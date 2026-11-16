The presentations will be webcast live and replays will be available for a limited time, under the “Events and Presentations” section on the company's investor relations website at investors.octave.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Investors: Elizabeth Chwalk, VP, Investor Relations, ...

Media: ...

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle – Design, Build, Operate and Protect – where performance, safety and reliability are non-negotiable, and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.