MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“” or the“”) today announces that Luc Lessard has advised the Corporation of his intention to retire from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation effective December 16, 2026, having led Falco and the advancement of its Horne 5 project for more than eleven years. Mr. Lessard will remain employed with the Corporation for a transition period to support an orderly handover of responsibilities, following which period he will continue to support the Corporation on a consultancy basis. Mr. Lessard will also remain as a director of Falco and is standing for re-election at the upcoming annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation.

As part of the Corporation's planned leadership succession process, Jean-Sébastien Boutet will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer effective December 16, 2026, following a period of transition beginning on December 7, 2026.

Prior to his appointment as an executive of Falco, Mr. Boutet has acted both as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial and Corporate Development Officer of Canyon Resources Limited, a mining company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange focused on the development of its 100% owned Minim-Martap Bauxite Project, a direct shipping ore development project in central Cameroon. Prior to this role. Mr. Boutet was Chief Commercial Officer at Alufer Mining Limited, an independent bauxite mining company that discovered and developed the Bel Air bauxite deposit in Guinée. He was previously a member of the board of directors of Compagnie des Bauxite de Guinée (CBG) while working as Commercial and Market Development Director for Alcoa Corporation. Mr. Boutet also completed the Executive Master of Business Administration joint program from McGill University and HEC Montréal and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières. With a background in business development, operations management and mine logistics, Mr. Boutet has significant experience in developing and implementing commercial strategies and securing key licenses and partnerships, and brings extensive business, mining and development experience as the Corporation continues to advance its Horne 5 project.

Alexander Dann, Chairman of the board of directors of the Corporation, commented:“We thank Luc for his significant contributions and leadership over the past decade. He was instrumental in guiding the Corporation through critical milestones in advancing the Horne 5 project and has positioned the Corporation favorably in order to obtain the permits that will be required to enter into the next phases of development of Falco's flagship asset. On behalf of the board of directors and our entire team, I extend our sincere appreciation to Luc for his many contributions to Falco and am delighted that the Corporation will continue to benefit from his experience and expertise for the milestones ahead” and added:“Jean-Sébastien joins the Corporation at an important time in Falco's history. We believe his experience and capabilities will help drive the Horne 5 project forward”.

Luc Lessard also commented:“I am very grateful for the opportunity to have acted as President and CEO of Falco. I firmly believe in the value of the Horne 5 project and its benefits for the Province of Québec as a whole and the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Rouyn-Noranda regions in particular. I am looking forward to working with Jean-Sébastien, his team and the board to continue advancing this project and securing long-term success for Falco”.

About Falco

Falco is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the province of Québec, with an extensive portfolio of properties in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue greenstone belt. Falco holds rights to approximately 60,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Camp, which includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's main asset is the Horne 5 Project located beneath the former Horne mine, which was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Group Inc. is Falco's largest shareholder, with a 16.0% interest in the Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard

President and Chief Executive Officer and Director 514-261-3336

...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as:“believe”,“envisions”,“estimates”,“assumes”,“evaluates”,“inferred”,“probability”,“planned”,“projected”,“ensure”,“anticipates”,“contemplated”,“expected”,“anticipate” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions“would”,“will”,“can”, or“may” occur. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated stepping down by Mr. Lessard from his position as President and CEO and his continued service during the transition and consultancy period; the timing and completion of the planned leadership transition; the appointment of Mr. Boutet as President and CEO; the anticipated benefits of the leadership transition and Mr. Boutet's experience and capabilities; the Corporation's ability to execute its strategy; and the eventual receipt by Falco of all required permits for the Horne 5 Project.

Although the Corporation believes the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Consequently, the Corporation cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Corporation are not guarantees of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Falco's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this press release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.