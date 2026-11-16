MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 5% quarterly revenue growth

Record recurring commercial revenue for the second consecutive quarter

Completion of PCI Geomatics acquisition in October

Terry Ryan and Michael Rolland appointed to Board of Directors

John McNamara appointed to Federal Services Advisory Board

Maintaining 2027 commercial and defense revenue guidance of $12 - $15 million

Conference call on November 16, 2026 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss results and provide a business update

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the“Company”), a global leader in geospatial intelligence powered by 3D data, rapid image processing and AI-driven analytics, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Quarterly revenue increased 5%, year over year, to $1.8 million, led by growth in recurring revenue. Acquisition Services was nil, driving difficult year to date comparisons, as the Company continues to navigate delays with Indonesia procurement. Intermap completed its $7.7 million cash acquisition of PCI Geomatics (“PCI”) on October 7, 2026. On a pro forma basis, for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2026, excluding transaction costs and tax effects, the acquisition contributed approximately $2 million of cash to adjusted earnings. The pro forma combined Company generated recurring revenue of more than $10 million, with total assets approaching $30 million. Including the acquisition, the Company introduced 2027 commercial and defense revenue guidance targeting $12 - $15 million and roughly $5 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

PCI Geomatics Acquisition Highlights

PCI's downstream GEOINT analysis tools have been adopted by thousands of value-added space imagery resellers. The combined Company will continue to monetize derivative commercial products from multiple sensors and platforms (multi-domain GEOINT) through this high-margin channel, leveraging new and innovative dual-use technologies and further protecting downstream workflows, to ensure customer data sovereignty, provenance and security.

From a business model perspective, the combination with PCI has expanded the Company's installed software platform, with contribution margins nearly comparable to Intermap's legacy software business. Further margin growth arises from the opportunity to bundle software tools with GEOINT products. PCI enables distributed real-time image processing at the sensor edge for satellites, spacecraft, drones, aircraft platforms and other sensor delivery systems. With this acquisition and recent customer additions, Intermap is delivering increasingly valuable automated GEOINT at a scale that solves strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Customers acquire the useful points and data products they need, allowing for usage tolling and for quality to drive volume. New combined product offerings are supported by extensive and proprietary 3D AI/ML training datasets, increasing their value proposition and margins, while accelerating the production of timely, high-resolution multi-domain GEOINT, produced from several sensors and platforms, at global scale. Distributed and software-enabled production workflows, closer to the point of need, further reduce latency and drive downstream adoption.

During the quarter, Intermap was awarded a new contract with the U.S. military under Other Transaction Authority to develop multi-domain GEOINT solutions. Following announcement of the acquisition, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), one of Intermap's longest-serving defense industry partners, has extended Intermap's current contract, while it architects an expanded scope for follow-on contracting. On the commercial side, since the acquisition, the Company has upgraded several of PCI's largest existing contracts, and developed and sold joint commercial products, including reduced latency automated ortho services, derived from Intermap's proprietary bare earth digital elevation models.

“Our customers are asking for integrated GEOINT so they can solve larger problems faster, using assured automation. Intermap's platform allows customers to pay for improved refresh, currently servicing millions of machine-to-machine 3D data calls per month, while promoting reduced latencies enabled by AI/ML. The PCI acquisition adds nearly three million new images processed daily to that platform capability,” said Patrick A. Blott, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intermap Technologies.“Our solutions are driving rapid commercial adoption of geospatial intelligence by providing better automated GEOINT at scale, where we see examples, such as in our value-added segment, of revenue growth approximating 70% during the third quarter, reflecting consumption of more valuable 3D points and vectors, derived from multiple domains, and delivered faster, embedded within repeating standard products that are automatically consumed. In the insurance business alone, larger accounts have taken advantage of new and deeper insights to renew term contracts with as much as 180% upsell. In our European business, some large customers have increased their contract value as much as six-fold by expanding their consumption of a higher quality GEOINT mix.”

Board of Directors

Intermap strengthened its Board with the recent appointments of J. Michael Rolland and Terry Ryan, and its Federal Advisory Board with the appointment of John T. McNamara, adding specific experience and relationships that complement recent customer acquisitions and accelerate expansion across commercial and government markets. For this objective, Intermap's one-of-a-kind integrated, multi-domain, edge-enabled processing advantage is unmatched. Mr. Rolland brings decades of infrastructure investment and financing experience from senior leadership roles at OMERS, where he acquired and grew several of the world's leading infrastructure assets. Mr. Ryan, a former CEO of Constellis and Tenax Aerospace, has led the U.S. government's push to integrate Joint and Partner Force interoperability and multi-domain sensor capability at the tactical edge. John McNamara brings unique experience working with these same government customers at the highest levels in some of the world's most difficult to survey and dangerous environments. Together, these experienced additions accelerate Intermap's opportunity to compete for larger government geospatial intelligence programs.

Indonesia Update

The Indonesian government recently appointed the Deputy Attorney General for Intelligence to oversee the Geospatial Information Agency (BIG) in its continuing procurement for the Integrated Land Administration and Spatial Planning Project (ILASPP), financed by the World Bank, supporting the country's One Map Program. Although this international procurement continues to experience delays, Intermap considers this appointment by President Prabowo Subianto to mark significant progress towards safeguarding Indonesia's national security, process integrity, financial responsibilities, and most importantly, the quality of the final data and map sheet products.

The vast majority of Intermap's employees are Indonesian, working in Indonesia and around the world, many with employment tenures exceeding 20 years with the Company. Intermap has produced and delivered foundational geospatial data to the Indonesian government for more than 35 years, with an unmatched record of past performance, including recently in Sulawesi, where data produced and provided by Intermap in Indonesia at 1: 5,000 scale has been accepted to be better than specification and is widely used within the Indonesian government by BIG, the Ministry of Agrarian and Spatial Planning, the National Land Agency, BAPPENAS (Indonesia's National Development Planning Agency), the Ministry for Public Works and Housing, and all of the Sulawesi provincial governments. The Sulawesi program was successfully audited by the Indonesian government in 2025, and the data was collected, produced and delivered within record time, 12% inside Intermap's airborne collection budget, while also accommodating BIG's add-on request to collect and provide extensive western and southern islands that lay outside the original program's contracted scope. The Prime Contractor on Sulawesi, PPA Airborne, was assessed penalties for contract delays caused by permitting, which was its sole responsibility. To accelerate the continuing national program and World Bank credit approval, Intermap contributed to offset those extraordinary costs for the Prime Contractor and its sub-contractor, even though it was under no contractual obligation to do so.

In addition to Indonesia-specific mapping past performance, Intermap has extensive in-country production past performance, where we have a long and successful track-record of protecting national datasets on behalf of government customers. Intermap is registered and complies with Indonesia's Electronic Information and Transactions Law. Intermap is an Indonesian Government Certified Private Electronic Systems Operator. Intermap has previously produced, within Indonesia, data covering the entire U.S. continental territory for the United States Geological Survey (USGS). That official U.S. government-owned data, produced in Indonesia at Intermap's Jakarta facility, with both Indonesian government and U.S. State Department permissions, is currently used by the U.S. government as part of its official authoritative national foundational dataset of the United States. Intermap is not aware of any other country outside of Indonesia that has produced U.S. government authoritative data. In addition, Intermap has hosted dozens of Indonesian government officers on official business to facilitate training, due diligence, and auditing of our proprietary processes for producing world-leading country-wide map data at our private secure facilities in Jakarta, Denver, Calgary and around the world.

Intermap continues to invest in Indonesia. To support the ILASPP program specifically, and to accelerate the growth of Indonesia's domestic geospatial industrial capacity, Intermap agreed to assist BIG to upgrade and enable its government-owned Multi Geospatial Production Center (MPC) facility, to accommodate rapid country-wide, 1:5,000-scale map-sheet data processing, production and maintenance. In order to maintain further commitments to BIG under the World Bank structured ILASPP procurement, including for maintaining readiness, domestic personnel, schedule, pricing, financing, bonding, data specifications, system, platform and computing upgrades to accommodate a country-wide program, Intermap has allocated capital specifically to Indonesia of approximately $1 million of internal investment funding per quarter since preparing its RFB in 2025. At the written request of the Indonesian government, Intermap has agreed to extend these financial and operational commitments three times and continues to support Indonesia in its objective to domestically produce world-leading 1:5,000 scale country-wide base maps. Although there can be no assurances, Intermap currently assesses that Indonesia will make its procurement decisions in the near term.

Business Highlights



Completed the acquisition of PCI Geomatics in October, adding distributed satellite and aerial image processing capabilities.

Continued developing applications and agentic AI agents built on Intermap's proprietary 3D data foundation, including for risk assessment, infrastructure planning and geospatial intelligence.

Invested in sensors, platform, technology and personnel to prepare for country-scale commitments to the Indonesian government. Personnel expense was $3.3 million compared with $1.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Ended September with $12.0 million in cash, excluding PCI's outstanding undrawn $1.3 million credit facility.

Financial Highlights

Revenue for the third quarter was $1.8 million compared with $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 5%. Revenue for the first nine months was $5.2 million compared with $9.0 million, a decline of approximately 43%. Acquisition Services revenue was nil compared with $101 thousand for the prior-year quarter and $4.0 million for the prior-year nine-month period.

Excluding Acquisition Services related to Indonesia, third quarter revenue increased 12% and revenue for the first nine months increased 2% compared with the same periods in 2025. For the second consecutive quarter, the Company achieved the highest commercial recurring revenue in its history.

Value-added Data revenue increased to $607 thousand from $358 thousand for the quarter and to $1.6 million from $1.2 million for the first nine months. Software and Solutions was $1.2 million compared with $1.3 million for the prior quarter, and $3.6 million compared with $3.9 million for the nine-month period.

Quarterly operating loss was $4.1 million compared with $1.4 million last year. Net loss was $4.0 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, compared with $1.5 million, or $0.02 per share last year. For the first nine months, net loss was $9.2 million, or $0.13 per share, compared with $3.5 million, or $0.06 per share. The loss reflects delayed Indonesia revenue and higher costs associated with the PCI acquisition and commitments to the Indonesian procurement, including upgrades to the sensors, platform, technology and personnel to provide country-scale acquisition services. Including incentive compensation, PCI acquisition cash costs were $1.5 million in the third quarter and $1.6 million year to date.

Cash at September 30 was $12.0 million. Working capital was $8.4 million, calculated as $13.8 million in current assets less $5.4 million in current liabilities. Shareholders' equity was $13.9 million. Cash used in operations for the first nine months was $5.5 million, compared with $200 thousand in the prior-year period. Investing cash outflow was $1.8 million, comprising $1.2 million for property and equipment and $605 thousand for intangible assets. Dilutive securities declined from 2,429,176 at year end to 1,338,787.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $3.4 million for the quarter versus negative $1.0 million a year earlier, and negative $6.9 million year to date versus negative $2.2 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and should be read with net loss and the reconciliation in the accompanying MD&A.

Outlook

The Company maintains its 2027 commercial and defense revenue guidance of approximately $12 - $15 million, growing at a double-digit rate, and approximately $5 million in Adjusted EBITDA, supported by AI-powered insurance analytics, defense, telecommunications and critical infrastructure vertical markets. The Company has expanded its portfolio of defense contracts with a new USSOCOM OTA. The guidance excludes pending government procurements in 2026 and 2027, including Indonesia, until formal contract awards occur. Priorities include ongoing PCI integration and product development, commercial revenue growth by promoting adoption and new markets, and conversion of contracted government opportunities into awarded task orders. Indonesia award timing remains uncertain. The Company's DARPA contract has been extended. New task orders under U.S. government programs on which Intermap is contracted have been delayed but remain funded and on track.

Quarterly Filing

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis and related management certifications, have been filed on SEDAR+ at and on the SEC's EDGAR website at

Conference Call Details

Intermap's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick A. Blott and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Bakken will host a live webcast to review the results, provide a business update and answer investor questions.

Intermap invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders to attend.

DATE November 16, 2026

TIME 5:00 pm ET

WEBCAST Register link

Learn more at .

Intermap Reader Advisory

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, including statements regarding PCI integration and anticipated benefits, government contracting opportunities, Indonesia procurement and revenue timing, commercial growth, capital deployment and future operating performance. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project” and“will” identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, including adequate liquidity, customer demand, timely contract awards and payments, successful technology integration and access to qualified personnel. Actual results may differ materially because of risks including integration execution, availability of capital, cash required for operations, revenue fluctuations, government procurement delays, customer concentration, competition, economic and geopolitical developments, technology and cybersecurity risks, and the risks described in Intermap's Annual Information Form and other regulatory filings. No assurance can be given that integration benefits will be realized or that opportunities will result in awarded contracts or recognized revenue. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. Statements speak as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

About Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies is a global leader in geospatial intelligence powered by proprietary 3D data, rapid image processing and AI-driven analytics. The Company serves government and commercial customers through data acquisition, value-added data products, space-based imagery processing and analysis tools, and commercial geospatial intelligence applications for risk management, infrastructure planning and monitoring, and national security. Intermap's proprietary 3D data foundation spans more than 300 million square kilometers across over 150 countries and powers intelligence solutions for government, national defense, insurance, aviation, telecommunications, transportation, renewable energy, agriculture, natural resources and space markets. Through advanced analytics, automated processing and enterprise-scale data delivery, Intermap helps organizations transform complex geospatial information into decision-ready intelligence.

For more information, please visit

Jennifer Bakken

Executive Vice President and CFO

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+1 (303) 708-0955

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations

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+1 (647) 260-9266