MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BlackLine orchestrates trusted, agentic financial operations, combining Claude's deep reasoning with enterprise-grade controls for the Office of the CFO

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the Agentic Financial Operations PlatformTM for the Office of the CFO, today announced that BlackLine products and VerityTM AI capabilities are now available on Anthropic's Claude Marketplace. This listing enables enterprise organizations to accelerate the adoption of governable and trustworthy AI across financial operations, allowing eligible Anthropic customers to apply a portion of their committed Anthropic spend directly to BlackLine products.

BlackLine customers can leverage BlackLine Verity AI to power AI agents for their finance teams. Verity AI integrates Claude's advanced reasoning with BlackLine's specialized context and data, enabling organizations to deploy secure, autonomous financial operations at scale. Customers leveraging BlackLine's Verity Accruals built on Claude are already seeing over 80% time savings for their close process, reduced risk, and increased governance.

Bringing Audit-Ready, Governed AI into Financial Operations

As enterprises scale generative and agentic AI, finance demands an uncompromising standard of accountability. While general-purpose models excel at reasoning, mission-critical financial workflows require strict domain context, internal controls, and complete visibility into how conclusions are reached.

BlackLine's Agentic Financial Operations Platform enables finance teams to adopt autonomous workflows without sacrificing control in three distinct ways:



Harnessing Claude's Reasoning in BlackLine: Finance teams can leverage BlackLine VerityTM AI with Claude's advanced reasoning capabilities. When combined with BlackLine's accounting logic, proprietary financial data graphs, and governed workflows, Claude enables complex, domain-specific financial execution. Verity AI ensures financial data is processed within the strict SOX-compliant boundaries and data protections required by enterprise finance.

Keeping Finance Teams in Control: BlackLine's Finance Control Console gives accounting and finance leaders continuous governance over AI operations. Leaders gain granular visibility into agent activity, the ability to enforce corporate accounting policies and operating boundaries, and auditable, enforceable human-in-the-loop oversight across every automated process. Expanding Access on Claude Marketplace: Enterprise organizations can discover and acquire BlackLine's specialized financial solutions on the Claude Marketplace. This offers customers an integrated procurement path to deploy domain-specific financial controls alongside their broader Claude initiatives.



“Finance has always demanded a higher standard of accuracy, accountability, and control, and agentic AI raises the stakes,” said Jeremy Ung, Chief Technology Officer at BlackLine.“Our collaboration brings together Claude's advanced reasoning capabilities with BlackLine's financial expertise and governance framework. We are helping organizations move beyond pilot projects to deploy AI agents that deliver the transparency, audit-readiness, and oversight enterprise finance demands.”

Anthropic customers with a spend commitment can contact their Anthropic account team. Learn more at claude.com/marketplace. To learn more about BlackLine's approach to Agentic Financial Operations, visit .

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) is the trust infrastructure for the AI era of finance: a future where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust rising together. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations Platform, powered by Studio360 and Verity AI, is where the Office of the CFO scales AI across Record-to-Report, Invoice-to-Cash, and the processes where finance owns the controls and demands integrity at every step.

By unifying data, embedding AI, and engineering trust into every action, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time.

Supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, approximately 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

For more information, please visit .

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