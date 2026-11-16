KAPALUA, Hawai'i, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) today reported financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company's Land Leasing and Management and Commercial Real Estate segments continued to make steady progress, generating dependable, recurring revenue totaling approximately $10.2 million, compared to $9.8 million for the prior-year period. The Company continued to invest across its business units including its development projects, and infrastructure facilities which will continue to build long-term value for the Company. On November 16, 2026, the Company formed Maui Agave Ventures, LLC, a partnership with established spirits company, Ocean Organic Farm and Distillery, the creators of Ocean Vodka. The entity will distill the 80 acres of blue weber agave currently the Company is cultivating in Upcountry, Maui.

“Our strategy is to operate our core income-producing assets well, build new businesses on land we already own, and recycle capital out of assets that are no longer core to our mission,” said Race Randle, CEO of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.“This year, our commercial and land leasing businesses continued to provide a stable foundation, we have more than $20 million of land sales in escrow, and we formed Maui Agave Ventures with Ocean Vodka as the next step in our commitment to value-added agriculture. Our progress toward a potential sale of certain water assets to the County of Maui reflects the same discipline: transitioning infrastructure better suited to public management while generating capital for higher-value opportunities that benefit both our shareholders and the people of Maui.”

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

Land Development and Sales: Contracted sales pipeline builds toward future closings

The Land Development and Sales segment continues to build momentum with new opportunities, supported by over $20.0 million in contracted land sales currently in escrow and over $12.0 million of land listings throughout 2026. The contracts in escrow include a $10.0 million purchase agreement with Harvest Church for a 6.5-acre parcel in Kapalua, which is expected to close in 2027, and a $10.0 million purchase agreement with DC Kapalua 1 Property for an 8.783-acre parcel in Kapalua. Both sales transactions are subject to various closing conditions. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, $24,800 of land sales were reported. The year-over-year revenue decline is primarily attributable to the pause of the Honokeana Homes Temporary Housing Project, which contributed roughly $3.4 million of revenue in the prior-year period. Because that revenue was matched by an equivalent amount of cost, the pause had virtually no impact on segment margin.

Commercial Real Estate Leasing: Recurring revenue continues to provide a stable foundation as portfolio occupancy rises to 94%

The Commercial Real Estate Leasing segment generated $5.8 million in revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, consistent with the same period in the prior year, and commercial property occupancy increased to 94% at September 30, 2026, from 92% December 31, 2025. These results reflect the quality of the segment's properties and the tenants they attract.

Land Leasing and Management: Increased land activation drives revenue increase as water stewardship supports long-term value

Land Leasing and Management segment revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, increased $0.4 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025, demonstrating the Company's ability to generate income from its landholdings without divesting them. Segment expenses increased $1.3 million to $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, from $3.0 million for the prior-year period, driven primarily by improvements, maintenance, and land management work across the segment's land and water assets. The Company has also entered into a memorandum of understanding with the County of Maui regarding the potential sale of certain water assets. If completed, the sale would transition these water systems to public management in a manner the Company believes will provide meaningful benefit to the community.



Agribusiness Venture: MLP and Ocean Vodka form Maui Agave Ventures LLC

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company invested $1.0 million to advance the cultivation of drought-resistant Blue Weber agave at its 325-acre Hali'imaile Ranch, bringing its total investment in the venture to approximately $2.7 million. During the period, the Company completed the second phase of plantings, expanding the farm to 80 acres. Non-capitalized operating expenses related to the farm were $0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company believes agave represents a key investment in a durable, land-based business with the potential to generate revenue for years to come.



On November 16, 2026, the Company entered into an agreement with HSS Investments to form Maui Agave Ventures LLC with the mission to develop a farm-to-bottle agave spirits business. The venture is the Company's first place-based experiential endeavor and supports its strategy of activating underutilized landholdings to generate recurring revenue.

Maui Agave Ventures LLC will operate a first-class agave farming and distillery facility on Maui. Its premium agave-based spirits and other agave products plan to be farmed, harvested, prepared, distilled, bottled or packaged on Maui. The venture's focus will be onsite sales to visitors, giving them a place-based experience.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Results reflect deliberate reinvestment in the land portfolio.

The Company's reported net loss of $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 reflects its decision to invest in long-term value creation rather than short-term earnings. During the first nine months of the year, the Company invested approximately $2.7 million in development projects and $1.0 million in its agave venture, funded in part through its credit facility. General and administrative expenses during this period increased by $0.9 million, from $3.6 million to $4.5 million, largely due to additional staffing, increased internal audit fees, and increases in professional services and third-party consultants required to support a growing development business. Approximately $3.5 million of the reported $4.8 million in GAAP net loss came from non-cash items. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was a loss of approximately $1.3 million. For the first nine months of 2026, reported GAAP net loss improved by $4.6 million compared with the prior year, driven mainly by the absence of charges related to the 2025 termination of the Company's qualified pension plan. The Company's decision to eliminate the use of new stock options in favor of restricted stock grants also contributed to this improvement. This change lowers compensation expense while keeping the interests of officers and directors aligned with those of shareholders.

Looking Ahead

Core Priorities and Place-Based Growth

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2026 and into 2027, the Company will continue to focus on three priorities. First, it will grow recurring revenue from its commercial real estate and land leasing portfolio. Second, it will advance its development pipeline, including the closing of contracted land sales currently in escrow. Third, it will monetize non-core assets, including the potential sale of certain water assets to the County of Maui and the sale of non-strategic parcels.

In addition to the agave initiative, the Company is exploring viability of other place-based experiential businesses that create lasting economic impact while activating underutilized landholdings across the island. With a goal to launch and scale these activations in early 2027, we are assessing market predictions and profitability that will result in responsible stewardship of natural resources while maximizing recurring net profits.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA, to provide information that may assist investors in understanding the Company's financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of our operating performance because it excludes items that are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, our core operating results. This non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to represent and should not be considered a more meaningful measure than, or alternative to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. To the extent we utilize such non-GAAP financial measures in the future, we expect to calculate them using a consistent method from period to period.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income (loss) excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is further adjusted for non-cash stock-based compensation expense, pension and post-retirement expenses, and bad debt. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by the Company to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions for the allocation of capital. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA to provide information that may assist investors in understanding its financial results. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for net income (loss). A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided further below.

Additional Information

More information about Maui Land & Pineapple Company's third quarter 2026 operating results are available in the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted at mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) is dedicated to the thoughtful stewardship of its portfolio, including over 22,000 acres of land along with approximately 247,000 square feet of commercial real estate. The Company envisions a future where Maui residents thrive in more resilient communities with sufficient housing supply, economic stability, food and water security, and deep connections between people and place. For over a century, MLP has built a legacy of thoughtful stewardship through conservation, agriculture, community building, and land management. The Company continues this legacy today with a mission to thoughtfully maximize the productive use of its assets to meet the critical needs of current and future generations.

Company assets include land for future residential communities and mixed-use projects within the world-renowned Kapalua Resort, home to luxury hotels such as The Ritz-Carlton Maui and The Resort at Kapalua Bay, pristine beaches, a network of walking and hiking trails, and the Pu'u Kukui Watershed, the largest private nature preserve in Hawai'i.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategies; its ability to grow recurring revenue from its Commercial Real Estate and Land Leasing and Management segments; its agricultural ventures and infrastructure facilities; its ability to cultivate and commercialize Agave; its ventures with HSS Investments, its ability to market and sell nonstrategic parcels in its portfolio, including land currently listed for sale; the potential sale of certain water assets to the County of Maui; its ability to consummate land sales in escrow or active negotiations; and its ability to redeploy capital from non-core assets and reinvest proceeds in higher-value growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of possible uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's Internet site (). We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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