MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP has launched aninto whether certain directors ofapproved a buyout of Surgery Partners for inadequate consideration, breaching their fiduciary duties to Surgery Partners' shareholders, and whether Surgery Partners' shareholders have suffered damages as a result. Attorney Joseph A. Pettigrew is heading the investigation-



On October 23, 2026, Surgery Partners announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by HealthSpan Partners, an affiliate of Bon Secours Mercy Health, for $23.50 per share. If you own Surgery Partners common stock, join our investigation on behalf of Surgery Partners' shareholders by filling out the form here.

If you own Surgery Partners common stock and you wish to discuss this investigation-at no cost for you- please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or ....

About this investigation – FAQ:

Q1: What is this ongoing investigation into Surgery Partners about?

A: According to our investigation, owners of Surgery Partners common stock have been impacted by a proposed buyout of Surgery Partners for insufficient consideration. Scott+Scott has a decades-long track record in fighting for corporate governance and monetary recoveries on behalf of companies and their shareholders.

Q2: How does this Scott+Scott investigation work?

A: Joining our investigation is easy and at no cost for you. By filling out the form here, we will let you know your rights as a Surgery Partners shareholder, and how the process works and what you can expect. If you currently own Surgery Partners, we look forward to hearing from you.

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