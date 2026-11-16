Janet Ivey/Janet's Planet (Photo Credit: Camille Blinn)

Janet's Planet Logo (Used Courtesy Janet Ivey/Janet's Planet)

Janet's Planet On Stage Photo (Credit: Janet Ivey/Janet's Planet)

Creator and star of the long-running public television series taps Nashville's PLA Media for publicity, marketing, and media relations

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PLA Media is proud to announce the signing of Janet Ivey, the award-winning founder and host of the children's science education program Janet's Planet.PLA Media will lead publicity, media relations, and marketing for Ivey and the Janet's Planet brand. Campaigns will cover her television, digital, and podcast programming; her touring live science shows; her keynote speaking; and her work as a nationally recognized advocate for space exploration and STEM education. The partnership comes as Ivey expands the Janet's Planet brand to offer young people globally opportunities to explore science through storytelling, hands-on learning, and real-world experiences.For more than 30 years, Ivey has taught, performed, written, and produced science content for elementary and middle school children, inviting young explorers to“travel at the speed of thought.” Founded in 1996, Janet's Planet, Inc. began its public television partnership with Nashville Public Television in 2000. The resulting children's science programming has aired on more than 140 public television stations nationwide and earned 12 Regional Emmy Awards and five Gracie Awards. Episodes now stream on Kidovo, YouTube, and other platforms.Ivey's work extends well beyond the screen. Her touring productions, including Janet's Planet: Tour of the Solar System, Exploring Microgravity: Train Like an Astronaut and Unsung Genius: Heroines of Science, bring science to performing arts audiences through theatrical storytelling, demonstrations and audience participation. Her school residencies, workshops, and Astronaut Academy camps give students opportunities to design, build, experiment, and think like scientists and engineers. The JP AstroCast, currently in development, will bring the wonder of space and science to curious young listeners.National news audiences also know Ivey for her ability to make complex space topics accessible.“Ivey has also become a go-to space educator for national news audiences. She is a frequent guest on FOX Weather and CNN, explaining everything from eclipses and meteor showers to the Perseverance rover landing and the first James Webb Space Telescope images. In 2026, she provided on-air coverage of NASA's Artemis II mission from prelaunch through splashdown.Janet's leadership in the space community is widely revered. Ivey is one of the space community's most passionate voices for the next generation. In 2019, she became the second woman to serve as President of Explore Mars, Inc., the nonprofit dedicated to advancing the goal of sending humans to Mars. She served in that role until 2023, then became Director of Education until 2025, and remains an active board member.She served on the Board of Governors of the National Space Society from 2015-2025 and is a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Solar System Ambassador. In 2015, Alan Stern, principal investigator of NASA's New Horizons mission, asked Janet's Planet to lead educational outreach for the mission. Her resulting #DearPluto campaign drew letters from children worldwide and attention from CNN, Space, and BuzzFeed. And maybe the funniest and cutest campaign for saving Pluto's status came from a fourth grader who wrote the longest hashtag ever: #WeWantOurNinthPlanetBack!In 2019, Ivey became an honorary New Horizons team member and led hands-on activities at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory during the historic flyby of Ultima Thule. When the pandemic hit in 2020, she moved her entire program online and offered free daily virtual classes to students worldwide. That work earned Janet's Planet a $125,000 NASA Next Gen STEM grant, which reached more than 9,500 students across the U.S. That same year, Ivey was also named a second-round Citizen Astronaut candidate by Space for Humanity.Ivey's work has earned some of the field's highest honors. She received the American Astronautical Society's Sally K. Ride Excellence in Education Award (2022), the inaugural Women in Aerospace Education and Outreach Award (2024), and the Challenger-7 Recognition Award (2026). She was also named one of the Top 100 Women in Aerospace and Aviation (2022) and one of World Space Week's Top 25 Educators for Climate Change (2024). Earlier, she received the inaugural“Permission to Dream” Award from the New Worlds Institute. Her TEDx Talk,“AWE (Art, Wonder, and Experience) Inspired Science,” has led to keynote invitations worldwide.Ivey is available for media interviews and speaking engagements, and corporate sponsorship is available for all of her programs, including sending young learners to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center's Space Camps and Space Academies.“At the heart of Janet's Planet is a simple belief: every child deserves to know that their questions matter and that they have something extraordinary to contribute,” said Ivey.“As we share our mission more widely and create more opportunities for children to explore science, I'm excited to reconnect with Pam and PLA Media. Together, we can invite more families, educators and partners into this mission of wonder, discovery and possibility.”“PLA is delighted to welcome Janet Ivey back to the fold,” said PLA Media Founder and CEO Pamela Lewis.“We are so proud of her remarkable accomplishments, from her Emmy-winning work on Janet's Planet to inspiring millions of kids to look up and dream big. Here's to the next exciting chapter celebrating STEM teaching, science, and space exploration. To infinity and beyond!”For more information on Janet Ivey and Janet's Planet, visit .ABOUT JANET IVEY AND JANET'S PLANETJanet Ivey is the creator and CEO of Janet's Planet, Inc. For more than 30 years, this informal space and science educator has created television, digital media, music, and live theatre programming for children. Janet's Planet has aired on more than 140 public television stations nationwide and earned 12 Regional Emmy Awards and five Gracie Allen Awards. Ivey's other honors include the American Astronautical Society's Sally K. Ride Excellence in Education Award and the inaugural Women in Aerospace Education and Outreach Award. A NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador. She appears regularly on FOX Weather and CNN as a space educator and communicator. Her mission is to encourage science literacy worldwide and to serve as a female science mentor for the next generation of women in space and science. Ambassador of Awe and Wonder...Janet of Janet's Planet is in the business of launching lives.ABOUT PLA MEDIAPamela Lewis founded PLA Media in 1985. It is a full-service public relations and marketing firm headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, serving the music, entertainment, publishing and lifestyle industries. For clients at the local, national and international level, it provides publicity, media relations, social media management, media coaching, graphic and web design, and strategic branding campaigns. For more information, visit .

Matt Bjorke

PLA Media

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Emmy-Winning Space Educator Janet Ivey of 'Janet's Planet' Blasts Off and Lands at PLA Media News Provided By PLA Media November 16, 2026, 21:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Movie Industry, Science, Social Media



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