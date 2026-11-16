(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Quarter 2026 vs. Third Quarter 2025

Revenue of $20.0 million compared to $19.3 million;

Gross profit of $4.6 million compared to $4.3 million;

Gross margin of 23.1% compared to 22.3%;

Net income of $1.3 million compared to $1.1 million;

Earnings per share of $0.10 compared to earnings per share of $0.09; Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $2.1 million compared to $1.9 million. Nine Months 2026 vs. Nine Months 2025

Revenue of $54.9 million compared to $49.8 million;

Gross profit of $13.0 million compared to $6.6 million;

Gross margin of 23.6% compared to 13.3% (20.4% excluding A-10 Program impact(2));

Net income of $3.2 million compared to net (loss) of $(1.5) million;

Earnings per share of $0.25 compared to (loss) per share of $(0.12); Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $5.5 million compared to $(0.6) million ($3.9 million excluding A-10 Program impact). EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ("CPI Aero" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CVU) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, highlighted by continued revenue growth, significant profitability improvements, and expanding margins. The Company's performance reflects increasing throughput, strong execution across key Aerospace & Defense programs, and ongoing operational discipline. For the first nine months of 2026, CPI Aero nearly doubled gross profit, returned to solid profitability, and delivered substantial growth in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior-year period. "Our 2026 performance continues to demonstrate the strength of our operating strategy and the dedication of our team," said Dorith Hakim, President and Chief Executive Officer of CPI Aero. "Through the first nine months of the year, we achieved revenue growth, significant margin expansion, improving cash flows and meaningful increases in profitability. Gross profit increased by $6.3 million year over year, while net income improved by $4.8 million, reflecting the benefits of a stronger product mix, disciplined program execution, and continued operational efficiency improvements." Ms. Hakim continued, "Demand across our core defense platforms remains robust, and our ability to execute consistently for our customers positions us well for continued growth. Our Adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million underscores the strength of the business and remains strong even after normalizing for the impact of the A-10 program on prior year results." "With backlog at approximately $634 million up from $505 million at year end 2025, which includes awards received this year of $70 million supporting next-generation defense platforms, we enter the final months of 2026 with strong visibility and confidence. We remain focused on executing our programs safely, efficiently, and with the highest quality standards while continuing to create long-term value for our shareholders. Based on the strength of our backlog and customer demand, we believe CPI Aero is well positioned to maintain its positive momentum into 2027." About CPI Aero CPI Aero is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of War as well as a Tier 1 subcontractor to some of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, assembly operations and MRO services to this global network of customers. CPI Aero is recognized as a leader within the international aerospace market in such areas as aircraft structural assemblies, military advanced tactical pod structures, engine air inlets, and complex welded products. Our OEM customers in the defense sector include (i) Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sikorsky Aircraft, for the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the UH-60 BLACK HAWK©, the MH-60 Seahawk, the CH-53E and the CH-53K King Stallion; (ii) RTX Corporation, formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation, for the ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Pod for the EA-18G Growlers, the Advanced Tactical Pods, the MS-110 & TacSAR Reconnaissance Airborne Pods, Hypersonic Missile Wings, and B-52 Radar Modernization; (iii) L3Harris for the Next Generation Jammer Low-Band Pod for the EA-18G Growlers; (iv) Collins Aerospace, for RF Enclosures; (v) Northrop Grumman Corporation, for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, the Airborne Laser Mine Detection Pod, welded tubes, aerial refueling probes, and welded fluid tanks; and (vi) the DOD/USAF and the Defense Logistics Agency for the T-38 Pacer Classic and T-38 Talon. Our OEM customers in the civil aviation market include Embraer S.A. for the Phenom 300 and Phenom 100. Our funded backlog of remaining performance obligations exceeds $106 million and the unfunded backlog of future orders for the expected duration of existing programs is $528 million. Our total backlog is $634 million. Forward-looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as“remain focused,”“believe,”“well positioned,”“positive momentum,”“continued growth,”“confidence,” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's backlog, anticipated future orders and the expected duration of existing programs, future performance, program execution and expectations regarding continued growth, financial improvement and positive momentum into 2027. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as amended, and in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit, and follow us on X @CPIAERO.

Contacts: Investor Relations Counsel CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Alliance Advisors IR Robert Mannix Jody Burfening Chief Financial Officer (212) 838-3777 (631) 586-5200 ... ...





CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2026

(Unaudited) December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 1,326,836 $ 899,199 Accounts receivable, net 9,884,508 5,764,928 Contract assets 33,654,048 33,670,354 Inventory 727,321 800,823 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,796,734 2,272,696 Total Current Assets 47,389,447 43,408,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,395,803 9,515,207 Property and equipment, net 507,898 412,553 Deferred tax asset, net 19,193,470 19,894,796 Goodwill 1,784,254 1,784,254 Other assets 508,596 229,691 Total Assets $ 77,779,468 $ 75,244,501 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,244,730 $ 14,724,293 Accrued expenses 4,214,899 4,763,719 Contract liabilities 3,533,134 1,628,382 Loss reserve 126,676 138,426 Current portion of long-term debt 250,000 187,500 Financing lease liabilities, current 18,997 - Operating lease liabilities, current 1,568,427 1,434,385 Income taxes payable 292,437 142,540 Total Current Liabilities 22,249,300 23,019,245 Line of credit 9,173,672 8,373,672 Long-term financing lease liabilities 78,892 - Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,156,211 8,353,120 Long-term debt, net of current portion 9,521,632 9,690,890 Total Liabilities 48,179,707 49,436,927 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock - $.001 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares, 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 13,229,088 and 13,155,061 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 13,229 13,155 Additional paid-in capital 75,712,357 75,142,168 Accumulated deficit (46,125,825 ) (49,347,749 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 29,599,761 25,807,574 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 77,779,468 $ 75,244,501





CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 19,970,177 $ 19,269,102 $ 54,911,649 $ 49,848,818 Cost of sales 15,358,081 14,962,788 41,947,925 43,229,647 Gross profit 4,612,096 4,306,314 12,963,724 6,619,171 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,765,233 2,551,355 8,091,448 8,041,156 Income (loss) from operations 1,846,863 1,754,959 4,872,276 (1,421,985 ) Other income 109,109 - 139,482 6,980 Interest expense (314,737 ) (387,922 ) (919,611 ) (1,163,559 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 1,641,235 1,367,037 4,092,147 (2,578,564 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 341,644 253,345 870,223 (1,043,373 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,299,591 $ 1,113,692 $ 3,221,924 $ (1,535,191 ) Income (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.25 $ (0.12 ) Income (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.25 $ (0.12 ) Shares used in computing income per common share: Basic 12,929,271 12,763,486 12,900,439 12,740,097 Diluted 13,091,826 12,818,191 13,071,326 12,740,097

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Note: (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for provision (benefit) for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense and other income/ expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excluding the A-10 adjustment is a non-GAAP measure defined as Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted to exclude the $4,468,528 A-10 program adjustment recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

We have provided Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a commonly used measure of financial performance among comparable companies and helps investors evaluate operating results on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for GAAP cash flows as a measure of liquidity. The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure and the basis for such adjustments are outlined below. Please refer to the following table below that reconciles GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding the A-10 adjustment.

We have also provided Adjusted EBITDA excluding the A-10 adjustment to enhance understanding of our operating results and facilitate comparisons between periods by separately identifying the impact of the A-10 program adjustment on the prior-year results. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net income (loss), and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The adjustments used to calculate Adjusted EBITDA are described below:

Provision (benefit) for income taxes. Relates to our estimated federal and state corporate income tax liabilities or credits for the period.

Interest expense. Relates to the interest incurred under our bank credit facilities.

Depreciation. The Company incurs depreciation expense (recorded in cost of sales and in selling, general and administrative expenses) related to capital assets purchased, leased or constructed to support the ongoing operations of the business. The assets are recorded at cost and are depreciated over the estimated useful lives of individual assets.

Stock-based compensation expense. The Company incurs non-cash expense related to stock-based compensation included in its GAAP presentation of cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Management believes that exclusion of these expenses allows comparison of operating results to those of other companies that disclose non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation.

Other income/ expenses. Includes amounts that are one time in nature/non-recurring, primarily representing forgiven payables.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the Adjusted EBITDA financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the Company's presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding the A-10 Adjustment, is as follows:

Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30,

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income (loss) $ 1,299,591 1,113,692 $ 3,221,924 (1,535,191 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 341,644 253,345 870,223 (1,043,373 ) Interest expense 314,737 387,922 919,611 1,163,559 Depreciation 24,387 78,897 90,523 266,262 Stock-based compensation 188,767 102,206 570,263 591,018 Other income (109,109 ) - (139,482 ) (6,980 ) Adjusted EBITDA 2,060,017 1,936,062 5,533,062 (564,705 ) A-10 Termination - - - 4,468,528 Adjusted EBITDA Excluding A-10 adjustment $ 2,060,017 1,936,062 $ 5,533,062 3,903,823

Note (2) Gross margin excluding the A-10 Program impact is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, GAAP gross margin was 13.3%, calculated as GAAP gross profit of $6,619,171 divided by GAAP revenue of $49,848,818. Excluding the A-10 program adjustment adds back $4,468,528 to both gross profit and revenue, resulting in non-GAAP gross profit of $11,087,699 and non-GAAP revenue of $54,317,346. Dividing these adjusted gross profit and revenue amounts results in gross margin excluding the A-10 Program impact of 20.4%.

We have provided this measure to enhance understanding of our operating results and facilitate comparisons between periods by separately identifying the impact of the A-10 program adjustment on the prior-year results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the corresponding GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.