

Q3 Revenue of $10.4 million

Q3 Thyroid volume year-over-year increase of 7%

Q3 Thyroid revenue year-over-year increase of 18% Trailing twelve-month thyroid revenue of $38.0 million, an increase of 13% on a comparable thyroid-only basis



PARSIPPANY, NJ, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. ("Interpace" or the "Company") (OTCID: IDXG) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 and provided a business and financial update.

Interpace generated Q3 2026 revenue of $10.4 million, up 18% year-over-year, a loss from continuing operations of $1.5 million compared to income from continuing operations of $1.0 million in the prior year, and produced Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million, or 20% of revenue. The loss from continuing operations of $1.5 million included approximately $4.1 million of non-recurring stock compensation costs and non-recurring legal expenses.

As previously disclosed, the Company discontinued its PancraGEN® pancreatic testing business in May 2025 and now operates as a thyroid-only molecular diagnostics company. Prior-year reported results therefore include PancraGEN revenue and related costs, while the Company's current-year results do not. Reported year-over-year comparisons for the nine-month period are affected by this change, and the Pro Forma prior-year results presented below exclude PancraGEN in order to show the underlying thyroid business on a consistent basis. Beginning with the third quarter of 2026, reported year-over-year comparisons will be presented on a directly comparable thyroid-only basis, as the prior-year comparative periods no longer include PancraGEN.

"The Company continued to convert revenue growth into margin expansion in the third quarter, reflecting the operating leverage we have built into the business," said Chris McCarthy, Chief Financial Officer. "Gross margin expanded to 69% in Q3 2026, up from 62% in Q3 2025 and 63% on a Pro Forma basis, supported by an 11% increase in average thyroid revenue per test and continued efficiency gains in our laboratory. That gross margin expansion carried through to the bottom line: Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 20% from 14% in the prior year quarter and 17% on a Pro Forma basis, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing to $2.1 million from $1.3 million. Year-to-date, gross margin has expanded to 66% from 59%, and Adjusted EBITDA margin to 15% from 10%, compared to the prior year period on a Pro Forma basis. Q3 2026 revenue grew 18% to $10.4 million, or 15% on a Pro Forma basis, on 7% growth in thyroid test volume. These results reflect steady execution across our commercial and operations teams, and the clinical value physicians continue to see in ThyGeNEXT® and ThyraMIR®v2."

McCarthy added,“Our debt-free balance sheet continues to support meaningful investment in laboratory automation, AI-enabled productivity initiatives across our workflow, and research and development to advance our pipeline. Those investments are already showing up in our laboratory, where average ThyGeNEXT® and ThyraMIR®v2 turnaround time improved approximately 11% in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the prior year period. We are scaling operating leverage in line with volume growth without a corresponding increase in headcount, which we expect will support continued margin expansion.”

“The third quarter demonstrates the durability of the business we built through last year's transition and the operating discipline we will carry through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027,” said Tom Burnell, President and CEO.“We see the same characteristics in Q3 2026 that defined our 2025 performance - disciplined execution, expanding clinical adoption, and a steady cadence of operational improvement. We continue to believe our combination approach - ThyGeNEXT® for mutation detection and ThyraMIR®v2 for microRNA pathway insights - gives physicians the confidence and clarity they need to make informed patient-management decisions.”

All share and per share numbers in this release give effect to the one-for-five reverse stock split effected on August 27, 2026.

Pancreatic Cancer Program Update

Interpace is seeking to extend the next-generation sequencing and microRNA technology platforms behind ThyGeNEXT® and ThyraMIR®v2 into pancreatic cancer. The program design includes an extensive genomic panel and proprietary microRNA classification aligned with National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines. Together, these technologies are intended to provide decision-making support to clinicians, including medical oncologists, for pancreatic cancer detection, classification, and neoadjuvant treatment selection. Analytical validation of the panel design is underway, with clinical validation and utility studies planned across 2026 and 2027, and reimbursement and launch activities to follow. This new product is in development, not yet available for clinical use, and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. There can be no assurance that development will be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all, and the Company does not expect the program to contribute revenue in 2026 or 2027.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Performance

For the Third Quarter of 2026 as Compared to the Third Quarter of 2025:



Revenue was $10.4 million, an increase of 18% from $8.8 million for the prior year quarter.

Gross Profit percentage was 69% compared to 62% for the prior year quarter.

Operating loss was $2.4 million versus operating income of $1.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Loss from continuing operations was $1.5 million versus income from continuing operations of $1.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 included approximately $4.1 million of non-recurring stock compensation costs and non-recurring legal expenses. These charges are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 million versus $1.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was approximately 20% compared to approximately 14% for the prior year quarter. Q3 2026 cash collections totaled $9.1 million compared to $10.0 million in the prior year quarter.



Year-to-Date and Trailing Twelve-Month Performance



Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $28.5 million, a decrease from $29.5 million for the prior year period and an increase of 13% from $25.3 million for the prior year period Pro Forma.

Gross Profit percentage for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 66% compared to 61% for the prior year period and 59% for the prior year period Pro Forma.

Loss from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $0.4 million compared to income from continuing operations of $2.2 million for the prior year period and $1.0 million for the prior year period Pro Forma, and included approximately $4.4 million of non-recurring stock compensation costs and non-recurring legal expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $4.4 million, or 15% of revenue, compared to $3.7 million, or 13% of revenue for the prior year period and $2.5 million, or 10% of revenue, for the prior year period Pro Forma. On a trailing twelve-month basis, thyroid revenue was $38.0 million, an increase of approximately 13% over the comparable prior twelve-month period Pro Forma, on trailing twelve-month thyroid test volume growth of approximately 9%.



Management uses a non-GAAP Pro Forma income statement to help evaluate the results of our performance. The Pro Forma income statement for 2025 reflects the Company's current business structure as a thyroid-only diagnostics testing company and excludes revenue and related costs from PancraGEN, which was discontinued in May 2025. These adjustments are presented for comparability purposes only and do not represent GAAP financial measures. Investors should review GAAP results alongside these pro forma figures for a complete understanding of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP and these pro forma figures is presented below.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Clinical services, through Interpace Diagnostics, provide clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has two commercialized molecular tests: ThyGeNEXT® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next-generation sequencing assay and ThyraMIR®v2, used in combination with ThyGeNEXT®, for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer utilizing a proprietary microRNA pairwise expression profiler along with algorithmic classification.

For more information, please visit Interpace Biosciences' website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including“believes,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“plans,”“projects,”“intends,”“potential,”“may,”“could,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the possibility that the Company's estimates of future revenue, cash flows, and net income, as well as Pro Forma financial results and adjusted EBITDA may prove to be materially inaccurate, the Company's prior history of operating losses, the Company's ability to adequately finance its business and seek alternative sources of financing, the Company's dependence on sales and reimbursements from its clinical services, the Company's ability to retain or secure reimbursement including its reliance on third parties to process and transmit claims to payers and the adverse impact of any delay, data loss, or other disruption in processing or transmitting such claims, and the Company's revenue recognition being based in part on estimates for future collections which estimates may prove to be incorrect.

Additionally, all forward-looking statements are subject to the“Risk Factors” detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Interpace Biosciences, Inc.

(855)-776-6419

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INTERPACE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

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