MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International study offers new option to get fuller picture of Alzheimer's disease

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers at Banner Health, Lund University in Sweden and other renowned international collaborators have demonstrated the first scalable blood test that measures a protein fragment called eMTBR-tau that tracks the buildup of tau tangles - a key sign of Alzheimer's disease.

Because it can be measured in blood, the blood test could offer a much less invasive option compared to spinal fluid draws or specialized brain scans, particularly in clinical settings where tau-PET is unavailable. In Alzheimer's disease, a protein called tau becomes abnormal and clumps into tangles inside brain cells. These tangles spread through the brain over time and are closely linked to cognitive decline and symptom severity.

In a study published today in JAMA, the newly developed blood test accurately detected advanced tau pathology and showed clearer differences between early and late-stage disease compared with p-tau217, the blood marker most widely used in Alzheimer's research and clinical care today. While p-tau217 rises early in the disease process - tracking the buildup of amyloid plaques - it gives limited information about tau tangle buildup in later stages. The new test targets a different biological signal, one that more directly tracks how tau tangles spread through the brain, suggesting the two markers may work together to give a fuller picture of how the disease progresses.

Until now, measuring this marker required specialized equipment found in only a few labs worldwide. The new test requires a minimal blood sample and can be performed at scale, marking a significant step toward making the test far more widely available for researchers and clinicians to use the test in clinical trials, biological staging of the disease, and eventually routine clinical care.

“Having a simple yet highly scalable way to determine the extent of tau tangle buildup in the brain represents a major step forward in our understanding of Alzheimer's,” said the study's senior author Nicholas Ashton, PhD, senior director of Banner's Fluid Biomarker Program at Banner Sun Health Research Institute.“While p-tau217 detects early signs of Alzheimer's disease, eMTBR-tau measures how far tau tangles have spread. Together, they could help doctors make better treatment decisions and identify the right patients for clinical trials.”

The study results will also be presented today at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in Boston.

“One of the most challenging tasks in Alzheimer's disease diagnosis is to establish in a patient with cognitive impairment that Alzheimer's pathology is not just present, but that is present in a sufficiently advanced biological stage to be a likely explanation for symptoms,” said the shared senior author Professor Niklas Mattsson-Carlgren, MD, PhD at Lund University, who is also a specialized neurologist at the Memory Clinic of Skåne University Hospital, Sweden.“As a physician managing patients, I am excited about the potential for a blood test to identify and quantify tau pathology in my patients in the future, because this is exactly what is lacking to determine in an accessible way if a patient's symptoms are likely to be caused by Alzheimer's pathology.”

The study evaluated 728 participants, including 521 brain donors from two U.S. research programs: Banner's Arizona Study of Aging and Neurodegenerative Disorders and Brain and Body Donation Program in Sun City, Arizona and University of California, Irvine Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, and 207 participants from two imaging cohorts: Lund University in Lund, Sweden (BioFINDER-2) and McGill University in Montreal, Canada (TRIAD cohort). The immunoassay was developed in collaboration with Alamar Biosciences.

In the study, the new blood test results closely matched those from established and advanced methods, confirming its accuracy. Both methods detected advanced tau pathology with similarly high accuracy. Additionally, analysis of brain tissue after death demonstrated that eMTBR-tau was a stronger indicator of overall tau tangle buildup than existing markers.

This blood test is not yet available for clinical use and is not meant to diagnose Alzheimer's disease on its own.

About Banner Health

Banner Health's mission is to make health care easier, so life can be better. As one of the nation's largest fully integrated nonprofit health systems, we are pioneering a sustainable care model that prioritizes prevention, manages chronic disease, and reduces health spending – succeeding when patients stay healthy, not when they get sick. We operate 33 hospitals and more than 400 sites across six states, delivering seamless care from primary to quaternary medicine, including health insurance, physician networks, world-renowned specialty services, and behavioral health. Accountable to the communities we serve, we reinvest every dollar into advancing care, research, and facilities, providing more than $1 billion each year in community benefit. Through our partnership with the University of Arizona, we drive clinical discoveries across more than 800 trials and train more than 1,300 residents and fellows annually. Headquartered in Arizona, we serve Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. Our hospitals are consistently ranked among Arizona's top-performing by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com/about.

About Lund University

Lund University, Sweden, was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 46 000 students and 8 500 staff, united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition. The University has a distinct international profile, with over 600 partner institutions in 70 countries. A focused and dedicated effort across the entire University has contributed to Lund University's ranking as number one in the world in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026. Lund Innovation District brings together research, high-tech companies and world-class facilities, including MAX IV and the European Spallation Source (ESS), expected to have the world's most powerful neutron source when fully operational in 2028. Together, these facilities create opportunities in materials science and life sciences.

For more information, visit lunduniversity.lu.se.

About the TRIAD Cohort.

The Translational Biomarkers in Aging and Dementia (TRIAD) cohort is a longitudinal research initiative established in 2017 at McGill University's Research Centre for Studies in Aging in Montreal, Canada, in conjunction with the Douglas Research Centre, part of the Montréal West Island Integrated University Health and Social Services Centre (CIUSSS), and the Montreal Neurological Institute–Hospital (The Neuro). TRIAD advances understanding of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias by combining advanced brain imaging, blood and cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers, and comprehensive clinical and cognitive assessments. Its participants include cognitively unimpaired adults and individuals with mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's disease, and other dementias. Through repeated assessments, researchers investigate how amyloid, tau, neuroinflammation, and other biological processes interact over time and contribute to cognitive decline. TRIAD aims to improve early detection, track disease progression, and support the development of more precise diagnostic tools and therapeutic strategies. TRIAD is supported by the Weston Brain Institute, the Fonds de recherche du Québec–Santé (FRQS), the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and the Adair Family foundation. For more information, visit triad.tnl-mcgill.com.

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