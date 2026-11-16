Leadership Expert and Author Says Women Must Stop Carrying the Burden of Proving Their Worth and Start Challenging the Expectations That Limit Their Potential

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Women have spent generations working to earn their place in professional environments, often believing that greater effort, longer hours, and consistently exceeding expectations are the keys to success. Yet even highly accomplished women continue to encounter barriers that prevent them from receiving the recognition, opportunities, and influence their contributions deserve. Lauren Thompson, Ph.D., believes it's time to change that conversation.

“Many organizations operate under leadership models that fail to recognize or accommodate the realities women face. Women are often expected to balance professional responsibilities with the demands of family life, yet workplace structures rarely account for these competing obligations. When organizations fail to recognize and address these challenges, they risk limiting women's advancement, diminishing their contributions, and losing valuable talent,” says Thompson.

An accomplished executive, leadership expert, and author of Architect of Becoming: From Proving to Being, Thompson is developing a new approach to helping women recognize and overcome the obstacles that stand between them and meaningful professional success.

“Women often perform an enormous amount of invisible work, from managing relationships and supporting colleagues to resolving conflicts and taking on responsibilities that go largely unrecognized in job descriptions and performance evaluations. At the same time, they frequently face limited access to decision-making opportunities, unequal recognition, and expectations that extend far beyond their professional roles. These barriers can prevent talented women from receiving the opportunities and recognition they deserve,” says Thompson.

Rather than advising women to simply become more resilient or work harder, Thompson believes meaningful progress begins with recognizing and challenging the conditions that hold them back. Her approach encourages women to recognize the value of their often-overlooked contributions, stop measuring their worth by how much they sacrifice, and become more confident in advocating for themselves.

Her perspective builds on the central message of Architect of Becoming: From Proving to Being, which explores the difference between continually proving one's worth and developing the confidence to lead and live authentically. Her forthcoming book will expand that conversation, examining the specific barriers women encounter and how they can begin changing the conditions that shape their opportunities.

“Women shouldn't have to continually work harder, sacrifice more, or prove their worth just to earn the success they deserve. It's time for women to recognize their value, challenge the expectations and barriers holding them back, and define success on their own terms. True progress begins when women stop questioning whether they are good enough and start recognizing the contributions, capabilities, and potential they already possess,” says Thompson.

In her forthcoming, untitled book, Thompson shows women how to overcome the barriers limiting their professional success. She examines the hidden "taxes" women face, including unequal expectations, invisible labor, and competing family responsibilities. Her approach empowers women to challenge these obstacles, advocate for their worth, and build lasting, fulfilling careers.

About Lauren Thompson, Ph.D.

Lauren Thompson, Ph.D., is an executive, leadership expert, and author with more than 30 years of experience in organizational transformation across government, healthcare, and technology. She holds a Ph.D. in Health Policy and Strategic Management and has received numerous professional honors, including FedScoop 50 and FedHealthIT 100 recognition.

Passionate about authentic leadership and empowering women to overcome professional barriers, she is the author of Architect of Becoming: From Proving to Being and is developing a forthcoming book about helping women redefine success on their own terms.

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Lauren Thompson is available for interviews.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313 403 5636

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Lauren Thompson, Author, Says Working Harder Isn't the Answer to Breaking Through the Barriers Holding Women Back News Provided By Boundless Media November 16, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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