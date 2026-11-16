CPI Aerostructures Reports Third Quarter And Nine Month 2026 Results
|Contacts:
|Investor Relations Counsel
|CPI Aerostructures, Inc.
|Alliance Advisors IR
|Robert Mannix
|Jody Burfening
|Chief Financial Officer
|(212) 838-3777
|(631) 586-5200
|...
|...
| CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| September 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
| December 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|1,326,836
|$
|899,199
|Accounts receivable, net
|9,884,508
|5,764,928
|Contract assets
|33,654,048
|33,670,354
|Inventory
|727,321
|800,823
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,796,734
|2,272,696
|Total Current Assets
|47,389,447
|43,408,000
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|8,395,803
|9,515,207
|Property and equipment, net
|507,898
|412,553
|Deferred tax asset, net
|19,193,470
|19,894,796
|Goodwill
|1,784,254
|1,784,254
|Other assets
|508,596
|229,691
|Total Assets
|$
|77,779,468
|$
|75,244,501
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|12,244,730
|$
|14,724,293
|Accrued expenses
|4,214,899
|4,763,719
|Contract liabilities
|3,533,134
|1,628,382
|Loss reserve
|126,676
|138,426
|Current portion of long-term debt
|250,000
|187,500
|Financing lease liabilities, current
|18,997
|-
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|1,568,427
|1,434,385
|Income taxes payable
|292,437
|142,540
|Total Current Liabilities
|22,249,300
|23,019,245
|Line of credit
|9,173,672
|8,373,672
|Long-term financing lease liabilities
|78,892
|-
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|7,156,211
|8,353,120
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|9,521,632
|9,690,890
|Total Liabilities
|48,179,707
|49,436,927
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock - $.001 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares, 0 shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 13,229,088 and 13,155,061 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding
|13,229
|13,155
|Additional paid-in capital
|75,712,357
|75,142,168
|Accumulated deficit
|(46,125,825
|)
|(49,347,749
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|29,599,761
|25,807,574
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|77,779,468
|$
|75,244,501
| CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
| For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
| For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|19,970,177
|$
|19,269,102
|$
|54,911,649
|$
|49,848,818
|Cost of sales
|15,358,081
|14,962,788
|41,947,925
|43,229,647
|Gross profit
|4,612,096
|4,306,314
|12,963,724
|6,619,171
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|2,765,233
|2,551,355
|8,091,448
|8,041,156
|Income (loss) from operations
|1,846,863
|1,754,959
|4,872,276
|(1,421,985
|)
|Other income
|109,109
|-
|139,482
|6,980
|Interest expense
|(314,737
|)
|(387,922
|)
|(919,611
|)
|(1,163,559
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|1,641,235
|1,367,037
|4,092,147
|(2,578,564
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|341,644
|253,345
|870,223
|(1,043,373
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,299,591
|$
|1,113,692
|$
|3,221,924
|$
|(1,535,191
|)
|Income (loss) per common share, basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.25
|$
|(0.12
|)
|Income (loss) per common share, diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.25
|$
|(0.12
|)
|Shares used in computing income per common share:
|Basic
|12,929,271
|12,763,486
|12,900,439
|12,740,097
|Diluted
|13,091,826
|12,818,191
|13,071,326
|12,740,097
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Note: (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for provision (benefit) for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense and other income/ expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excluding the A-10 adjustment is a non-GAAP measure defined as Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted to exclude the $4,468,528 A-10 program adjustment recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
We have provided Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a commonly used measure of financial performance among comparable companies and helps investors evaluate operating results on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for GAAP cash flows as a measure of liquidity. The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure and the basis for such adjustments are outlined below. Please refer to the following table below that reconciles GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding the A-10 adjustment.
We have also provided Adjusted EBITDA excluding the A-10 adjustment to enhance understanding of our operating results and facilitate comparisons between periods by separately identifying the impact of the A-10 program adjustment on the prior-year results. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net income (loss), and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The adjustments used to calculate Adjusted EBITDA are described below:
Provision (benefit) for income taxes. Relates to our estimated federal and state corporate income tax liabilities or credits for the period.
Interest expense. Relates to the interest incurred under our bank credit facilities.
Depreciation. The Company incurs depreciation expense (recorded in cost of sales and in selling, general and administrative expenses) related to capital assets purchased, leased or constructed to support the ongoing operations of the business. The assets are recorded at cost and are depreciated over the estimated useful lives of individual assets.
Stock-based compensation expense. The Company incurs non-cash expense related to stock-based compensation included in its GAAP presentation of cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Management believes that exclusion of these expenses allows comparison of operating results to those of other companies that disclose non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation.
Other income/ expenses. Includes amounts that are one time in nature/non-recurring, primarily representing forgiven payables.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the Adjusted EBITDA financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the Company's presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring.
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding the A-10 Adjustment, is as follows:
| Three months ended
|Nine months ended
| September 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,299,591
|1,113,692
|$
|3,221,924
|(1,535,191
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|341,644
|253,345
|870,223
|(1,043,373
|)
|Interest expense
|314,737
|387,922
|919,611
|1,163,559
|Depreciation
|24,387
|78,897
|90,523
|266,262
|Stock-based compensation
|188,767
|102,206
|570,263
|591,018
|Other income
|(109,109
|)
|-
|(139,482
|)
|(6,980
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|2,060,017
|1,936,062
|5,533,062
|(564,705
|)
|A-10 Termination
|-
|-
|-
|4,468,528
|Adjusted EBITDA Excluding A-10 adjustment
|$
|2,060,017
|1,936,062
|$
|5,533,062
|3,903,823
Note (2) Gross margin excluding the A-10 Program impact is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, GAAP gross margin was 13.3%, calculated as GAAP gross profit of $6,619,171 divided by GAAP revenue of $49,848,818. Excluding the A-10 program adjustment adds back $4,468,528 to both gross profit and revenue, resulting in non-GAAP gross profit of $11,087,699 and non-GAAP revenue of $54,317,346. Dividing these adjusted gross profit and revenue amounts results in gross margin excluding the A-10 Program impact of 20.4%.
We have provided this measure to enhance understanding of our operating results and facilitate comparisons between periods by separately identifying the impact of the A-10 program adjustment on the prior-year results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the corresponding GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
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