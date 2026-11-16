MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ObesityWeek 2026 data from obese non-human primates showed sustained Activin E suppression and a 2.3% vehicle-adjusted reduction in body weight from baseline with IBIO-610 at week 28.

Amylin program data demonstrating reduced food intake in rats to be presented at PEGS Europe and the Amylin-Based Therapeutics Summit

Together, the findings highlight the potential of iBio's antibody discovery platform to generate highly specific candidates against distinct targets

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting antibody therapeutics for obesity, cardiometabolic and cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced extended preclinical data from a non-human primate (NHP) study of IBIO-610, potentially a first-in-class Activin E antibody candidate, presented at ObesityWeek 2026, as well as preclinical data from its amylin program to be presented at PEGS Europe 2026 and the Amylin-Based Therapeutics Summit.

“These data demonstrate the power of our AI-enabled antibody discovery platform to generate potent, highly specific molecules against challenging targets,” said Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., chief executive officer and chief scientific officer of iBio.“The sustained effects observed in our NHP study strengthen our belief in IBIO-610's potential to offer a differentiated approach to long-term weight management. Durable Activin E suppression, reductions in fat mass while generally maintaining lean mass, and the newly observed reduction in body weight provide a more comprehensive perspective of how this approach may improve the quality of weight loss. Beyond IBIO-610, our amylin program has taken an important step forward, demonstrating high selectivity for amylin receptors and reduced food intake in a preclinical model. We believe this selective approach has the potential to improve the balance of efficacy and tolerability and look forward to evaluating it in further studies. By pursuing multiple distinct mechanisms, we have the opportunity to build a complementary portfolio of medicines with the potential to extend the cardiometabolic benefits of weight loss beyond current therapies.”

IBIO-610 Activin E Data presented at ObesityWeek 2026

The new data for iBio's long-acting Activin E-targeting antibody, IBIO-610, builds on previously reported findings from an obese NHP study, extending observations through 28 weeks.

The study included obese NHPs receiving IBIO-610 (n=5) or vehicle (n=6). IBIO-610 was initially administered every eight weeks, followed by more frequent dosing and a dose-free period.

Key findings:



IBIO-610 reduced weight gain despite continued high-fat feeding, with body weight beginning to diverge from the vehicle group around Week 18 and reaching a 2.3% difference by Week 28.



At Week 24, total body fat was 9.6% lower, abdominal subcutaneous fat 16.6% lower, and visceral fat 10.96% lower compared with vehicle, while lean mass was generally maintained.

Near-complete suppression of active Activin E was observed through week 28.



These findings build on previously reported data from the NHP study and further support IBIO-610's potential to promote fat-selective effects while maintaining lean mass.

Amylin Program Data to Be Presented at PEGS Europe and the Amylin-Based Therapeutics Summit

iBio's amylin program combines a receptor-targeting antibody with a fused peptide agonist and demonstrated highly selective activation of amylin receptors 1 and 3. The findings highlight the platform's ability to generate highly specific antibodies against challenging targets and support the development of a potential long-acting amylin therapeutic.

Key findings:



In vitro, iBio's antibody-peptide fusion selectively bound and activated amylin receptors 1 and 3, with minimal binding to or activation of the calcitonin receptor alone.

In a single-dose study in lean rats, the rats dosed with iBio's selective amylin receptor agonist had reduced food intake over 24 hours compared with vehicle.



iBio plans to advance selective amylin receptor agonists into further preclinical studies in diet-induced obesity models.

Presentation Details:

ObesityWeek 2026

Title: Deep, Durable Activin E Suppression by Antibody Blockade Drives Fat-Selective Effects in Obese Non-Human Primates

Format: Poster

Date and time: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 2:30–3:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Cory Schwartz

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland

PEGS Europe 2026

Title: Beyond Peptides: Engineering GPCR Agonists for Next-Generation Cardiometabolic Therapeutics

Format: Oral presentation

Date and time: Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. WET

Presenter: Cody Moore

Location: Lisbon Congress Center, Lisbon, Portugal

Amylin-Based Therapeutics Summit

Title: Decoding Amylin Receptor Specificity to Engineer a More Precise, Long-Acting Therapeutic

Format: Presentation

Presenter: Cody Moore

Date and time: Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill

Title: Navigating the Efficacy–Tolerability Trade-off: Linking Half-Life, Dosing and Clinical Outcomes to Define Amylin's Competitive Advantage

Format: Workshop

Leader: Cory Schwartz

Date and time: Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill

About iBio, Inc.

iBio (Nasdaq: IBIO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting antibody therapeutics for obesity, cardiometabolic and cardiopulmonary diseases, cancer, and other hard-to-treat diseases. Combining advanced antibody engineering with AI-driven discovery, iBio is advancing a differentiated pipeline designed to deliver sustained therapeutic effects and address significant unmet medical needs. iBio's mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine.

For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential of iBio's antibody discovery platform to generate highly specific candidates against distinct targets; IBIO-610 potentially being a first-in-class Activin E antibody candidate; IBIO-610's potential to offer a differentiated approach to long-term weight management; durable Activin E suppression, reductions in fat mass while generally maintaining lean mass, and the newly observed reduction in body weight providing a more comprehensive perspective of how the approach may improve the quality of weight loss; the amylin program's approach having the potential to improve the balance of efficacy and tolerability; iBio evaluating the selective approach in further studies; having the opportunity to build a complementary portfolio of medicines with the potential to extend the cardiometabolic benefits of weight loss beyond current therapies; the findings further supporting IBIO-610's potential to promote fat-selective effects while maintaining lean mass; the development of a potential long-acting amylin therapeutic iBio plans to advance selective amylin receptor agonists into further preclinical studies in diet-induced obesity models. These statements reflect iBio's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the possibility that preclinical findings will not be replicated in humans, iBIO's ability to successfully develop products, including products for long-term weight management; durable Activin E suppression, reductions in fat mass while generally maintaining lean mass and iBio's ability to obtain regulatory approval or any of its products, and the other risks described in iBio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026, and subsequent filings.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. iBio undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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