MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Falcon and Junkers Aircraft among participating manufacturers as regional wealth creation, rising aircraft demand and evolving customer requirements shape the market Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Leading global aircraft manufacturers will participate in MEBAA Show 2026, highlighting the Middle East's growing importance to the business aviation industry and the evolving requirements of regional aircraft owners and operators.

Taking place from 8–10 December 2026 at DWC, Dubai Airshow Site, the 11th edition will bring together Airbus Business Aviation (ACJ and ACH), Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Falcon and Junkers Aircraft, among other industry participants.

More than 25 aircraft are expected on the static display, offering visitors the opportunity to explore the latest aircraft, examine cabin configurations and engage directly with manufacturers on developments in range, technology, connectivity and operational efficiency.

The manufacturers' participation reflects a market supported by growing private wealth, international investment and expanding aviation infrastructure. According to Knight Frank's The Wealth Report 2026, the Middle East is home to 21,922 ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), representing 3.1% of the global population in this wealth category. This is forecast to increase to 28,956 by 2031.

Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of MEBAA, said:“MEBAA Show brings together the manufacturers, aircraft owners, operators and specialists who are shaping business aviation in the region. Visitors have an opportunity not only to explore the latest aircraft but also to engage directly with the people behind them, understand new developments and build relationships that can support their business and ownership decisions.”

Boeing Business Jets (BBJ) will highlight its portfolio and latest developments, including BBJ Select availability on the 737-7 and 737-8, certification of the BBJ 737-7 and customer interest in the BBJ 777X programme.

Joe Benson, President of Boeing Business Jets, said:“The Middle East is strategically important to Boeing and BBJ. Strong customer partnerships, a growing market and demand for tailored aircraft solutions make the region central to our business.”

A BBJ 737-700IGW, registration P4-999, operated by Action Aviation, is also expected on the static display, giving visitors an opportunity to explore the corporate and VIP configuration of the aircraft.

Airbus Business Aviation will present its corporate jet and helicopter offerings, with the ACJ TwoTwenty and an Airbus Corporate Helicopter (ACH) expected on display.

Visitors can explore how the two aircraft categories serve different mobility requirements, from longer journeys aboard the ACJ TwoTwenty to flexible helicopter transportation.

Chadi Saade, President of Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ), said:“The Middle East is a dynamic growth market for executive aviation. At MEBAA Show, we will demonstrate how our fixed-wing and rotary-wing portfolios can deliver complementary solutions for customers.”

Nicolas Boltoukhine, Head of Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH), added:“MEBAA Show is an important meeting point for the business aviation industry. We look forward to highlighting our helicopter solutions for customers seeking flexible and efficient mobility.”

Bombardier's participation will provide another opportunity for visitors to engage with an established business jet manufacturer. Its investment in a new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen Executive Airport also highlights the importance of regional maintenance and customer support capabilities.

Junkers Aircraft will present its aircraft range, showcasing its combination of aviation heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary technology.

MEBAA Show 2026 will also bring together aircraft owners, operators, brokers, FBOs, MRO providers and aviation technology companies, creating opportunities to explore the wider business aviation ecosystem.

Discussions will extend beyond aircraft specifications to address the considerations influencing ownership and operations, including aircraft management, maintenance, financing, connectivity, ground handling and passenger services.

The show's Platinum Guest Programme will provide private aircraft owners and UHNWIs with dedicated access to aircraft viewings, the Platinum Guest Lounge, arrival and departure services and curated networking opportunities.

Alnaqbi added:“MEBAA Show 2026 is about bringing the right people together to advance the industry. By connecting OEMs with aircraft owners, operators, service providers and technology specialists, we can encourage meaningful dialogue around the opportunities and challenges shaping business aviation.

“As customer expectations evolve and new capabilities emerge, collaboration across the industry will be essential to delivering an ownership and operating experience that meets the needs of the region's next generation of business aviation customers.”

MEBAA Show 2026 takes place from 8–10 December 2026 at DWC, Dubai Airshow Site. English link: