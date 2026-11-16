Code Effects AI-Assisted Business Rules Editor

New Rule Repository, Audit and MCP server let AI agents draft and test business rules, while only a person can put a rule live

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Code Effects Software today released Code Effects 7, a major version of its business rules platform. Version 7 lets AI agents write, explain and test business rules inside a company's own applications while keeping production decisions in human hands: every rule an AI writes is checked against the application's real data model, saved as a new version awaiting approval, and made live only by a person.Companies keep more and more of their business logic in rules: discounts, eligibility checks, fraud holds. Large language models are good at turning a sentence such as "hold orders over $10,000 from new customers" into logic, but rules like these decide real money. An AI that changes them directly is a deployment without review, testing or rollback."Teams want AI to help them write rules, and they're right to want it, but nobody should let it change production logic unchecked," said Sergey Minin, Product Development at Code Effects. "In version 7 the AI does the drafting, explaining and testing. A person still decides what goes live, and every decision is on record."What's new in Code Effects 7.Rule Repository. Storage, versioning, approvals and testing for business rules, with a ready-made web interface, inside the customer's own application and database. Rule versions never change once saved, each rule has one live version, and changes can require approval before they go live..Embedded MCP server. Employees can connect the AI clients they already use, such as Claude or an AI coding tool, to their company's rules through the Model Context Protocol, signing in through the company's own identity provider. Agents work with the person's permissions and are recorded by name in the activity log..Built-in AI Assistant and AI Rule Editor. Business users can ask questions and write rules in plain language inside the Rule Repository, using any LLM..Audit. Every production decision can be recorded with the rule version that made it and the values it read, so teams can answer "why was this order held?" from the record.Guardrails that can't be switched offWhatever permissions an AI agent is given, it can never make a rule live, take one offline, approve, decline or delete anything. Everything it saves is a new version that waits for a person's approval. Each rule it writes is validated against the application's actual classes, so it can't reference a field that doesn't exist or call a method with the wrong arguments. Tests run on the customer's real code, and a test that would call a production system asks a person first.All Code Effects components run inside the customer's own applications and never contact Code Effects. The built-in AI talks only to the model provider the customer chooses, or to a model on the customer's own hardware.Availability and packagesCode Effects 7 is available now. The Rule Editor and Rule Engine are free for personal, community, development and research use. Commercial packages are delivered through the Code Effects Portal.About Code EffectsCode Effects Software has built business rules technology for since 2009. Its platform combines a web-based Rule Editor for business users, a high-performance thread-safe Rule Engine, a web-based Rule Repository, Audit and an MCP server for AI agents. Code Effects components are embedded in customers' own applications and run on Windows, Linux, macOS, in containers and in the cloud. A Java version of the platform is planned for 2027. Learn more at.

Sergey Minin

Code Effects Software

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Code Effects 7 Lets AI Write Business Rules While People Keep Control of Production News Provided By Code Effects Software November 16, 2026, 21:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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