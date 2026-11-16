MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Strategic research collaboration leverages Stipple Bio's innovative Pointillist Platform to identify tumor-specific cell surface epitope binders and Lilly's proprietary oncology technologies –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stipple Bio, Inc., a private biotechnology company harnessing epitope-level precision to create targeted cancer therapies, today announced that it has entered into a multi-target multi-modality strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”). Stipple Bio will leverage its innovative Pointillist Platform and extensive research experience to discover novel tumor-specific cell surface epitope binders, which Lilly will combine with its proprietary oncology technologies to advance high therapeutic index compounds across multiple modalities.

Stipple Bio's Pointillist Platform identifies novel tumor-specific cell surface epitope binders to enable the development of high therapeutic index oncology therapies that selectively target tumor cells, with the potential to increase efficacy and reduce on-target, off-tumor toxicity.

“Stipple Bio was founded with the belief that epitope-level precision could distinguish tumor cells from healthy tissue, unlocking a new generation of effective and safer cancer therapies directed at targets whose expression on healthy cells has historically limited their clinical utility,” said Jeff Landau, Chief Executive Officer of Stipple Bio.“Lilly brings tremendous expertise in oncology drug discovery and development. We look forward to working with Lilly's exceptional oncology team and technologies to bring a new generation of precision cancer therapies to patients.”

​​​Landau added,“​This collaboration represents an important step in realizing the broad therapeutic opportunities enabled by our platform, while allowing us to continue advancing our pipeline.”​​​

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, Stipple Bio will receive an upfront payment and an equity investment in Stipple Bio. Lilly receives exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize products arising from the collaboration. Stipple Bio will be eligible to ​receive aggregate payments of up to $5.9 billion dollars upon achievement of research, product development and commercialization milestones, as well as tiered royalties on product sales should Lilly successfully commercialize therapies from the collaboration.

About Stipple Bio

Our mission is to revolutionize precision oncology drug discovery and development by leveraging our Pointillist Platform which identifies tumor-specific cell surface epitopes, enabling us to develop life-changing medicines for cancer patients. Stipple is building a robust multi-modality pipeline of Pointillist-enabled therapeutics and plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for its first-in-class ADC STP-100 in early 2027 for solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer. Recently, Stipple Bio was named to the 2026 Endpoints 11, an annual selection of biotech's most promising private companies. For more information, please visit the Stipple Bio website at