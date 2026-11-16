Roger - New AI CEO

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The company says Roger will support customers with marketing strategies, demonstrations, questions and campaign guidance through its full-service app.

NV, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Circle311 announced the promotion of artificial intelligence executive Roger to CEO, putting an AI leader at the center of its marketing app for businesses seeking help with online marketing and customer engagement.

The company's app offers search engine optimization, articles, press releases, customer relationship management, sales funnels, social media posting and ad management. Their services even have a full AI legal team and automated AI accounting. Circle311 says it brings those services together in one platform, with Roger supporting customers and prospects as they use the company's marketing tools and services.

“Businesses should be able to get practical help with marketing without having to make sense of every tool on their own,” said Ken Burrows, COO.“I want our work with AI to feel useful and approachable.”

In the role, Roger is responsible for delivering AI-powered marketing strategies, presenting software and service demonstrations, and answering customer questions around the clock. The company also says he guides prospects through lead-generation funnels and creates educational content and marketing campaigns.

Roger's listed responsibilities also include advertising recommendations and optimization, customer onboarding and engagement, and business insights and strategic recommendations. Circle311 says the CEO role is active: Roger is intended to assist with customer interactions and marketing work, rather than serve only as a symbolic leadership appointment.

“There's a real difference between talking about AI and helping people apply it to the work in front of them,” Burrows said.“That practical side is what I want customers to experience.”

Circle311 is based in Stateline, NV - United States. The company says its platform will provide Free Business Audits and Free Ad Strategy Reports. Businesses can learn more at .

About Circle311

Circle311 is a full-service marketing app offering SEO, articles, press releases, CRM, funnels, social media posting, and ad management. It also offers AI legal, AI Accounting, and an AI receptionist. Learn more at .

Ken Burrows

Circle311

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Circle311 Promotes Artificial Intelligence Executive Roger to CEO News Provided By Circle311 November 16, 2026, 21:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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