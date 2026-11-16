MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Broad Liquid Cooling Portfolio With More Than Four Gigawatts Deployed

2.3-Megawatt Modular CDU on Display

800-volt DC Power Rack Unveiled



CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will showcase its continued leadership in liquid cooling and nVent MAVERICK engineered power distribution solutions for data centers at SC26, Nov. 15-20, 2026, in Chicago. The company has deployed more than four gigawatts of liquid cooling and has developed solutions that can support next-generation AI infrastructure.

“For more than a decade, nVent has led in innovation in liquid cooling, enabling hyperscale cloud and data center customers to meet the growing power and thermal demands of AI, high-performance computing and next-generation digital infrastructure," said Beth Wozniak, nVent chair and CEO. "As part of this, we've built a broad portfolio of data center products and services, including liquid cooling, equipment protection, power connections, power and cable management, engineered buildings, and now we are expanding further with additional power distribution solutions. Our focus continues to be working collaboratively with chip manufacturers and the broader ecosystem to solve customers' unique challenges.”

Continued Data Center Innovation; Expanding Partner Ecosystem

nVent is leading innovation in the data center with a broad liquid cooling portfolio and continues to collaborate with a growing ecosystem of notable partners. Solutions displayed at SC26 include:



nVent recently announced a collaboration with AMD to bring rack-level cooling to the AMD HeliosTM Rackscale solution, adding the nVent rear door heat exchanger (RDHx) as part of the fully integrated AMD Helios AI infrastructure platform. The joint effort pairs nVent's data center cooling expertise with AMD Helios to help operators deploy AI capacity at scale.

OCP Project Brazos: nVent's OCP-compliant Liquid-to-Air (LTA) Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) enables deployment of liquid-cooled AI infrastructure in data centers without requiring facility water or chilled-water infrastructure, helping accelerate adoption of liquid cooling in existing air-cooled environments. Earlier this year, Siemens incorporated nVent-aligned design considerations to develop an NVIDIA DSX Vera Rubin-aligned reference design that translates NVIDIA's AI factory vision into a deployable, industrialized electrical, power and controls architecture for hyperscalers, colocation providers and specialized cloud infrastructure providers. nVent continues to work with NVIDIA, deploying liquid cooling solutions at scale in support of NVIDIA's next-generation platform and development roadmap. nVent uses DSX qualified PG25 coolants for secondary-loop, single-phase cold-plate cooling.

2.3 Megawatt Modular CDU

nVent will begin production of its new modular CX121 CDU late this year, with a maximum operating performance of 2.3 megawatts and a variety of innovative features. nVent has accepted significant pre-orders to date and will continue to accept pre-orders at SC26.

The CX121 CDU is an intelligent, future-ready liquid cooling foundation that enables peak performance for high-density chips with best-in-class flowrates and scalable reliability. Its modular design enables configuration to match application requirements, while nVent services help ensure seamless deployment and ongoing support

nVent MAVERICK 800-volt DC Power Rack

Last month, nVent closed on the acquisition of Maverick Power, expanding the company's offerings into new power architectures and strengthening its ability to provide more system-level solutions and services for data center customers. With the addition of Maverick Power, nVent's total data center content opportunity has expanded to approximately $2 million per megawatt.

At SC26, nVent will display the nVent MAVERICK 800-volt DC Power Rack alongside the IT rack. It integrates power conversion, protection and controls to convert existing AC power to 800-volt DC, supporting high density AI computing without a facility-wide power redesign.

Visit nVent at SC26 booth #3811 and learn more about nVent's latest data center solutions at nVent.com/data-centers.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis.

Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at .



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