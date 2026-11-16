Over $850000 in pledges after only 5 days

Salah together with his cofounders Omar and Mahamad

The HIYD sensor

HIYD passed $500,000 in its first 24 hours on Kickstarter. Close to 5,000 backers have now pledged around $850,000 for its under-watch health sensor

- Salah BatroukhSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Salah Batroukh left his job at Apple to build a health sensor that sits on the back of a mechanical watch, people around him told him it was a mistake. Five days after his company, HIYD, launched on Kickstarter, close to 5,000 backers have pledged around $850,000. More than $500,000 of that came in the first 24 hours.HIYD is Batroukh's first company. It hasn't raised outside investment, and the campaign is being run by a small team based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Copenhagen and Toronto.Leaving AppleBatroukh spent years designing hardware at companies including Apple and Tesla. The idea for HIYD came from a problem he had himself. He wanted health data, but he didn't want to take off his watch to get it, or wear a second device next to it."I had a good job at Apple, and I walked away from it to build a sensor that goes under a watch. A lot of people thought that was crazy." said Batroukh, founder and CEO of HIYD. "I understood why. It's a first-time founder, a hardware product, and a niche idea. But I kept meeting people with the same problem I had. Their watches were sitting in a drawer because they wanted to track their sleep.""Five thousand people backing this in five days doesn't make it easy from here. We still have to build it and ship it. But it does answer the question of whether anyone wants it."Built for People Who Won't Take Their Watch OffMost health wearables are designed to replace a traditional watch. HIYD is aimed at people who refuse to. The sensor is 2.7mm thick and attaches to the caseback of a mechanical or quartz watch with a microsuction pad, without adhesive or magnets. It records sleep, heart rate, recovery and stress, and doesn't require a subscription.The company has focused its marketing on watch owners who also follow their health, and has spent much of the past year at watch fairs, including Geneva Watch Days and We Love Watches, as well as at technology events.The Hard Part Is Still AheadHardware crowdfunding has a mixed record on delivery, and Batroukh says the company is trying to be open about where it stands. HIYD has a working first-generation prototype, tested in a small pilot earlier this year. The Kickstarter campaign funds the production of Gen 2. The campaign page includes a video of Batroukh walking through the Gen 1 prototype and what the team changed as a result. The company expects the first units to ship by Q2 2027."Backers are trusting a first-time founder with their money, and I don't take that lightly," said Batroukh. "I'd rather tell people exactly where we are than promise something we can't deliver."Before launch, HIYD was selected for Kickstarter's Projects We Love and placed in the top 20 of the TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 Startup Battlefield 200. The campaign runs until [CAMPAIGN END DATE] at [KICKSTARTER URL].About HIYDHIYD develops health sensors designed to be worn with traditional watches. Founded by Salah Batroukh, the company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto. More information is available at .Media ContactAlex Sabour CMO, HIYD...Press kit and images:

aryan salimi sabour

Hiyd Inc

+45 28 26 36 48

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HIYD's Kickstarter video

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First-Time Founder Who Left Apple Raises $850,000 on Kickstarter in Five Days News Provided By Hiyd Inc November 16, 2026, 21:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



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