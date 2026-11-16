MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead plaintiff deadlines are approaching in securities class actions filed on behalf of investors in Bank Of America Corporation and O-I Glass, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies: Bank Of America Corporation and O-I Glass, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are urged to contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about these class actions to discuss their legal rights, at (215) 638-4847 or by email to....

Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC )



Class period: January 20, 2022 to October 13, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 15, 2026 Case: New England Teamsters Pension Fund v. Bank of America Corporation et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York

The Bank Of America Corporation complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) systemic weaknesses in BANA's BSA/AML program caused it to fail to properly monitor trillions of dollars in transactions and to miss, delay, or file inaccurate or incomplete suspicious activity reports involving billions of dollars in suspicious activity; (ii) internal reports had documented BANA's BSA/AML deficiencies for years, yet BANA had not adequately remedied them after the 2024 Consent Order; (iii) BANA also had deficiencies in its sanctions compliance program and processed transactions later identified as apparent violations of multiple sanctions programs; and (iv) fixing these deficiencies required significant additional compliance resources and exposed BANA to substantial penalties and costs.

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI )



Class period: March 14, 2025 to July 28, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 28, 2026 Case: Bryan v. O-I Glass, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Ohio Northern District Court

The O-I Glass, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the true state of O-I Glass' Fit to Win program, including the delay in achieving its targeted cost savings, higher than expected expenses, operational disruptions that materially offset Fit to Win benefits; and (ii) continued competitive and energy-cost pressures affecting its European operations.

Next steps for investors in these cases

If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith by telephone at (215) 638-4847, by email to..., or visit the firm's website.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email:...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847



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