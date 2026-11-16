Octave To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
- The RBC TIMT Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 11:20 a.m. ET. The NASDAQ London Investor Conference in London, U.K. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. GMT.
The presentations will be webcast live and replays will be available for a limited time, under the “Events and Presentations” section on the company's investor relations website at investors.octave.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Investors: Elizabeth Chwalk, VP, Investor Relations, ...
Media: ...
Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle – Design, Build, Operate and Protect – where performance, safety and reliability are non-negotiable, and failure is not an option.
Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.
Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
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