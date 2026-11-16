MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The credit union donated $250 to the American Red Cross for each Cougar touchdown, supporting disaster relief and emergency assistance

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.



Mountain America Credit Union donated $13,500 to the American Red Cross through its 2026 BYU football charitable giving program.

The contribution is part of Mountain America's partnership with BYU Athletics, turning success on the field into support for individuals and families affected by disasters. Funds will help the American Red Cross provide shelter, food and other emergency resources to Utah communities.



SANDY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union donated $13,500 to the American Red Cross through its ongoing partnership with Brigham Young University (BYU) Athletics. The contribution is part of Mountain America's annual touchdown donation program, which turns each Cougar touchdown into support for local communities in need.

On November 14, Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America, presented a $13,500 check to Tiffani Nageli from the American Red Cross during BYU's football game, celebrating the impact of the partnership.

“At Mountain America, we believe strong communities are built when people look out for one another,” said Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union.“Through our partnership with BYU Athletics, every Cougar touchdown generates a $250 donation to the American Red Cross of Utah, helping provide critical resources to families facing disasters and emergencies.”

How does Mountain America's partnership with BYU football support the American Red Cross?

Mountain America partners with BYU Athletics through a charitable giving program tied to the football team's performance. The initiative provides funding to the American Red Cross, supporting its work in communities during emergencies.

How will the $13,500 donation support Utah communities?

The American Red Cross provides shelter, food and other essential resources to individuals and families following disasters, including home fires and other emergencies. Mountain America's $13,500 donation will help fund these services for Utah communities when most needed.

How long has Mountain America supported the American Red Cross through BYU Athletics?

Since 2018, Mountain America has donated $181,500 to the American Red Cross through its partnership with BYU Athletics, helping the organization respond to disasters and other emergencies.

To learn more about Mountain America's community partnerships and charitable initiatives, visit macu.com/about/community.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $22 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

CONTACT: Contact:... macu.com/newsroom