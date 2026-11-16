MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Maintains Strong Liquidity Position and Prepares for Completion of Permian Basin Wells

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: PNRG) (“PrimeEnergy” or the“Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

PrimeEnergy reported net income of $7.3 million, or $4.61 per basic share, compared with $10.6 million, or $6.41 per basic share, for the third quarter of 2025. Revenues were $45.3 million, compared with $46.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Third-quarter results included a $6.5 million loss on oil derivative contracts, of which $4.4 million was unrealized.

Oil production declined 29% from the prior-year quarter, partially offset by a 25% increase in realized oil prices. Natural gas revenues increased to $5.3 million from $2.0 million, reflecting improved pricing and higher production. Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin improved during the third quarter following negative pricing experienced earlier in the year due to pipeline takeaway constraints.

For the first nine months of 2026, PrimeEnergy generated $61.9 million in cash from operating activities and invested $18.0 million in capital expenditures. At September 30, 2026, the Company had $40.8 million in cash, no outstanding bank debt, and $105 million of available borrowing capacity, providing total liquidity of approximately $145.8 million.

Development Activity

PrimeEnergy is participating in 24 horizontal wells in Martin and Upton counties, Texas, all of which had been drilled as of early in the fourth quarter. Completion activities are expected to begin during the fourth quarter, with initial production anticipated from the Martin County wells before year-end 2026 and from the Upton County wells during the first quarter of 2027.

The Company's investment in the Martin County project is relatively small, approximately $120,000, and is intended primarily to obtain additional geological and production information. Its estimated investment in the Upton County project is approximately $34.1 million.

Share Repurchases

During the third quarter, PrimeEnergy repurchased 12,500 shares of common stock, for approximately $2.5 million. For the first nine months of 2026, the Company repurchased 58,000 shares at an average price of $182.76 per share, for approximately $10.6 million. The Company plans to continue repurchases when purchases can be executed at opportunistic prices, taking into consideration development expenditures and available liquidity.

Recognition by TIME

PrimeEnergy was ranked No. 120 on TIME's America's Growth Leaders of 2027 list, published October 22, 2026, in collaboration with Statista. The ranking recognizes publicly traded U.S. companies based on revenue growth, financial stability and stock performance.

Management Commentary

The Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented:

“PrimeEnergy continues to generate substantial operating cash flow while maintaining a strong balance sheet with no bank debt. We are looking forward to bringing our current development projects into production in late 2026 and early 2027. Our financial flexibility allows us to fund development opportunities while continuing to repurchase shares when prices are attractive.”

About PrimeEnergy

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The Company's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol PNRG.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning future production, development activities, capital expenditures and share repurchases. Actual results may differ materially due to commodity prices, operating conditions, development schedules and other risks described in the Company's SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact: PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation

(713) 735-0000