basic & Fully Diluted $(0.04 ) $(0.21 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic & Fully Diluted 10,974,771 7,714,701

Conference Call Details

Monday, November 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Participants may dial 1-844-735-3662 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-5705 (international).

Live webcast and webcast replay: .

A telephone replay will be available through November 23 at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay access code is 7453200.

About Precision Optics Corporation

Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics, multi-channel and ultra-high precision imaging and digital imaging technologies across the medical device, defense/aerospace and satellite communications markets. Through its Systems Manufacturing, Engineering, Ross Optical and Micro-Optics Lab operations, the Company provides services from new product concept and design through volume production. Its in-house optical, mechanical, electrical and systems engineering, prototyping, regulatory support, fabrication, assembly and manufacturing capabilities enable it to develop next-generation solutions for demanding customer requirements. In medical devices, Precision Optics supports minimally invasive and robotic surgery with micro-endoscopes, single-use and reusable endoscopes, digital imaging and related optical assemblies. In defense/aerospace and satellite communications, the Company applies its micro-optics and opto-mechanical expertise to applications requiring high quality and optimized size, weight and power. Ross Optical complements these capabilities through global sourcing, inspection and production of custom and catalog optics. For more information, please visit

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Precision Optics has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“non-GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measure is Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). In addition to these items, Adjusted EBITDA excludes from Net Income (Loss) the effect of stock-based compensation.

This non-GAAP financial measure assists Precision Optics management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure the underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete acquisition or restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity of the Company. Precision Optics management also believes that presenting this measure allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included with this press release.

Precision Optics is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation expense, which may vary significantly based on stock price and other factors outside the Company's control. The unavailable information could have a significant effect on the Company's GAAP financial results.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements concerning our fiscal year 2027 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, as well as the timing and expectations for certain production orders. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of the Company in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on the Company as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9700

...

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,966,889 $ 9,841,142 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $109,055 at September 30, 2026 and $108,220 at June 30, 2026 5,371,290 5,944,412 Inventories, net 3,518,893 3,829,414 Prepaid expenses 586,022 494,488 Total current assets 18,443,094 20,109,456 Fixed Assets: Machinery and equipment 3,427,461 3,410,813 Leasehold improvements 1,226,171 1,226,171 Furniture and fixtures 674,445 645,046 5,328,077 5,282,030 Less-accumulated depreciation and amortization 4,415,080 4,394,317 Net fixed assets 912,997 887,713 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,229,155 2,300,866 Patents, net 206,597 212,889 Goodwill 8,824,210 8,824,210 Total other assets 11,259,962 11,337,965 TOTAL ASSETS $ 30,616,053 $ 32,335,134 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 577,898 $ 577,898 Accounts payable 2,620,358 3,582,674 Customer advances 2,342,890 2,498,501 Accrued compensation and other 1,619,014 1,843,368 Current portion of operating lease liability 335,011 325,500 Total current liabilities 7,495,171 8,827,941 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 562,023 711,305 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 2,358,873 2,446,576 Total liabilities 10,416,067 11,985,822 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 10,994,430 shares at September 30, 2026 and 10,972,792 at June 30, 2026 109,944 109,728 Additional paid-in capital 81,165,417 80,840,105 Accumulated deficit (61,075,375 ) (60,600,521 ) Total stockholders' equity 20,199,986 20,349,312 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 30,616,053 $ 32,335,134





PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025

(UNAUDITED) Three Months

Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Revenues $ 8,152,083 $ 6,680,823 Cost of Goods Sold 6,314,232 5,734,465 Gross Profit 1,837,851 946,358 Research and Development Expenses 306,215 311,840 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 2,049,946 2,229,773 Total Operating Expenses 2,356,161 2,541,613 Operating Loss (518,310 ) (1,595,255 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (30,121 ) (41,775 ) Interest income 73,577 – Net Loss $ (474,854 ) $ (1,637,030 ) Loss Per Share: Basic & Fully Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic & Fully Diluted 10,974,771 7,714,701





PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.

STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025

(UNAUDITED) Three Month Period Ended September 30, 2026 Number of

Shares Common

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

Stockholders'

Equity Balance, July 1, 2026 10,972,792 $ 109,728 $ 80,840,105 $ (60,600,521 ) $ 20,349,312 Issuance of common stock for consulting services and employees 21,638 216 96,034 – 96,250 Stock-based compensation – – 229,278 – 229,278 Net loss – – – (474,854 ) (474,854 ) Balance, September 30, 2026 10,994,430 $ 109,944 $ 81,165,417 $ (61,075,375 ) $ 20,199,986





Three Month Period Ended September 30, 2025 Number of

Shares Common

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

Stockholders'

Equity Balance, July 1, 2025 7,714,701 $ 77,147 $ 69,152,317 $ (56,970,630 ) $ 12,258,834 Stock-based compensation – – 301,639 – 301,639 Net loss – – – (1,637,030 ) (1,637,030 ) Balance, September 30, 2025 7,714,701 $ 77,147 $ 69,453,956 $ (58,607,660 ) $ 10,923,443

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025

(UNAUDITED) Three Months

Ended September 30, 2026

2025 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Loss $ (474,854 ) $ (1,637,030 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities - Depreciation and amortization 65,271 65,181 Stock-based compensation expense 235,528 301,639 Non-cash interest expense 4,801 4,608 Non-cash operating lease expense (6,481 ) 49,322 (Gain) Loss on disposal of fixed assets (36,238 ) 34,506 Changes in operating assets and liabilities - Accounts receivable, net 573,122 148,797 Inventories, net 310,521 (318,196 ) Prepaid expenses (91,534 ) (14,240 ) Accounts payable (962,316 ) 1,099,235 Contract liabilities (155,611 ) 208,843 Accrued compensation and other (134,354 ) 135,562 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (672,145 ) 78,227 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of fixed assets (84,263 ) (304,731 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 36,238 3,000 Additional patent costs – (58 ) Net cash used in investing activities (48,025 ) (301,789 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments of capital lease obligations – (8,985 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (5,000 ) – Payments of long-term debt (149,083 ) (149,083 ) Net cash used in financing activities (154,083 ) (158,068 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (874,253 ) (381,630 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 9,841,142 1,773,735 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,966,889 $ 1,392,105 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ – $ 2,600 Cash paid during the period for interest $ 25,320 $ 37,167 Issuance of common stock for employee services $ 96,250 $ – Operating right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ – $ 2,632,584 Lease improvements financed by landlord $ – $ 218,750





PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended 30-Sep 2026

2025

Net Income (loss) (GAAP) $ (474,854 ) $ (1,637,030 ) Stock based compensation 229,278 301,639 Depreciation and amortization 65,271 65,181 Interest Expense 30,121 41,775 Interest Income (73,577 ) - Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (223,761 ) $ (1,228,435 )



