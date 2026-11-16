

American Airlines is projected to take the steepest financial hit of up to $354 million.

Nearly 19,400 flights-roughly 18% of scheduled U.S. air traffic-were canceled or grounded between Friday and Monday morning. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted that the disruption inflicted "billions of dollars" in damages on the broader U.S. economy.

U.S. airlines are looking at more than $1 billion in potential losses after a nationwide ground stop paralyzed air travel over the weekend, analysts at Raymond James claimed.

The Federal Aviation Administration's Nov. 13 grounding order triggered a ripple effect across North American aviation, forcing carriers to scrap schedules and absorb steep operational costs.

Meanwhile, during a briefing Monday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted that the widespread disruption inflicted "billions of dollars" in damages on the broader U.S. economy.

Between Friday and Monday morning, nearly 19,400 flights entering or leaving the United States were canceled or failed to depart, wiping out roughly 18% of all scheduled air traffic during that window, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

U.S. aviation stocks have been under pressure, with balance sheets strained by higher jet fuel prices as crude oil prices remain elevated.

American Airlines (AAL) and Delta Airlines (DAL) stock slipped between 0.2% and 0.6% on Monday, while the US Global Jets ETF (JETS) inched 0.1% higher.

Major Carriers Tally Steep Losses

An analysis of nine major U.S. and Canadian airlines by investment firm Raymond James, quoted by Bloomberg, projected that American Airlines would face the largest financial blow. The Texas-based carrier could lose between $136 million and $354 million in potential profit.

Delta Air Lines Inc. is projected to lose between $94 million and $244 million, and United Airlines Holdings Inc.(UAL) faces losses ranging from $88 million to $229 million.

While the largest carriers shouldered the highest losses, Raymond James analysts warned that smaller airlines face a steeper uphill battle. Carriers with tighter cash reserves, such as JetBlue Airways Corp.(JBLU) and Frontier Group Holdings Inc.(ULCC), have far less financial cushion to absorb sudden, unbudgeted expenses, the analysts noted.

Cirium data showed JetBlue canceled or failed to operate 1,119 flights through Monday morning, representing nearly a third of its entire schedule.

JETS Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bearish' with 'high' message volumes on the U.S. aviation-focused ETF.

Meanwhile, sentiment towards United Airlines (UAL) and American Airlines (AAL) was also 'bearish' among retail traders on Stocktwits.

JETS stock has gained nearly 3% year-to-date.

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