MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company exceeded guidance across key metrics, delivering 73% year over year revenue growth, excluding Kev's contribution, while maintaining industry-leading cost to serve

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PicPay (NASDAQ: PICS) (the“Company”), one of Brazil's largest digital banks, today announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company exceeded guidance across key metrics, growing revenue and profit while improving its efficiency ratio.

“We continue to deliver growth while expanding profitability. We met or exceeded every guidance target and improved efficiency by 11 percentage points in one year. In two years, we more than doubled the ratio of the revenue each customer generates to the cost of serving them, from 2.3 to 4.8 times,” said Eduardo Chedid, PicPay Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights (excluding Kev's contribution)



Revenue grew 73% year over year to R$4.73 billion, reflecting continued expansion and diversification of the Company's revenue streams.

Adjusted earnings before taxes (EBT) grew more than 130% year over year to R$388 million. Adjusted net income was R$271 million, up 157% year over year.

PicPay's efficiency ratio improved to 42%, from 54% in 3Q25 and 45% in 2Q26.

Total payment volume (TPV) grew approximately 24% year over year to R$175 billion.

Annualized adjusted return on equity (ROE) in the third quarter was 18.5%. The 2Q26 figure benefited from a recurring tax benefit under Brazil's Lei do Bem, recognized in the second quarter. Average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) reached R$103.1, up 58% year over year and nearly five times the R$21.4 cost to serve, which rose 20%.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

Strong credit origination with growth led by lower risk products and mature credit cards. The total credit portfolio reached R$35.0 billion, exceeding guidance and representing an 88% YoY increase. Secured and partially secured products now account for 54% of the portfolio, and 93% of the sequential growth of the portfolio was concentrated in lower-risk loans and mature credit cards.

Business banking momentum. Monthly average new SMB accounts reached 126,000 in 3Q26, up from 85,000 in 1H26. PicPay launched its free online store for businesses and continued to expand supply chain finance, which reached R$1.4 billion in origination in 3Q26, up 37% sequentially.

Continued strong performance from KEV (formerly Kovr). Kev generated R$939 million in written premiums in 3Q26, up 62% year over year. For the two months consolidated by PicPay, August and September 2026, Kev reported gross profit of R$56.3 million, EBT of R$6.4 million and net income of R$4.5 million. Accounting integration is underway.

Evolution of credit risk strategy. PicPay is changing the write-off policy for unsecured personal loans from 360 days to 120 days, effective from 4Q26, while the remaining credit portfolio will continue to be written off after 360 days. The Company expects a one-time, non-recurring negative impact of approximately R$325 million on fourth quarter 2026 net income. Following the change, the consolidated NPL over 90 days ratio is expected to decline from 10.7% to approximately 6.8% in 4Q26 and stabilize at approximately 9.0% from 2Q27 onwards.

Meanwhile, the early NPL, which are loans between 15 and 90 days past due, rose from 7.5% in the second quarter to 9.2%, primarily due to the impact of the Desenrola program. This reflects customers who renegotiated their debts during the second quarter-moving out of the "over 90 days past due" category-only to subsequently fall behind on their new installment payments. Disregarding the program's effect, the indicator would have remained stable at 8.0% in the quarter, with expectations of reaching 7.9% by the end of the year, within the range of 7.5% to 8.4% observed since the third quarter of 2025.

“Updating our write-off policy makes our portfolio quality indicators more reflective of the portfolio's current dynamics and the business's operating performance, while also bringing us in line with industry peers. Excluding this non-recurring effect, the company maintains its expectation of adjusted profit above R$1 billion in 2026,” said André Cazotto, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer at PicPay.

Q4 2026 and Full Year 2026 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2026, under the current 360-day write-off policy, PicPay expects its total credit portfolio to reach approximately R$37.1 billion, representing sequential growth of approximately 6.0%, with quarterly cost of risk in the range of 3.7% to 3.9%. Managerial revenues are projected at approximately R$4.2 billion, driving net interest income of approximately R$2.25 billion and gross profit of approximately R$1.33 billion. The Company expects IFRS EBT of approximately R$454 million and adjusted EBT of approximately R$466 million. IFRS net income is expected to be approximately R$327 million and adjusted net income approximately R$334 million. These fourth-quarter figures are presented under the current write-off policy; the one-time, non-recurring negative impact of approximately R$325 million from adopting the 120-day policy is expected to affect fourth-quarter net income.

For the full year 2026, under the current 360-day write-off policy, PicPay expects managerial revenues of approximately R$15.161 billion, adjusted net income of approximately R$1.058 billion and a credit portfolio of approximately R$37.1 billion at year-end. Under the 120-day write-off policy for unsecured personal loans, the 2026 outlook is adjusted net income of approximately R$733 million, gross profit of approximately R$4.383 billion, adjusted EBT of approximately R$803 million and IFRS net income of approximately R$681 million. The outlook reflects continued portfolio expansion, a favorable revenue mix and increasing operating leverage.

Conference Call Details

Additional details, including a letter to shareholders, can be found on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.picpay.com. PicPay will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 p.m. Brasilia time today to discuss these results.

To participate in the conference call, please visit the Events & Presentations section of PicPay's Investor Relations website.

About PicPay

PicPay is one of the largest digital banks in Brazil by number of customers. The company operates a two-sided ecosystem, creating a bridge between consumers and businesses. PicPay offers a wide range of financial products and services, including digital wallet, credit cards, loans, investments, and insurance, for both individuals and businesses.

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Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future financial and operating performance, business strategy, growth initiatives, market opportunities, product development, customer adoption, and management's expectations and beliefs.

These statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include, among others, economic and market conditions, competitive developments, regulatory changes, credit performance, technology and cybersecurity risks, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.