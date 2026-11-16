Company updates financial guidance for full-year 2026

Bridger announces plans to engage an advisor to assist with a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives; Company to refocus business into core aerial services and high margin businesses

BELGRADE, Mont., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger,”“Bridger Aerospace” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation's leading aerial firefighting companies, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Business Updates



Given the Company's financial performance year-to-date, Bridger has begun evaluating actions to right-size the business, refocus its operations on its core aerial services business, and prioritize higher-margin, more profitable work. As part of this, the Company is in the process of engaging a financial advisor to evaluate strategic alternatives.

Bridger has executed a reduction in force of 13% headcount resulting in estimated annual savings of $5 to $6 million, aligning resources with strategic priorities and supporting long-term financial sustainability. Bridger announced leadership changes. Chief Operating Officer Adolphus“Bill” Andrews departed the Company, effective at the close of business on November 12, 2026. Robert Mauracher has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Aviation Services of the Company, effective November 16, 2026, in which capacity he will serve as the principal operating officer. Chief Financial Officer Anne Hayes has notified the Company of her decision to resign, effective November 27, 2026. The Board has begun a search for a successor.



Q3 2026 Financial Highlights:



Third quarter 2026 revenue of $76.4 million, when compared to the prior-year period of $67.9 million, an increase of 13%. When excluding non-recurring return-to-service work which is mostly non-contributing to margin, revenue in the third quarter of 2026 was $76.2 million versus $65.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 16%.

Net income for the third quarter was $36.0 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of $53.2 million compared to third quarter 2025 net income of $34.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $49.1 million.

Updating full year 2026 guidance:



Based on third quarter results and current visibility into the fourth quarter, the Company is updating its full-year 2026 outlook. The Company now expects revenue of $124 to $128 million, compared to the prior range of $135 to $145 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $36-$39 million, compared to the prior range of $55 to $60 million. The revised outlook primarily reflects the unanticipated abrupt end to the fire season in mid September. Until then, hours flown by our Scoopers were ahead of prior year results. Other impacts to the revised outlook include lower-than-expected revenue driven by a late engagement of the Spanish Scoopers in Portugal and the delayed entry into service of two King Air aircraft. The outlook also reflects higher operating expenses, including increased legal and professional fees, costs to mobilize the Spanish Scoopers to North America, and investments in new aircraft for future contracts.



“Bridger was founded on a clear purpose: protecting people and property from wildfires,” said Sam Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bridger Aerospace.“This year, we made a strategic decision to grow our business for the addition of future aircraft, the timing of which affected our financial performance. Given the pace and scope of that growth, we are narrowing our focus to our core aerial services business and have announced plans to engage a financial advisor.”

Mr. Davis continued,“We are committed to putting Bridger on stronger financial footing. We are taking decisive steps to improve profitability, right size the business, strengthen our core firefighting operations, and create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders. These steps include difficult decisions that affected talented, dedicated people who helped build this company, and we are grateful for their service. We continue to see significant opportunities in firefighting and aviation services, and we believe these actions will make Bridger a stronger, more focused company that communities can continue to count on.”

Q3 2026 and Recent Operational Highlights:



In July 2026, secured a $58 million contract with Texas A&M Forest Service to acquire, modify, and deliver three King Air 360 multi-mission aircraft as the foundation of the state's new wildfire aviation surveillance program, with deliveries over the next three years and all aircraft modifications performed in Texas.

In September 2026, announced a partnership with OroraTech USA to integrate space-based thermal intelligence, including wildfire detection, mapping and fire spread simulation, into the IGNIS wildfire intelligence platform, combining satellite and aerial data to give incident management teams a more complete picture of fire location and predicted spread.

In October 2026, awarded a 220-day U.S. Department of the Interior task order for 2027 with its King Air 350 multi-mission aircraft, with a minimum guaranteed award value of approximately $5.3 million and an exclusive-use period currently anticipated to begin on or around March 1, 2027, in support of the U.S. Wildland Fire Service. In October 2026, entered into a long-term Aircraft Services Agreement with Metatek Group Ltd. (TSX: MTEK) to modify, operate and maintain three Basler BT-67 special mission aircraft for global airborne geophysical surveying, establishing long-term, year-round recurring work beyond wildfire suppression, with each aircraft carrying an initial five-year term that automatically extends for an additional five years absent timely notice of non-renewal and the first aircraft expected to enter service in 2027. The agreement has an estimated total revenue potential of up to $183 million over the life of the agreement, assuming full commitment and induction of all three aircraft and exercise of each additional renewal term.



Third Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $76.4 million compared to $67.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 13%. This increase was primarily a result of higher Scooper flying hours in the U.S. in July and August offset by non-recurring return-to-service revenue of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $2.1 million in the same period of 2025. When excluding the non-recurring revenue from both periods, revenue increased 16%.

Cost of revenues was $27.8 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $21.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. Cost of revenues from non-recurring return-to-service was $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $2.1 million in the same period of 2025. When excluding the non-recurring cost of revenues from both periods, cost of revenues increased 45%, primarily due to an increase in depreciation expense, aircraft modification cost, workforce costs, and hangar lease expense.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting improving cost controls.

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 was $6.7 million compared to $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income was $36.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $34.5 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $53.2 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $49.1 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Definitions and reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are attached as Exhibit A to this release.

As of September 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $35.1 million compared to $31.4 million as of December 31, 2025.

Business Outlook

The Company is updating revenue guidance to $124 to $128 million, compared to the prior range of $135 to $145 million and 2025 revenue of $122.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is updated to $36 to $39 million, compared to the prior range of $55 to $60 million, and 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $45.3 million.

Definitions and reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are attached as Exhibit A to this release.

Conference Call

Bridger Aerospace will hold an investor conference call today, November 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and its business outlook. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-343-4849 or 1-203-518-9848. When prompted, please provide the Conference ID: BRIDGER. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at . An audio replay will be available through November 22, 2026, by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 11162599. The replay will also be accessible at .

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“poised,”“positioned,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“evaluate,”“future,”“outlook,”“target,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (1) Bridger's full-year 2026 financial guidance, including expected revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, and the assumptions underlying that guidance; (2) expected aircraft utilization, deployment levels, flight hours and fleet availability; (3) Bridger's plan to refocus its operations on its legacy firefighting business and higher-margin business and the anticipated benefits therefrom, and the anticipated deployment of Bridger's aircraft fleet, including deployment in new geographic markets, the anticipated benefits therefrom and the ultimate structure of any acquisition and/or right to use arrangements; (4) Bridger's business and growth plans and future financial performance, including anticipated revenues and benefits associated with customer contracts, task orders and other commercial arrangements; (5) the current and future demand for aerial firefighting services, including the duration, severity, timing and geographic scope of domestic and international wildfire activity; (6) the timing and performance of aircraft modifications and deliveries; (7) the magnitude, timing, costs and benefits of the reduction in force and any other cost reduction actions; (8) Bridger's exploration of, need for, or completion of any future financings; (9) Bridger's expected liquidity, cash flows and capital resources; (10) anticipated investments in additional aircraft, technology, capital resources, research and development and operational capabilities and the effect of these investments (11) the review of strategic alternatives being conducted with the assistance of a financial advisor, including whether any transaction or other outcome will result and the timing, terms and effects of any such outcome; and (12) the effects of changes in Bridger's executive leadership. These statements are based on various assumptions and estimates, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Bridger's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Bridger. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the timing, location, duration or severity of wildfire activity; the extent to which wildfire activity results in aircraft deployments, flight hours and revenue opportunities; changes in customer demand or funding levels including as a result of changes in federal, state or other government budgets, appropriations or funding processes; risks that government contracts, task orders or other customer commitments are delayed, modified, reduced, terminated or not renewed; the risk that Bridger does not achieve its revised 2026 guidance or that its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2026 differ materially from expectations, including as a result of the seasonal nature of its business; changes in domestic and foreign general economic business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; Bridger's failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, investments or the refocusing of its business; aircraft availability, maintenance requirements, weather events, parts shortages, supply chain disruptions or certification issues; Bridger's ability to successfully operate and deploy its fleet; Bridger's successful integration of any aircraft (including achievement of synergies and cost reductions); Bridger's ability to successfully and timely develop, sell and expand its services and otherwise implement its growth strategy; risks relating to Bridger's operations and business, including information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy risks, loss of requisite licenses, flight safety risks, loss of key customers and deterioration in relationships between Bridger and its employees; risks relating to Bridger's reduction in force and other cost reduction actions, including that Bridger may not realize the anticipated savings in the amounts or on the timeline expected, may incur costs or charges greater than anticipated, and may experience loss of key personnel; changes in, or the departure of, members of senior management and Bridger's ability to attract and retain qualified executives and other personnel; risks relating to Bridger's review of strategic alternatives, including that the review may not result in any transaction or other outcome, may be costly and time-consuming, and may cause volatility in the price of Bridger's securities; risks related to increased competition; risks relating to potential disruption of current plans, operations and infrastructure of Bridger, including as a result of the reduction in force, the review of strategic alternatives or consummation of any acquisition; risks that Bridger is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; risks that Bridger experiences difficulties managing its business and executing its strategy, including its refocus on its legacy firefighting business and higher-margin business; Bridger's ability to compete with existing or new companies that could cause downward pressure on prices, fewer customer orders, reduced margins, the inability to take advantage of new business opportunities and the loss of market share; the ability to successfully select, execute or integrate future acquisitions into Bridger's business, which could result in material adverse effects to operations and financial condition; the availability of capital and liquidity, including Bridger's ability to comply with the financial and other covenants in its revolving credit facility and delayed draw term loan and to fund its operations during seasonal periods of lower revenue; and those factors discussed in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” included in Bridger's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 6, 2026 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent filings made by Bridger with the SEC from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or Bridger's management's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive and there may be additional risks that Bridger presently does not know or that Bridger currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Bridger's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Bridger anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Bridger's assessments to change. However, while Bridger may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by applicable law, Bridger specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Bridger does not intend to disclose or comment on developments regarding its review of strategic alternatives unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Bridger's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.



