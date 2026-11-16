

Ratutrelvir (COVID): Positive final Phase 2a results support further studies in PAXLOVID®-ineligible patients Tivoxavir marboxil (TXM, Influenza): Successful completion of tablet bridging study and toxicology retesting support a planned Q4 2026 regulatory resubmission



NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRAW,“Traws Pharma,”“Traws” or“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for COVID-19 and influenza, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided business highlights for its two antiviral programs: ratutrelvir, a once-daily, ritonavir-free oral antiviral in development for COVID-19, and tivoxavir marboxil (TXM), an investigational long-acting agent for the prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza.

“We have made meaningful progress toward our goal of developing new treatment and prevention options for patients most vulnerable to serious respiratory viral diseases,” said Iain Dukes, MA, DPhil, Chief Executive Officer of Traws Pharma.“ For ratutrelvir, the final Phase 2a results support its potential as a once-daily, ritonavir-free treatment option for COVID-19, particularly for patients who are ineligible for PAXLOVID®. Our next priority is to engage the FDA on a registration strategy focused on these patients.”

“For tivoxavir marboxil, the tablet bridging study achieved its objectives, and toxicology retesting is complete. These results support further evaluation of TXM as a potential once-monthly oral influenza prevention option. We expect to resubmit the updated toxicology package in the fourth quarter,” concluded Dr. Dukes.

Recent Business Highlights

Ratutrelvir:



Positive Phase 2a results Support Potential as a Ritonavir-Free Treatment Option. The final 92-subject study showed symptom resolution comparable to PAXLOVID®, with fewer treatment-related adverse events and no viral rebound through Day 28. Median time to sustained symptom resolution of 13.5 days with ratutrelvir versus 14.5 days with PAXLOVID® in eligible subjects. Treatment-related adverse events occurred in 1 of 32 ratutrelvir-treated patients versus 4 of 30 treated with PAXLOVID®. In 30 PAXLOVID®-ineligible subjects, median symptom resolution was 14.0 days, with no treatment-related adverse events reported. Regulatory Planning for PAXLOVID ® -Ineligible Patients. Traws intends to discuss with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a registration strategy for adults at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19 who are ineligible for PAXLOVID®, including a potential adaptive Phase 2b/Pivotal program and Fast Track designation.



Tivoxavir Marboxil



Promising New Compressed-Tablet Bridging Study Results. The compressed-tablet formulation provided exposure comparable to the powder-in-capsule formulation and was well tolerated. Consistent with the Company's earlier modeling, the tablet could support once-monthly dosing. The Company believes the results also support TXM's use in further efficacy studies, including a planned human influenza challenge study. TXM Toxicology Re-Testing Results Support Updated Regulatory Submissions. Two independent rat Pig-a gene mutation studies showed no mutagenic effect at doses up to 500 mg/kg, representing an approximately 125-fold margin over planned clinical exposure based on dose. Traws expects to resubmit the updated toxicology package to regulators in the fourth quarter of 2026.



Corporate Update

Entered into a $50 million common stock purchase agreement with Roth Principal Investments. Under the October 23, 2026 agreement, Traws has the right, but not the obligation, to sell up to $50 million of its common stock to Roth, subject to customary conditions. No shares have been sold under the agreement to date.



Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results



Cash and cash equivalents. $2.3 million as of September 30, 2026, compared with $3.8 million as of December 31, 2025.

Research and development expenses. $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses. $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Net loss. $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. Net loss per common share, basic and diluted, was $0.18 compared with $0.34 in the prior-year period. Shares Outstanding: Traws had 15,368,277 shares of common stock outstanding as of November 13, 2026.



About Ratutrelvir

Ratutrelvir is an investigational oral, small molecule Mpro (3CL protease) inhibitor designed to act broadly against SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 strains without the need for ritonavir. It has demonstrated in vitro activity against a range of virus strains. Industry data indicate that COVID treatment represents a potential multi-billion dollar market opportunity1. Ratutrelvir has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

About Tivoxavir Marboxil

Tivoxavir marboxil (TXM) is an investigational oral, small molecule CAP-dependent endonuclease inhibitor designed for single dose prevention of seasonal influenza and bird flu. It has shown in vitro activity against a range of influenza strains in preclinical studies. Seasonal influenza represents an estimated multi-billion-dollar antiviral market opportunity, largely driven by global health organizations, practice guidelines and government tenders and inclusion in drug stock piling initiatives2,3, with upside potential from potential pandemic flu outbreaks including H5N1 bird flu. TXM has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

About Traws Pharma, Inc.

Traws Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies to target critical threats to human health in respiratory viral diseases. Traws integrates antiviral drug development, medical intelligence and regulatory strategy to address real world challenges in the treatment of viral diseases. The Company is advancing novel investigational oral small molecule antiviral designed to have potent activity against difficult-to-treat or resistant virus strains. These include viruses associated with seasonal influenza and H5N1 bird flu, as well as negative-strand RNA viruses including Hantavirus, Ebola Virus Disease, and Lassa Fever and viruses associated with COVID-19/Long COVID.

Source Information

Third-party products mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. PAXLOVID® is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve risks and uncertainties including statements regarding the Company, its business and product candidates, including the potential opportunity, market size, benefits, effectiveness, safety, and the clinical and regulatory plans for ratutrelvir and tivoxavir marboxil, as well as plans for its legacy programs. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including“believes”,“estimates”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“plans”,“intends”,“may”,“could”,“might”,“will”,“should”,“potential”,“preliminary”,“encouraging”,“approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although Traws believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including planned discussions with the FDA, potential Fast Track designation, the outcome of Traws' IND filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for tivoxavir marboxil, including the current FDA clinical hold; the success and timing of Traws' clinical trials; the potential for tivoxavir marboxil or ratutrelvir to gain market acceptance, if and when regulatory approval is obtained, or to become the new standard of care; Traws' interactions with the FDA, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and similar foreign regulators; collaborations; market conditions; regulatory requirements and pathways for approval; the extent of the spread and threat of the bird flu; COVID-19; seasonal flu; the Company's cash projections; Traws' ability to raise additional capital when needed; and those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Traws' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Traws undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Contacts

Traws Pharma Contact:

Charles Parker

Traws Pharma, Inc.

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Investor Contact:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

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