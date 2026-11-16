MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR) (“InspireMD” or the“Company”), developer of the CGuard® Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced that multiple talks featuring CGuard® and the CGuard Prime carotid stent platform are scheduled to take place at VEITHsymposium 2026, being held November 17–21, 2026, in New York City.

The talks will highlight primary endpoint results from the C-GUARDIANS II trial and the status of the ongoing C-GUARDIANS III trial of the SwicthGuard neuroprotection system (“NPS”) and three-year follow-up data involving 621 asymptomatic patients from the CGUARDIANS trial, among other sessions on the benefits of the CGuard Stent.

Details of the talks are as follows:

Title: Progress And Updated Clinical Trials with the CGuard And CGuard Prime MicroMesh Covered Stents (From InspireMD) Including 3-Year Follow-Up Data On 621 Asymptomatic Patients: Are These MCSTs Making a Positive Difference Without Downsides: Should They Become First Line Therapy for All CAS And TCAR Procedures

Presenter: Piotr Musialek, MD, DPhil, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Jagiellonian University Medical College and St. John Paul II Hospital, Krakow, Poland

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Time: 8:06–8:11 a.m. ET

Session: 86

Title: Primary Endpoint Results of the InspireMD C-GUARDIANS II MICROMESH STENT TCAR Trial, And Update On C-GUARDIANS III Trial Status: Will This System Optimize Carotid Stenting

Presenter: Patrick J. Geraghty, MD, Professor of Surgery and Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Time: 8:12–8:17 a.m. ET

Session: 86

For additional information, visit .

About VEITHsymposium

VEITHsymposium provides vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists and other vascular specialists with a unique and exciting format to learn the most current information about what is new and important in the treatment of vascular disease. The five-day event features rapid-fire presentations from world-renowned vascular specialists, with emphasis on the latest advances, changing concepts in diagnosis and management, pressing controversies and new techniques.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNetTM mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD's common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on the Company's website. For more information, please visit

Investor Contacts:

Jeff Warren

LifeSci Advisors

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