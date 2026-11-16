Jim Kodjababian, Managing Principal, Healthcare Practice, OneAccord.

Formalizing a decade of work with physician-led practices, the practice helps healthcare groups improve profitability and reduce dependence on any one leader.

- Jim Kodjababian, Managing Principal, Healthcare Practice

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OneAccord, a Kirkland-based business advisory and consulting firm, today announced the formal launch of its healthcare consulting practice and named Jim Kodjababian Managing Principal as the leader of the service line, effective immediately.

The launch formalizes work OneAccord has done for years. Kodjababian has been a OneAccord consultant and principal for 10 years, and the firm has consulted with physician-led practices and continues to serve practices today. The new practice organizes that experience into a dedicated service line.

The practice serves physician practice groups, specialty groups, ambulatory surgery centers and other privately held healthcare organizations. Its work centers on four areas: improving margin and EBITDA, executing strategy through methodical, purposeful execution, providing fractional and interim C-suite leadership, and preparing organizations for succession, integration or sale.

Kodjababian is a seasoned COO and interim executive with a record of improving margin performance and driving operational transformation. He has led multiple private-equity-backed healthcare companies, including Sound Physicians and HopCo Orthopedics, where he served as Chief Operating Officer, and he specializes in preparing companies for successful exits.

“Physician owners build their practices around patients, and the business side often gets whatever time is left over. Healthcare leaders have asked OneAccord for the same hands-on help we give clients in every other industry: get aligned, make clear decisions, and build the structure to follow through. Jim has lived that work as an operator, and I can't think of a better person to lead this practice. We are proud to put the full weight of OneAccord behind this initiative.”

- Nick Anderson | CEO | OneAccord

“The care can be excellent while the business behind it is under real pressure. We sit alongside physician leaders and executives, help them cut through the noise, find the margin that is already in the business, and build a team that can execute without everything depending on one person. Whether the goal is growth, integration or a clean exit, the work starts the same way: operator to operator, practical and honest.”

- Jim Kodjababian | Managing Principal, Healthcare Practice | OneAccord

More information about OneAccord's healthcare practice is available at oneaccord/healthcare-practice.

About OneAccord

OneAccord is a business advisory and consulting firm headquartered in Kirkland, WA. With more than 25 years of experience and more than 750 client organizations across 27 states, OneAccord partners with leadership teams to clarify strategy, align organizations, and build the execution discipline needed to grow. Services include strategic planning, business coaching, talent advisory, and fractional and interim C-suite leadership. Guided by its core values of Truth, Compassion, and Service, the firm is committed to its mission: Building Value. Built on Values.

Media contact: Jim Kodjababian | OneAccord | +1 425-250-0883 |...

Nick Anderson

OneAccord

+1 425-250-0883

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OneAccord Launches Healthcare Consulting Practice, Names Jim Kodjababian Managing Principal News Provided By OneAccord November 16, 2026, 21:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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