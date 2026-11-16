Third Quarter Events and Comparison vs. Prior Year Period:



Net sales decreased to $14.5 million compared to $29.4 million.



Gross Profit Margin increased to 17.7% of net sales compared to 11.6%.

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1) increased to 23.6% of net sales compared to 18.8%.

SG&A expense and Adjusted SG&A(1) expense decreased by 51.4% and 54.1%, respectively.

Net loss decreased to $7.8 million compared to $16.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA(1)of $(1.1) million compared to $(4.4) million. Cash used in operating activities and Free Cash Flow(1) were each $(7.5) million which included a $4.4 million cash interest payment on the now terminated Term Loan debt facility, and $2.8 million of debt and restructuring related payments; compared to cash used in operating activities and Free Cash Flow(1) of less than $(0.1) million and $(0.2) million, respectively.

(1)Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted SG&A as a percent of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. For a description of our non-GAAP measures see the“Non-GAAP Measures” section accompanying this release; and for reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures see the“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” accompanying this release.

Hydrofarm also recently completed the following transactions:



Sold Aurora Peat Products in the third quarter of 2026 for $16 million gross proceeds, reducing debt and simplifying operating footprint. Subsequent to the third quarter, Hydrofarm recapitalized the business, eliminating $109 million of Term Loan debt and raising $8.3 million in gross proceeds.

"In the third quarter, our higher margin proprietary brand sales exceeded two-thirds of total sales and contributed to our highest Adjusted Gross Profit margin percentage since Q3 2024. We also reduced Adjusted SG&A expense by over 50% compared to last year. We implemented meaningful cost reductions and grew our logistics services business, realizing our 17th consecutive quarter of year-over-year expense reductions. In July, we sold our Aurora Peat Products business for $16 million, a key strategic step in optimizing our portfolio and reducing our Term Loan debt," said William Toler, Chief Executive Officer of Hydrofarm. "Then in October, we completed the recapitalization of our Company, eliminated the Term Loan debt facility and raised additional equity for the next chapter of our business. Backed by a stronger financial foundation, we are well-positioned to invest in sustainable growth as we expect to transition to positive Adjusted EBITDA in the next year."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net sales decreased 50.7% to $14.5 million compared to $29.4 million in the prior year period. This was due to a decline in volume/mix related to the discontinuation of certain distributed brands, the Company's business divestitures in Canada, and constrained working capital leading up to the Company's recapitalization transaction.

Gross Profit decreased to $2.6 million, or 17.7% of net sales, compared to $3.4 million, or 11.6% of net sales, in the prior year period. Adjusted Gross Profit(1) decreased to $3.4 million, or 23.6% of net sales, compared to $5.5 million, or 18.8% of net sales, in the prior year period. The decreases in Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit(1) were primarily due to lower net sales. Gross Profit Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (1) increased primarily due to selling a higher proportion of proprietary brand products, partially offset by higher labor and freight costs as a percentage of net sales.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense improved to $8.0 million, compared to $16.4 million in the prior year period, and Adjusted SG&A(1) expense improved to $4.5 million compared to $9.9 million in the prior year period. SG&A declined due to lower amortization expense and the Company's cost-saving initiatives, partially offset by costs associated with the Company's strategic alternatives and debt transactions, certain legal and restructuring expenses. In addition, Adjusted SG&A(1) expenses decreased $5.3 million from the Company's cost-saving initiatives, including a $1.5 million decrease in employee compensation costs, a $1.3 million decrease in facility expenses, and other general and administrative costs.

Net loss was $7.8 million, or $(1.61) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $16.4 million, or $(3.51) per diluted share in the prior year period. Net loss decreased primarily due to lower SG&A expense and a $1.5 million gain on the sale of the Company's Aurora Peat Products business in Canada.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) improved to $(1.1) million, compared to $(4.4) million in the prior year period. The improvement was related to Adjusted SG&A (1) expense reductions, partially offset by lower net sales and Adjusted Gross Profit (1).

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Aurora Peat Products Sale

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $3.9 million in cash and restricted cash, compared to $6.6 million as of June 30, 2026. Cash used in operating activities was $(7.5) million and the Company invested less than $0.1 million in capital expenditures, yielding $(7.5) million Free Cash Flow (1) during the three months ended September 30, 2026. During the third quarter, the Company paid $4.4 million in cash interest, in connection with the sale of Aurora Peat Products, and $2.8 million related to its debt and strategic alternatives transactions, and restructuring. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $109 million in principal balance on its Term Loan outstanding, $7.5 million in finance leases, and $0.1 million in other debt outstanding.

As previously disclosed, on February 4, 2026, the Company elected to defer making the interest payment on its Term Loan, resulting in an event of default. The Term Loan was classified as current debt on the September 30, 2026 balance sheet. On July 31, 2026, the Company sold its Aurora Peat Products business in Canada for total consideration of $16 million, a portion of which was represented by a promissory note in the amount of $5 million. The sale proceeds were applied to reduce outstanding Term Loan debt and interest. The sale represented a key strategic milestone, simplifying Hydrofarm's platform into a leaner and more focused organization, and reducing the capital spend of owning and operating peat harvesting assets.

October 2026 Recapitalization

In October 2026, the Company completed its recapitalization, whereby the $109 million Term Loan was eliminated and the former Term Loan lenders received $27.5 million of a newly created class of Series 1 Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock, convertible to common stock based on a stated value of $1.00 per share, and warrants to purchase 27.5 million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.78 per share. In addition, Hydrofarm sold common stock and warrants to investors in a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement, raising approximately $8.3 million in gross proceeds (the“Offering”). Following the Offering and conversion of the Series 1 Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock, the Company expects that it will have approximately 41.8 million common shares outstanding. After the recapitalization, the Company has enhanced liquidity and flexibility to support its strategic initiatives and capitalize on market opportunities, including expanding the direct commercial sales channel, which currently comprises approximately one-third of its business. Hydrofarm is committed to its strategic priorities to drive high-quality revenue streams, improve profit margins and strengthen its financial position.

(1)Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted SG&A as a percent of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. For a description of our non-GAAP measures see the“Non-GAAP Measures” section accompanying this release; and for reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures see the“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” accompanying this release.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of supplies and equipment for controlled environment agriculture, including plant nutrition, growing media, horticultural lighting and climate control solutions, spanning a portfolio of proprietary and select partner brands. The Company manufactures its proprietary plant nutrition and growing media brands in Eugene, Oregon, and, through its logistics services platform, provides third-party warehousing, fulfillment and distribution services across a wide range of industries. For nearly 50 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company's mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, which address activities, events and developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, information regarding the future economic performance and financial condition of the Company, including its return to positive Adjusted EBITDA, the expansion of the direct commercial sales channel, the plans and objectives of the Company's management, and the Company's assumptions regarding such performance and plans are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified as statements that include phrases such as“guidance,”“outlook,”“projected,”“believe,”“target,”“predict,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“strategy,”“may,”“goal,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“foresee,”“likely,”“will,”“should” or other similar words or phrases. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to:

The Company's ability to continue as a going concern; The Company's ability to effect strategic changes to its business including the expansion of the logistics services business and direct commercial sales channel; The market in which the Company operates has been substantially adversely impacted by conditions of the agricultural and cannabis industries, including oversupply and decreasing prices of the products the Company's end customers sell, which, in turn, has materially adversely impacted the Company's sales and other results of operations and which may continue to do so in the future; If industry conditions worsen or are sustained for a lengthy period, the Company could be forced to take additional impairment charges and/or inventory and accounts receivable reserves, which could be substantial, and, ultimately, the Company may face liquidity challenges; The Company's ability to resolve claims from unsecured creditors in the ordinary course of business; The Company's future debt facilities may limit the operation of the Company's business including restricting its ability to sell products directly to the cannabis industry; Although equity financing may be available, the Company's current stock prices are at depressed levels and any such financing would be dilutive; Interruptions in the Company's supply chain could adversely impact expected sales growth and operations; Increased prices and inflation could adversely impact the Company's performance and financial results; Global political and economic conditions including the imposition of potential tariffs could increase the costs of the Company's products and adversely impact the competitiveness of the Company's products and the Company's financial results; The Company may be unable to regain compliance and continue to meet the continued listing standards of Nasdaq; The Company's restructuring activities may increase our expenses and cash expenditures, and may not have the intended cost saving effects; The highly competitive nature of the Company's markets could adversely affect its ability to maintain or grow revenues; Certain of the Company's products may be purchased for use in new or emerging industries or segments, including the cannabis industry, and/or be subject to varying, inconsistent, and rapidly changing laws, regulations, administrative and enforcement approaches, and consumer perceptions which may adversely impact the market for the Company's products; The market for the Company's products has been impacted by conditions impacting its customers, including related crop prices, climate change, and other factors impacting growers; Compliance with government laws and regulations including environmental and other public health regulations or changes in such regulations or regulatory enforcement priorities could increase the Company's costs of doing business or limit the Company's ability to market all of its products; Damage to the Company's reputation or the reputation of its products or products it markets on behalf of third parties could have an adverse effect on its business; If the Company is unable to effectively execute its e-commerce business, its reputation and operating results may be harmed; The Company's operations may be impaired if its information technology systems fail to perform adequately or if it is the subject of a data breach or cyber-attack; The Company may not be able to adequately protect its intellectual property and other proprietary rights that are material to the Company's business; Acquisitions, other strategic alliances and investments could result in operating and integration difficulties, dilution and other harmful consequences that may adversely impact the Company's business and results of operations. Additional detailed information concerning a number of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this release is readily available in the Company's annual, quarterly and other reports. The Company disclaims any obligation to update developments of these risk factors or to announce publicly any revision to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments except as otherwise required by law.

