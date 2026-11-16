Shelly Schuring

Shelley Schuring explores how gratitude and positive thinking can strengthen resilience and improve emotional well-being

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- It's easy to wake up thinking about everything that could go wrong, the problems waiting to be solved, and the challenges that haven't yet been overcome. But what happens when we change that first thought? At a time when stress, uncertainty, and personal challenges affect so many people, author Shelley Schuring is encouraging a simple but meaningful shift: choosing gratitude, recognizing the good around us, and approaching each new day with a positive mindset. After living with multiple sclerosis for more than 50 years, Schuring has a deeply personal understanding of why that shift in perspective matters.

"Being a positive thinker is to take each day and think about what is good about the day. Begin your life with a positive, grateful thought," Schuring explains.

Research into positive thinking suggests that an optimistic outlook can contribute to better overall well-being, lower stress levels, and healthier responses to life's challenges. Verywell Mind's examination of the benefits of positive thinking also explores its potential connections to physical health and immune system function. For resilient individuals, positive thinking can serve as a valuable tool for navigating adversity, finding solutions, and moving forward despite setbacks.

"Positive thinking is more than an inspirational concept; it is a way of life shaped by my more than five decades of living with multiple sclerosis. I've learned that while we cannot always choose the challenges life brings our way, we can choose how we respond to them. That choice can make all the difference in how we move forward and experience life."

Schuring also emphasizes the importance of setting goals, maintaining a sense of purpose, and continuing to pursue meaningful experiences. Positive thinking does not mean that difficult emotions disappear or that every challenge has an easy solution. Rather, it means recognizing that adversity does not have to define an entire life.

"People can live a full and happy life when they set some positive goals for themselves and stay on task," Schuring believes.

She hopes to encourage readers to reconsider their own possibilities, discover their strengths, and recognize that a fulfilling life can take many forms. Her message is a reminder that gratitude does not require perfect circumstances and that a positive outlook can begin with one small decision each morning. In a world where so much attention is given to what is going wrong, Schuring encourages people to make room for what is going right.

About Shelley Schuring

Shelley Schuring, MA, is an author, speech-language pathologist and audiologist, early intervention therapist, and entrepreneur who has built and owned three diverse businesses. Having lived with multiple sclerosis for more than 50 years, she draws on her personal experiences to encourage others to embrace resilience, develop a positive mindset, and pursue meaningful goals.

Learn more about Shelley Schuring, please visit: .

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Shelley Schuring, Author, Says The Power of Positive Thinking Begins With Gratitude and Finding the Good in Every Day News Provided By Boundless Media November 16, 2026, 21:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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