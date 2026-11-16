AMC Robotics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|REVENUES
|Product revenue
|$
|213,882
|$
|285,785
|$
|473,847
|$
|2,256,901
|Product revenue - related party
|14,597
|212,992
|156,288
|359,781
|Revenue share – related party
|737,895
|999,253
|2,458,032
|2,071,148
|Total Revenues
|966,374
|1,498,030
|3,088,167
|4,687,830
|COST OF REVENUES
|E-commerce platform expenses
|(59,893
|)
|(82,322
|)
|(114,932
|)
|(651,339
|)
|Product cost - related party
|(125,814
|)
|(305,306
|)
|(359,106
|)
|(2,051,567
|)
|Delivery and freight cost
|(4,432
|)
|(5,368
|)
|(16,702
|)
|(38,904
|)
|Inventory impairment losses
|(248,597
|)
|(51,933
|)
|(298,526
|)
|(138,006
|)
|Total Cost of Revenues
|(438,736
|)
|(444,929
|)
|(789,266
|)
|(2,879,816
|)
|Gross Profit
|527,638
|1,053,101
|2,298,901
|1,808,014
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|General and administrative expenses
|(2,473,854
|)
|(394,700
|)
|(4,212,989
|)
|(1,996,349
|)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(79,668
|)
|(39,622
|)
|(113,758
|)
|(651,841
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(11,932
|)
|-
|(37,931
|)
|(23,832
|)
|Total Operating Expenses
|(2,565,454
|)
|(434,322
|)
|(4,364,678
|)
|(2,672,022
|)
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(2,037,816
|)
|618,779
|(2,065,777
|)
|(864,008
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
|Other income - related party
|-
|-
|-
|1,217,586
|Other income (loss), net
|(3,808
|)
|24,231
|(67,225
|)
|13,553
|Interest income
|23,397
|53
|85,090
|501
|Interest expense
|-
|33
|-
|(24,551
|)
|Total Other Income (loss), Net
|19,589
|24,317
|17,865
|1,207,089
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX
|(2,018,227
|)
|643,096
|(2,047,912
|)
|343,081
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|(3,685
|)
|(2,427
|)
|(4,129
|)
|(8,501
|)
|NET LOSS
|$
|(2,021,912
|)
|$
|640,669
|$
|(2,052,041
|)
|$
|334,580
|Foreign-currency translation gain (loss)
|2,030
|(99
|)
|1,361
|(272
|)
|Gain on change in fair value of convertible promissory note attributable to instrument-specific credit risk
|1,000
|-
|1,000
|-
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|$
|(2,018,882
|)
|$
|640,570
|$
|(2,049,680
|)
|$
|334,308
|NET LOSS PER SHARE: BASIC
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.02
|NET LOSS PER SHARE: DILUTED
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.02
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: BASIC
|23,042,876
|18,000,000
|22,748,114
|18,000,000
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: DILUTED
|23,042,876
|18,000,000
|22,748,114
|18,000,000
| AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|4,754,013
|$
|7,004,601
|Accounts receivable
|17,635
|427
|Accounts receivable - related party
|3,565,824
|2,065,890
|Inventories, net
|910,265
|1,069,465
|Prepaid expenses
|755,013
|355,467
|Other receivable
|23,000
|-
|Other receivable - related party, net
|274,620
|475,909
|Advance to suppliers
|4,378
|3,677
|Advance to suppliers – related party
|562,394
|21,387
|Prepayment - related party (current)
|21,844
|60,000
|Total current assets
|10,888,986
|11,056,823
|Other receivable - noncurrent (refundable security deposit)
|90,722
|7,697
|Property, plant and equipment
|306,016
|-
|Right-of-use asset
|1,432,139
|101,221
|Prepayment - related party
|-
|6,845
|Long-term investment
|1,000,000
|-
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|13,717,863
|$
|11,172,586
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|14
|$
|-
|Accounts payable - related party
|1,818
|-
|Accrued and other liabilities
|346,533
|701,844
|Tax payable
|51,628
|6,627
|Other payable - related party
|1,786
|-
|Convertible promissory note
|1,999,000
|-
|Lease liability - current
|286,658
|57,349
|Warranty liabilities - current
|33,025
|30,023
|Total current liabilities
|2,720,462
|795,843
|Lease liability - noncurrent
|1,195,477
|52,753
|Warranty liabilities - noncurrent
|6,839
|6,810
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|3,922,778
|855,406
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 23,889,661 and 22,595,363 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|2,389
|2,260
|Additional paid-in capital
|39,180,485
|37,653,029
|Accumulated deficit
|(29,390,150
|)
|(27,338,109
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|2,361
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|9,795,085
|10,317,180
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|13,717,863
|$
|11,172,586
| AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,052,041
|)
|$
|334,580
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities:
|Noncash financing expense - commitment shares issued
|1,507,500
|-
| Fair value loss on convertible promissory note recognized
in earnings
|2,000
|-
|Provision for warranty
|3,141
|18,560
|Inventory impairment losses
|298,526
|138,006
|Noncash operating lease expense
|67,895
|63,944
|Financing costs reclassified from operating activities
|214,300
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(17,208
|)
|43,612
|Accounts receivable - related party
|(1,499,934
|)
|(768,803
|)
|Inventories
|(139,326
|)
|2,114,481
|Prepaid expenses and other prepayments
|(324,846
|)
|(10,002
|)
|Other receivable
|(5,000
|)
|(7,697
|)
|Other receivable - related party, net
|201,289
|1,697,751
|Advance to suppliers
|(701
|)
|(26,420
|)
|Advance to suppliers – related party
|(541,007
|)
|-
|Prepayment - related party
|45,001
|45,121
|Security deposit
|(83,025
|)
|-
|Accounts payable
|14
|913
|Accounts payable - related party
|1,818
|(8,543,243
|)
|Accrued and other liabilities
|(355,311
|)
|7,842
|Tax payable
|45,001
|(53
|)
|Other payable - related party
|1,786
|2,264
|Warranty liabilities - current and noncurrent portions, net
|(110
|)
|(401
|)
|Lease liability
|(26,780
|)
|(53,878
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(2,657,018
|)
|$
|(4,943,423
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of fixed assets
|(306,016
|)
|-
|Long-term investment
|(1,000,000
|)
|-
|Repayment of note receivable - stockholder
|-
|15,862
|Issuance of promissory note
|-
|(593,970
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(1,306,016
|)
|$
|(578,108
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from exercised warrants
|20,085
|-
|Capital contribution from the shareholder
|5,000,000
|Net cash proceeds from convertible promissory note
|1,940,000
|-
|Convertible note financing costs
|(249,000
|)
|-
|PIPE fund received in advance
|-
|4,000,000
|Repayment of short-term loan
|-
|(821,982
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|1,711,085
|$
|8,178,018
|Effect of exchange-rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|1,361
|(272
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(2,250,588
|)
|2,656,215
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
|7,004,601
|358,887
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period
|$
|4,754,013
|$
|3,015,102
|Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures
|Cash paid for interest expenses
|$
|-
|$
|17,605
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|1,594
|$
|1,362
|NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for lease obligation
|$
|1,398,813
|$
|168,418
|Unpaid deferred offering cost
|-
|306,865
|Convertible note proceeds receivable from investor
|$
|18,000
|$
|-
| AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,021,912
|)
|$
|640,669
|$
|(2,052,041
|)
|$
|334,580
| Add: Income tax expense (benefit)
|3,685
|2,427
|4,129
|8,501
|Add: Interest expense
|-
|33
|-
|24,551
|Add: Depreciation and amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EBITDA
|(2,018,227
|)
|643,129
|(2,047,912
|)
|367,632
|Add: SEPA commitment-share expense (noncash)
|1,507,500
|-
|1,507,500
|-
|Add: Transaction-specific financing costs
|214,300
|-
|214,300
|-
|Add: Fair-value loss on convertible promissory note
|2,000
|-
|2,000
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(294,427
|)
|643,129
|(324,112
|)
|367,632
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