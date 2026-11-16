MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LINDEN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QorTek Inc., a leading U.S.-based innovator and manufacturer in advanced materials and high density power electronics for next generation naval platforms, today announced the successful closing of its Series A financing round, led by the DoD Accelerator Fund. The investment marks a major milestone in QorTek's growth trajectory as the company scales production of its proprietary technologies and expands support for rapidly evolving maritime defense requirements.

“We are entering an important growth cycle as demand for our maritime systems continues to grow,” said Mike Bradley, CEO of QorTek.“This investment will strengthen our ability to scale production, expand R&D and execute on key opportunities. We are excited to partner with the DoD Accelerator Fund team as we look toward the next phase of QorTek's evolution.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to support QorTek as it begins transitioning its market-leading technologies to full-rate production,” said Joseph Murray, General Partner of the DoD Accelerator Fund.“QorTek is the exact kind of company the Fund was created to support, combining technical innovation, domestic manufacturing capabilities and solutions designed to help the United States maintain its acoustic advantage in increasingly contested marine environments. We are very pleased to partner with the QorTek team during this important phase of growth.”

For more than two decades, QorTek has developed and delivered mission critical electronics and advanced textured ceramics used across the U.S. Navy's most sophisticated air, surface and submarine systems. The company's vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities position QorTek as a strategic supplier of high performance solutions for underwater, aerospace and defense applications.

The DoD Accelerator Fund's investment will enable QorTek to accelerate commercialization and production of its next generation technology platforms. QorTek's new classes of active and passive sonar solutions, built upon next-generation textured ceramics, have been engineered to support expanding unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) and unmanned surface vehicle (USV) markets. As part of the transaction, the DoD Accelerator Fund will join QorTek's Board of Directors.

About QorTek

QorTek is a Pennsylvania based maritime defense company specializing in advanced textured ceramic materials, high density power electronics, and maritime sensing systems. With more than 20 years of operational experience in the maritime field, QorTek designs and manufactures critical technologies used across the U.S. Navy's most advanced platforms. The company's vertically integrated ceramic and electronic production capabilities enable rapid development, customization, and deployment of high performance, high-quality, U.S-made maritime products

About the DoD Accelerator Fund

The DoD Accelerator Fund invests in early stage growth companies developing transformative dual use technologies with real revenue traction. Operated by leaders with deep defense and investment experience, the Fund partners closely with portfolio companies to unlock pathways to defense procurement and fielded impact.

Mike Bradley

QorTek Inc.

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QorTek Announces Closing of Series A Investment to Accelerate Next Generation Maritime Systems News Provided By QorTek Inc. November 16, 2026, 21:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry



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