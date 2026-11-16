MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. securities between November 13, 2023 and August 7, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ("Tenax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TENX ) have until December 28, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. securities between November 13, 2023 and August 7, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. case, Katz v. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. et al., was filed on October 26, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court North Carolina Middle District (Case No. 1:26-cv-01264).

Investors who suffered losses on Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the December 28, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: December 28, 2026

Class period: November 13, 2023 to August 7, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: October 26, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court North Carolina Middle District

What happened?

On August 10, 2026, Tenax issued a press release reporting topline results from its Phase 3 LEVEL clinical trial. The press release stated that TNX-103 " did not meet its primary endpoint of improvement in the 6-minute walk distance versus placebo, or the key secondary endpoint of improvement in Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire total symptom score. "

On this news, Tenax's stock fell $12.06 per share, or 89.77%, to close at $1.38 per share on August 10, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. complaint allege?

The Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) TNX-103 was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, TNX-103's overall clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than December 28, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that TNX-103 was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe. The December 28, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. class action must move the Court by December 28, 2026. To learn more, visit the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. securities between November 13, 2023 and August 7, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court North Carolina Middle District by December 28, 2026.

What if I miss the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. deadline? After December 28, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Katz v. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. et al., U.S. District Court North Carolina Middle District

Tenax Press Release

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

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