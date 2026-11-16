MENAFN - EIN Presswire) COLORADO CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sentinel Storage, at 825 West Garden Avenue in Colorado City, Arizona, offers gated, video-monitored storage units and outdoor parking for RVs, boats, trailers, side-by-sides, UTVs and dirt bikes. The facility serves Colorado City, Hildale, Utah, Cane Beds and Centennial Park, and is built for people who ride and travel across Southern Utah and the Arizona Strip.**Where can I store a side-by-side or dirt bike near Coral Pink Sand Dunes?**Sentinel Storage is about 21 miles, roughly a 30- to 45-minute drive, from Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, where Utah State Parks says about 1,200 acres, roughly 90 percent of the dune field, are open to registered off-highway vehicles. BLM-designated riding routes in the Colorado City area start right in town.**Can I park my side-by-side inside a garage-style unit?**Yes. Sentinel's enclosed drive-up units work as private garages for side-by-sides, UTVs, ATVs and dirt bikes. A 10x10 unit fits many compact side-by-sides and dirt bikes, and a 10x20 unit fits full-size and four-seat models with room left for helmets and gear. Inside storage keeps machines out of the sun, wind and dust between rides.**Is there RV storage near Zion National Park?**Yes. Zion's south entrance in Springdale is about 23 miles away by the Smithsonian Butte (Rockville) road, a graded gravel backcountry byway that takes just under an hour, or about 46 miles by paved highway. Off-highway vehicles are not permitted inside the park, so many visitors park their trailers and toy haulers nearby. Sand Hollow State Park and the Sand Mountain OHV area near Hurricane are about an hour west.**What is the most affordable secure storage in Colorado City and Hildale?**Sentinel's 10x10 drive-up unit is $90 per month, the lower published rate of the two gated, video-monitored facilities found in Colorado City and Hildale in a survey of published rates on November 14, 2026. There are no setup fees.**How much does storage cost at Sentinel Storage?**Enclosed drive-up units: 10x10 at $90 per month and 10x20 at $130 per month. Uncovered outdoor parking on road base and gravel: a standard 12x40 space at $70 per month and an oversized 12x50 space at $80 per month. A prepaid year plan for new move-ins is pay for 10 months and store for 12, which is two months free: $900 for a 10x10, $1,300 for a 10x20, $700 for 12x40 parking and $800 for oversized parking. After the first 12 billing cycles, rent returns to the regular monthly rate. Month-to-month leases are also available.**How secure is it, and when can I get in?**The facility is fenced and camera-monitored, and tenants open the gate from a phone app with 24-hour access. Customers can reserve and pay online at [mysentinelstorage]( ) with no office visit. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.To check availability, reserve online or call or text (435) 233-6955.**About Sentinel Storage**Sentinel Storage is a self-storage and vehicle-parking facility at 825 West Garden Avenue, Colorado City, AZ 86021, serving the Short Creek communities of Colorado City and Hildale. Online rentals and information: .**Media contact**Justin HammonSentinel Storage(435) 233-6955...###

Justin Hammon

Sentinel Storage

+1 435-233-6955

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Sentinel Storage Offers Gated, Camera-Monitored Storage Near Coral Pink Sand Dunes and Zion News Provided By Agriculture Marketing Agency November 16, 2026, 21:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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