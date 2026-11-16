(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) (“Carlsmed” or the“Company”), a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Ninth Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside chat Date: Monday, November 30, 2026 Time: 12:55 p.m. Eastern time (9:55 a.m. Pacific time) Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside chat Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026 Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time (11:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Live and archived webcasts for these events will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the company's investor website at investors.carlsmed.com.

About Carlsmed

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

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