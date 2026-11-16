Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results
|CONTACT
|Investors:
|Wade Kodama | Chief Financial Officer | Maui Land & Pineapple Company
|e:...
|Ryan Panopio | Chief Investment Officer | Maui Land & Pineapple Company
|e:...
|Media:
| Ashley Takitani Leahey | Vice President | Maui Land & Pineapple Company
e:...
Dylan Beesley | Senior Vice President | Bennet Group Strategic Communications
e:...
| MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
|
|
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
|2026
|
|
|2025
|
|
|
|(in thousands except
|
|
|
|per share amounts)
|
|OPERATING REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Land leasing and management
|
|$
|4,386
|
|
|$
|3,953
|
|Agribusiness venture
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|Land development and sales
|
|
|753
|
|
|
|5,091
|
|Commercial real estate leasing
|
|
|5,799
|
|
|
|5,888
|
|Total operating revenues
|
|
|10,938
|
|
|
|14,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Land leasing and management
|
|
|4,229
|
|
|
|2,973
|
|Agribusiness venture
|
|
|110
|
|
|
|124
|
|Land development and sales
|
|
|830
|
|
|
|4,723
|
|Commercial real estate leasing
|
|
|2,512
|
|
|
|2,471
|
|General and administrative
|
|
|4,453
|
|
|
|3,584
|
|Share-based compensation
|
|
|2,842
|
|
|
|3,075
|
|Depreciation
|
|
|754
|
|
|
|831
|
|Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|15,730
|
|
|
|17,781
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OPERATING LOSS
|
|
|(4,792
|)
|
|
|(2,849
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gain on assets disposal, net
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|1
|
|Other income
|
|
|349
|
|
|
|525
|
|Pension and other post-retirement expenses
|
|
|(61
|)
|
|
|(6,914
|)
|Interest expense
|
|
|(323
|)
|
|
|(162
|)
|NET LOSS
|
|$
|(4,827
|)
|
|$
|(9,399
|)
|Other comprehensive income - pension, net
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|6,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
|$
|(4,827
|)
|
|$
|(2,723
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
|
|$
|(0.24
|)
|
|$
|(0.48
|)
| MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|September 30, 2026
|
|
|December 31, 2025
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|(audited)
|
|
|
|(in thousands except share data)
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|$
|3,105
|
|
|$
|5,295
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|1,390
|
|
|
|1,371
|
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|1,191
|
|
|
|608
|
|Assets held for sale
|
|
|1,800
|
|
|
|1,827
|
|Total current assets
|
|
|7,486
|
|
|
|9,101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PROPERTY & EQUIPMENT, NET
|
|
|18,842
|
|
|
|18,243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OTHER ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deferred development costs - Development projects
|
|
|18,405
|
|
|
|15,720
|
|Deferred development costs - Agave venture
|
|
|2,683
|
|
|
|1,680
|
|Right of use assets
|
|
|485
|
|
|
|518
|
|Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|2,689
|
|
|
|2,706
|
|Total other assets
|
|
|24,262
|
|
|
|20,624
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|
|$
|50,590
|
|
|$
|47,968
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|
|$
|1,125
|
|
|$
|2,774
|
|Payroll and employee benefits
|
|
|1,246
|
|
|
|1,159
|
|Accrued retirement benefits, current portion
|
|
|1,587
|
|
|
|1,620
|
|Deferred revenue, current portion
|
|
|174
|
|
|
|833
|
|Long-term debt, current portion
|
|
|102
|
|
|
|85
|
|Lease liability, current portion
|
|
|132
|
|
|
|106
|
|Other current liabilities
|
|
|1,330
|
|
|
|786
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
|5,696
|
|
|
|7,363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Line of credit
|
|
|11,000
|
|
|
|4,000
|
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent portion
|
|
|1,000
|
|
|
|1,100
|
|Deposits
|
|
|1,890
|
|
|
|1,927
|
|Long-term debt, noncurrent portion
|
|
|162
|
|
|
|102
|
|Lease liability, noncurrent portion
|
|
|352
|
|
|
|413
|
|Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|14,404
|
|
|
|7,542
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|20,100
|
|
|
|14,905
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Preferred stock--$0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|Common stock--$0.0001 par value; 43,000,000 shares authorized; 19,898,210 and 19,755,431 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|
|
|89,027
|
|
|
|87,580
|
|Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
|18,153
|
|
|
|17,346
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
|(76,414
|)
|
|
|(71,587
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|(276
|)
|
|
|(276
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|30,490
|
|
|
|33,063
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|$
|50,590
|
|
|$
|47,968
|
| MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(NON-GAAP) UNAUDITED
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|
|2026
|
|
|2025
|
|
|
|(In thousands except per share
|
|
|
|amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NET LOSS
|
|$
|(4,827
|)
|
|$
|(9,399
|)
|Non-cash income and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense
|
|
|7
|
|
|
|5
|
|Depreciation
|
|
|754
|
|
|
|831
|
|Amortization of licensing fee revenue
|
|
|(100
|)
|
|
|(100
|)
|Share-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vesting of Stock Options granted to Board Chair and Directors
|
|
|204
|
|
|
|1,221
|
|Vesting of Stock Compensation granted to Board Chair and Directors
|
|
|1,077
|
|
|
|556
|
|Vesting of Stock Options granted to CEO
|
|
|603
|
|
|
|603
|
|Vesting of employee Incentive Stock
|
|
|958
|
|
|
|695
|
|Bad debt expense and impairments
|
|
|41
|
|
|
|299
|
|Pension and other post-retirement expenses
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|6,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ADJUSTED EBITDA (LOSS)
|
|$
|(1,283
|)
|
|$
|1,536
|
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|
|2026
|
|
|2025
|
|
|
|(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|$
|3,105
|
|
|$
|5,295
|
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