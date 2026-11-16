Jan Raeder

The Self-Care Sensei Encourages Families to Put Down Their Devices and Rediscover the Joy of Meaningful Holiday Connections

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday season approaches, families and friends are making plans to gather, celebrate, and reconnect. Yet amid the excitement, an increasingly familiar distraction threatens to take center stage: screen time. From endless social media scrolling to hours spent interacting with artificial intelligence platforms, technology can quietly consume the time people could otherwise spend creating meaningful memories with those around them.

"Technology has its place in our lives, but we have to be intentional about how much of our time and attention we give it," says Raeder. "The holidays offer an opportunity to slow down, reconnect with the people we care about, and create memories that will last long after the decorations come down."

Raeder, known as The Self-Care Sensei, encourages people to measure the holidays not by likes, comments, notifications, or hours spent online, but by something far more valuable: being present.

"Excessive social media exposure can trigger stress responses and overstimulate the brain. Whether people realize it or not, what they see online can affect them emotionally and physically," Raeder explains.

According to 2025 research from S&P Global, American adults spend an average of 2.4 hours a day on social media. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the percentage of people who socialized or communicated on an average day declined from 38% in 2015 to 30% in 2025. This holiday season, Raeder encourages families to reclaim some of that time by stepping away from their screens, sharing meals, enjoying conversations, and making memories that no social media post can replace.

"Small changes can make a big difference in how we connect with one another. Children learn from the example we set, and our family and friends deserve our undivided attention. Whether we're preparing a meal, decorating the house, taking a walk, or simply sharing stories about holidays past, these are the moments that become cherished memories. Put the phone down and be part of the experience. That's what people will remember."

In her book, Strive for M.O.R.E., Raeder encourages readers to move beyond simply going through the motions and make intentional choices that bring greater meaning, purpose, and fulfillment to everyday life. This holiday season, that philosophy is especially relevant: making room for the people and experiences that matter most.

"At the end of the holiday season, you probably won't remember how many posts you scrolled through or how many hours you spent on your phone," Raeder adds. "You'll remember the laughter, the conversations, and the people who were there. Social media and AI can be useful and fun, but it's important to use them in moderation."

About Jan Raeder

Jan Raeder, known as The Self-Care Sensei, is a wellbeing educator, professional speaker, author, and evidence translator who helps individuals and organizations turn the science of wellbeing into practical everyday strategies. Drawing on more than three decades of experience, she developed the E Framework to help people build resilience, strengthen connections, and create more fulfilling lives. Her book, Strive for M.O.R.E., offers readers evidence-based insights and practical exercises for making positive changes. Through her speaking engagements, educational resources, and writing, Raeder inspires people to be more intentional about how they live, work, and connect with others.

To learn more, please visit .

Jan Raeder is available for interviews.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313 403 5636

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Jan Raeder, Author, Encourages Families to Spend Less Time Scrolling and More Time Making Memories This Holiday Season News Provided By Boundless Media November 16, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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