Reached principal terms with the Korea Electric Power Corporation (“KEPCO”) for 750 megawatts of additional power for the flagship expansion of its Pohang facility

Signed investment framework with Pohang City for an approximately 1.27-million-square-foot site for its Pohang facility expansion

Negotiated terms for approximately $28 million in grant funding from the City of Pohang

Joined the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

Portfolio of eight customer-certified sintered NdFeB magnet grades representing approximately 75% of global sintered NdFeB magnet revenue based on Company estimates

MIAMI, FL, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (“EM&T” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EMAT), a U.S.-based critical materials and advanced manufacturing company focused on scaling a secure, vertically integrated supply chain for rare earth permanent magnets, battery materials, and related critical technologies, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and provided a corporate update on recent operational progress and business developments.

David Wilcox, Executive Chairman of EM&T, stated:“In the third quarter, EM&T advanced its expansion plan designed to scale existing production into additional capacity. Every container of additional ULVAC sintered magnet-making equipment has been delivered to our Pohang facility and commissioning is under way, backed by principal terms with KEPCO and an investment framework with Pohang City for the additional land and power for these expanded operations. The timing matters. In addition to growing commercial demand, the U.S. government's Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (“DFARS”) 252.225-7052 applies its mine-to-magnet restriction to NdFeB and SmCo magnets on January 1, 2027, while the Aerospace Industries Association has said significant new domestic aerospace-grade magnet capacity is not expected until 2028 or later. EM&T addresses that gap now from an existing operating base and traceable ore: we produce tier-one OEM magnets and magnet materials commercially today, from a portfolio built around the premium high-temperature grades that defense, EV, wind and aerospace customers specify, and our Pohang facility is expanding to approximately 10 times its current magnet production capacity. We intend to use the integrated platform in Korea as the blueprint for what we intend to build in the United States. Joining the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 in our first year as a Nasdaq-listed company has put that story in front of a much broader institutional audience, and on December 17 we will publicly showcase the flagship facility to customers, partners and investors.”

Frank Moon, Chief Executive Officer of EM&T, stated:“Today, the global sintered magnet market is approximately 359,000 metric tons per annum. China accounts for approximately 345,000 metric tons, or 96%, of finished sintered magnet production. Even the balance of 14,000 metric tons per annum of finished sintered magnets remains almost entirely dependent on strip alloy from China. China has been restricting the amount of strip alloy it sells for years, and China's Ministry of Commerce (“MOFCOM”) has now extended the suspension of its October 2025 export controls only until January 10, 2027. That doesn't change the actual market dynamics of China continuing to limit this essential material. We saw the impact on the tungsten market this quarter, and shipments of rare earth materials to companies outside China have been eroding for years. EM&T's business plan directly addresses this need with our additional ULVAC sintered magnet-making machinery now on site and being commissioned. We have eight grades of high-performance magnets that have completed customer certification. These eight grades represent approximately 75% of global sintered NdFeB magnet revenue by our estimates. We are pursuing supply and commercial arrangements designed to establish a stable, reliable, secure supply of material, from mid-stream magnet materials through to finished magnets, to complete the supply cycle. Based on the scaling of existing facilities through the additional magnet-making machinery and a source of feedstock, we maintain revenue guidance of $400 million to $460 million for 2027. We make magnets and magnet materials commercially today and are executing our growth strategy without needing China.”

Christopher Clower, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of EM&T, stated:“You need ten factors to succeed in this business: land, power, equipment, permits, operators, feedstock, magnet products, buyers, customer certifications and access to capital. We believe we are the only company outside China that brings together all ten, and that our operating experience places us years ahead in delivering commercial-scale, non-China rare earth magnets to Western markets. Our focus is turning that foundation into expanded production, customer shipments and revenue.”

Recent Corporate and Business Highlights



Received delivery of all additional ULVAC magnet production equipment at Pohang facility; commissioning under way: As of October 28, 2026, all 57 containers of the magnet-making machinery from industry leader ULVAC, including 13 additional sintered magnet furnaces, have been delivered to the Company's Pohang facility, with assembly and commissioning under way. Once commissioning is completed, the additional machinery is expected to expand EM&T's annual rare earth magnet production capacity from approximately 1,000 metric tons to approximately 10,000 metric tons, including approximately 6,000 metric tons of high-performance sintered magnets, and increasing EM&T's mid-stream strip alloy production to approximately 14,000 metric tons per annum.

Advanced the power and land to scale Pohang: On August 27, 2026, the Company announced principal terms with KEPCO to expand the electrical infrastructure serving its Pohang operations from 130 megawatts to approximately 880 megawatts, with KEPCO funding approximately 90% of the related substation, cabling, and infrastructure. Subsequent to quarter-end, on October 27, 2026, EM&T signed an investment framework with Pohang City supporting the expansion of rare earth magnet production on an approximately 1.27-million-square-foot site in Pohang's Blue Valley National Industrial Complex and has negotiated approximately $28 million in local government grant funding, subject to applicable conditions.

Built a portfolio of eight grades of sintered NdFeB magnets addressing the bulk of global demand: EM&T's portfolio of N42SH, N48SH, N46SH, N35SH, N45H, N42H, N48M and N50M sintered NdFeB magnets covers the most popular grades of magnets currently sold in the market, weighted toward the premium high-temperature grades used in EV traction motors, wind turbines, aerospace and defense. The Company estimates that these magnet grades represent an estimated 75% of global sintered NdFeB magnet revenue and 52% of global volume. All eight grades have completed customer certification, led by N42SH, the single largest grade in the global market, which is currently in commercial production in Pohang. The Company expects to begin acquiring samarium cobalt (“SmCo”) magnet production equipment by mid-2027.

Responded to the U.S. Army's call for rare earth magnets: Subsequent to quarter-end, on October 28, 2026, EM&T submitted its capability statement in response to the U.S. Army Contracting Command's Sources Sought notice for N52SH or N42SH rare earth magnets used in the motors of small uncrewed aircraft systems. EM&T commercially produces N42SH and proposed a staged qualification path with an auditable mine-to-magnet traceability record for each production lot, in line with DFARS 252.225-7052.

Operating against a sharpening demand backdrop for non-China magnets: EM&T is providing an alternative to China-made magnets. Published estimates of China's share differ: China accounted for 94% of global sintered permanent magnet production in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency, and 92% of all magnet making, according to the U.S. Department of Energy's supply chain assessment. EM&T's own market assessment puts China's share at approximately 96%. EM&T also believes China is a net importer of 60% of rare earth ore. Underscoring the need for non-Chinese-made magnets, the U.S. government has set January 1, 2027 as the implementation date for DFARS 252.225-7052, which requires non-Chinese origin across the entire supply chain from mine through finished magnet, for NdFeB and SmCo magnets in qualifying U.S. defense deliveries. This follows the July 20, 2026 Executive Order that tightened waiver conditions and the August 13, 2026 White House proclamation imposing a 100% tariff on the most sensitive foreign unmanned aircraft and certain parts. In contrast to these further restrictions, the Aerospace Industries Association's October 2026 critical minerals assessment does not expect significant new domestic aerospace-grade magnet capacity until 2028 or later, with qualification typically adding 12 to 24 months.

Secured a non-China feedstock position: Building on its May 2026 agreement with Senri Trading Co., Ltd. for NdPr metal produced entirely outside of China by SRE Vietnam, on October 29, 2026 EM&T announced supply arrangements for approximately 754 metric tons of non-China neodymium metal through 2027 and a committed dysprosium supply of 1.5 metric tons per month beginning in February 2027. This supply complements the Company's grain boundary diffusion technology, which only requires approximately 0.5% heavy rare earths in its high-performance sintered magnets, compared with the 3% to 4% historically required.

Established and raised revenue guidance: On September 10, 2026, EM&T provided initial revenue guidance for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027. Subsequent to quarter-end, on October 9, 2026, the Company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $10 million to $11 million, from $5 million to $8 million, a 62% increase at the midpoint. The Company reaffirms its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $10 million to $11 million and its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $400 million to $460 million, which reflects the expected first full year of the Pohang expansion of magnet making and strip alloy production.

Joined the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes: EM&T became a constituent of the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes, and the applicable Russell U.S. style indexes, effective at the opening of U.S. equity markets on September 21, 2026, through FTSE Russell's third-quarter 2026 IPO additions process. Pohang operational showcase on December 17, 2026: EM&T will host a groundbreaking ceremony and operational showcase at its Pohang facility on December 17, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. KST, with magnet making presentations, guided production-line tours, and an executive operational briefing. A live webcast of the briefing will be available at

Frank Moon, Chief Executive Officer of EM&T, added:“Third quarter revenue grew 36% sequentially and we returned to positive gross profit, from the same Pohang operating base that has produced commercial magnets for more than eighteen years. In this industry, grades and certifications are the entry ticket to the market and installed capacity is the business. We now have eight customer-certified grades, N42SH in commercial production, and every container of additional ULVAC magnet-making equipment on site. Our priorities through year-end are to complete installation and commissioning, bring the expanded power and facility capacity online, secure feedstock for higher production volumes, and convert customer demand into shipments as we enter 2027.”

Financial Highlights for the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2026

Operating Expenses. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 were $13.4 million, compared with $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, prior to the January 2026 Business Combination. SG&A expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $41.6 million, compared with $7.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The year-over-year increase reflects (i) the consolidation of the Company's operating subsidiaries following the January 2026 Business Combination and (ii) public company, transaction and post-combination integration costs. SG&A expenses for the third quarter of 2026 included approximately $1.4 million of transaction costs related to the issuance of convertible debentures, expensed as incurred under the fair value option, and approximately $1.3 million of non-cash share-based compensation to advisors and consultants.

Operating Loss. Operating loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $13.3 million, compared with an operating loss of $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. Operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $41.1 million, compared with an operating loss of $7.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The change year-over-year reflects the increase in SG&A described above, partially offset by gross profit generated by the operating subsidiaries during the current-year periods.

Revenue and Gross Profit. Revenue was $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 36% from $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with zero for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Revenue was $5.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with zero for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company recognized gross profit of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with a gross loss of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and gross profit of $0.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company did not recognize revenue or gross profit for the corresponding prior-year periods, prior to the consolidation of the operating subsidiaries in connection with the January 2026 Business Combination.

Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments. The Company recognized a non-cash loss of $5.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026, primarily related to the change in fair value of its convertible debentures. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recognized a non-cash charge of $428.9 million, substantially all of which was recorded in the first quarter of 2026 in connection with the pre-combination July Investment Agreement Derivative ($234.7 million) and CPU Share Allocation Obligation ($190.5 million), both of which were remeasured at the January 5, 2026 closing date, settled at closing, and are not expected to recur. These amounts are non-cash and do not affect the Company's operating loss or cash position.

Adjusted Net Loss (Non-GAAP). Adjusted Net Loss was $13.4 million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $4.0 million, or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, before the January 2026 Business Combination. Adjusted Net Loss was $42.1 million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $14.0 million, or $(0.03) per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, again before the January 2026 Business Combination. The Company attributes its adjusted net loss primarily to costs associated with the expansion of its operations. A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss to net loss appears in the tables below.

Net Loss. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $18.8 million, or $(0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $12.2 million, or $(0.03) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 before the January 2026 Business Combination. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $471.0 million, or $(0.76) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $71.1 million, or $(0.16) per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The nine-month net loss is materially affected by the $425.2 million non-cash charge recorded in the first quarter of 2026 relating to the change in fair value of the July Investment Agreement Derivative and the CPU Share Allocation Obligation, both of which were pre-combination financial instruments that were remeasured at the January 5, 2026 closing date, settled at closing, and are not expected to recur in future periods.

About Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp.

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: EMAT) is a U.S.-based critical materials and advanced manufacturing company for rare earth permanent magnets, battery materials, and related critical minerals and technologies. By leveraging proven commercial-scale operations, advanced processing technologies, and strategic partnerships, EM&T operates what it believes is the only vertically integrated critical materials supply chain spanning end-of-life electronics and batteries, high-grade concentrates, and the manufacture of finished rare earth magnets (including high-performance rare earth magnets) and battery materials. For additional information, please visit and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per share (basic and diluted). Adjusted Net Loss is defined as GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of financial instruments. Adjusted Net Loss per share (basic and diluted) is defined as Adjusted Net Loss divided by weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release provide useful supplemental information to management and investors by isolating the impact of certain non-cash and non-recurring items, including the change in fair value of financial instruments described above.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EM&T's plans, objectives, expectations, projections, strategies, anticipated production capacity, expansion plans, the Company's revenue guidance for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 and the assumptions underlying it, customer qualifications and certifications, the installation, commissioning and operation of ULVAC equipment, the expansion of electrical infrastructure, land and facilities in Pohang and the anticipated receipt, amount and use of governmental grants, the Company's investment framework with Pohang City, the Company's planned samarium cobalt production, the Company's response to the U.S. Army Sources Sought notice and any solicitation, qualification, contract or order that may result, estimates of the share of global magnet revenue and volume represented by the Company's magnet grades, non-China feedstock sourcing arrangements and expected delivery volumes, the Company's planned U.S. industrial campus, the Company's December 17, 2026 operational showcase, competitive positioning, compliance with DFARS 252.225-7052, the July 20, 2026 Executive Order“Securing America's Defense Supply Chains and Ensuring Domestic Acquisition of Critical Materials,” and the August 13, 2026 White House tariff action on drones and their critical components, the Company's ability to serve as a compliant supplier to U.S. defense prime contractors and their subcontractors under the mitigation-plan framework, the Company's capital-formation activities, the Company's convertible debentures, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, and commercial operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding future business strategy, production capacity, plans and goals, competitive strengths, and expansion and growth of the Company's business. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“estimate,”“target,”“plan,”“designed to,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“positioned,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The Company's revenue guidance is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including anticipated customer demand, and is not based on contracted volumes. Those risks include risks related to changes in our operations; uncertainties concerning estimates and projections; industry-related risks; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our development activities; uncertainties and risks related to our reliance on contractors, equipment suppliers, and consultants; risks related to key personnel retention and the integration of newly hired personnel and teams; risks related to customer qualification and certification timelines and outcomes; risks related to customer concentration and customer relationships; the Company's ability to convert demand into firm orders and shipments at anticipated volumes and prices; risks related to the interpretation, enforcement, amendment, or repeal of DFARS 252.225-7052, the July 20, 2026 Executive Order, the August 13, 2026 White House tariff action on drones and their critical components, and related U.S. Government regulations; risks related to changes in Chinese export controls on rare earth materials; risks related to non-China feedstock sourcing, including the availability, cost and financing of feedstock and the timing and volume of deliveries under supply arrangements; risks related to defense contractor customer qualification under mitigation-plan frameworks and traceability documentation requirements; risks that the Company's competitive positioning as a compliant supplier may not materialize as expected; risks related to equipment installation and commissioning timelines, production ramp-up, yields and utilization; risks related to the completion of land-use arrangements, execution of power supply documentation and satisfaction of conditions applicable to governmental grants; risks relating to the Company's liquidity, its ability to continue as a going concern, and its ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms or at all; risks related to the terms of, and the Company's obligations under, its convertible debentures, including conversion, redemption and repayment provisions and the issuance of additional shares of common stock; and risks that future U.S. industrial policy actions or changes thereto may not benefit the Company in the manner currently expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. While these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results, performance, or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance, or achievements in later periods. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of those statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments unless required by law. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact EM&T's expectations and projections can be found in filings it makes with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K of EM&T for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2026 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of EM&T for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 to be filed with the SEC, in each case including the disclosures under“Risk Factors” therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by EM&T. SEC filings are available on the SEC's website at .

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