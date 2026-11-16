Third Quarter 2026 Operating Highlights

Sharpened Kyro TM development on security, surveillance and inspection. AMC Robotics prioritized these applications for its quadruped robotic platform, leveraging its expertise in smart cameras, computer vision and AI to develop mobile security and inspection capabilities that can integrate with customers' existing security and operational systems.

Advanced Vietnam manufacturing buildout; remain on track for year-end 2026 milestone. The Company continued to make progress on the development of its manufacturing facility in Bắc Ninh, Vietnam, and remains on track to commission its Phase 1 production line by year-end 2026, with initial trial production in early 2027. The facility is designed to support scalable production of the Company's robotics platforms and core components.

Strengthened technology leadership with the appointment of Dr. Ang Li as Chief Technology Officer. Effective October 1, 2026, Dr. Li was appointed to lead AMC Robotics' technology strategy and AI development roadmap. Dr. Li brings research experience from prior positions at Qualcomm AI Research and Alibaba DAMO Academy and serves on the faculty at the University of Maryland. His priorities at the Company will include advancing autonomous operation, AI-powered perception and edge computing across the Company's robotics platforms.

Management Commentary

Sean Da, Chairman of the Board and CEO of AMC Robotics.

“During the quarter, we sharpened our strategic focus on advancing Kyro, our quadruped robotic platform, toward commercialization, prioritizing opportunities in security, surveillance and inspection markets.

Building on our existing expertise in smart cameras, computer vision and AI, we believe Kyro can extend security and monitoring capabilities beyond traditional fixed-camera systems, particularly in large, complex environments such as AI data centers, warehouses, and industrial facilities.

Our near-term priorities are centered on advancing Kyro's capabilities, validating its application in customer environments and establishing the infrastructure to support scalable production. The appointment of Dr. Ang Li as Chief Technology Officer further strengthens our ability to accelerate product development and bring more advanced autonomous capabilities to market, while continued progress at our Vietnam manufacturing facility keeps us on track towards initial trial production in early 2027. Together, these initiatives represent important steps toward commercializing Kyro and building a differentiated robotics business focused on real-world security, surveillance and inspection applications.”

Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Revenue of $0.97 million, up 3.1% QoQ and down 35.5% YoY. The sequential increase was driven by a 35.4% increase in product revenue, partially offset by a modest decline in revenue from AI and cloud revenue-sharing arrangements with Kami Vision Incorporated ("Kami"). The year-over-year decline reflected the Company's ongoing shift away from lower-margin, inventory-intensive product sales, in favor of higher-margin AI, cloud and services revenue.

Gross profit of $0.53 million, down 29.7% QoQ and 49.9% YoY. Gross margin was 54.6%, compared with 80.1% in Q2 2026 and 70.3% in Q3 2025. The decline primarily reflected a $0.25 million non-recurring inventory impairment associated with relocation of the Company's supply chain to Vietnam. Excluding this charge, gross margin would have been approximately 80%.

Operating expenses of $2.57 million, compared to $0.91 million in Q2 2026 and $0.43 million in Q3 2025. The increase primarily reflected approximately $1.5 million in one-time upfront financing expenses associated with the Company's September 2026 standby equity purchase agreement, as well as legal, audit, professional, personnel, and facility costs.

Operating loss of $2.04 million, compared with a loss of $0.16 million in Q2 2026 and a profit of $0.62 million in Q3 2025.

Net loss of $2.02 million, compared with a net loss of $0.18 million in Q2 2026 and a profit of $0.64 million in Q3 2025.

Basic and diluted loss per share of $0.09, compared with a loss per share of $0.01 in Q2 2026 and earnings per share of $0.04 in Q3 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.29 million, compared with a loss of $0.18 million in Q2 2026 and a profit of $0.64 million in Q3 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.75 million as of September 30, 2026.

About AMC Robotics Corporation

AMC Robotics (NASDAQ: AMCI ) is an AI robotics company focused on security, surveillance and inspection solutions. Building on more than a decade of expertise in AI and computer vision, the Company's quadruped robotic platform, KyroTM, is designed to extend security monitoring beyond fixed cameras through autonomous mobility and AI-powered perception. KyroTM targets applications across data centers, warehouses, commercial properties and industrial facilities.

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Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude specified noncash valuation items and transaction-specific financing costs that management believes are not indicative of core operating performance. For both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, adjustments comprise a $1,507,500 noncash SEPA commitment-share expense, $214,300 of transaction-specific financing costs ($174,300 Home Prime service fee and $40,000 Ayame structuring fee), and a $2,000 noncash fair-value loss on the convertible promissory note. No comparable adjustments were recorded in the 2025 periods. The Company believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is set forth at the end of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, debt levels, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, projections, and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) challenges in opening operations in new jurisdictions, including but not limited to compliance with local ordinances, obtaining any necessary permits and regulatory oversight; (b) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the new operations; (c) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (d) the ability to continue to meet the applicable stock exchange listing standards; (e) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including legal or regulatory developments (including, without limitation, accounting considerations); (f) the possibility that AMC Robotics may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (g) AMC Robotics' estimates of expenses and profitability; and (h) other risks and uncertainties indicated under "Risk Factors" contained in AMC Robotics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by AMC Robotics. Copies are available on the SEC's website, . You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

The Company assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.