(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

General Fusion became the first publicly listed fusion company following its July 2026 listing on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol“GFUZ.”

Announced a world-first compressional plasma heating result with practical low-speed compression in October, exceeding 1 keV electron temperature (more than 12 million degrees Celsius) with Lawson Machine 26 (“LM26”) at commercially relevant scale, a key milestone on the path to commercializing fusion energy. The result was measured with the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (“UKAEA”) using gold-standard diagnostics. Strong financial position with cash and short-term investments of $140.9 million and a debt-free balance sheet as of September 30, 2026. Capital in place is expected to fund the LM26 program through its final two technical milestones, 10 keV (100 million degrees Celsius), and the Lawson criterion1, through the end of 2028.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Fusion Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GFUZ) (“General Fusion” or the“Company”), a leader in the global race to commercialize fusion energy, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. “General Fusion continues to lead on technology development, culminating in a landmark achievement when LM26 became the first fusion machine in the world to achieve 1 keV using practical, low-speed compression. Slower compression requires less power, reduces system complexity, and lowers costs, which are all hallmarks of our differentiated approach to commercialization,” said Greg Twinney, Chief Executive Officer of General Fusion.“We are delivering against the technical roadmap previously communicated with a disciplined approach to capital efficiency focused on reducing risk, advancing technology, and demonstrating commercial progress.” Twinney continued,“General Fusion became the first publicly listed fusion company in July 2026. The capital raised from that transaction is expected to fund our LM26 program through the end of 2028, including our final two milestones, 10 keV, and the Lawson criterion1. Our cash use and expenditures since listing have been in line with our expectations, reflecting our disciplined approach to capital efficiency. In parallel, we are gearing up for the engineering of key commercial systems and working to expand our commercial partnership and supply chain capabilities. This is all in support of our goal of deploying our first-of-a-kind fusion plant by approximately 2035, and then rapidly scaling our technology to deliver continuous clean energy to the global grid.” 1For General Fusion's approach in LM26, achieving the Lawson criterion means simultaneously demonstrating, using deuterium-deuterium (D-D) fuel, the temperature, density and energy confinement time which when combined corresponds to the operating conditions required for deuterium-tritium (D-T) plasma to achieve fusion power in excess of the rate of heat loss. Financial Results 2 , 3 , 4

Cash and short-term investments were $140.9 million as of September 30, 2026.

Debt-free balance sheet.

Operating loss (income) for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2026, was $12.4 million and $40.5 million, an increase over the same periods in 2025 of $12.6 million and $30.4 million, respectively, mainly due to a large change in fair value of share-based compensation liability in Q3 2025 and government assistance received in 2025 with none in 2026. Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Loss for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2026 was $11.0 million and $29.5 million, an increase of $5.7 million or 108% and $10.5 million or 55% over the same periods in 2025, respectively. General Fusion ended the third quarter of 2026 with $140.9 million in cash and short-term investments, and no debt on the balance sheet. Adjusted Operating Loss, a non-GAAP measure defined as operating income or loss excluding share-based compensation, government assistance, and depreciation and amortization was $11.0 million in the third quarter and $29.5 million for the first nine months of 2026. This compared to $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $19.0 million in the first nine months of 2025. The increase from the prior year was primarily driven by our growth, including increased headcount, ramp-up of LM26 operations, upgrading the machine to enable plasma temperatures of 10 keV, transaction-related costs, as well as increased general and administrative costs, including directors and officers ' insurance, plus communications and marketing spend in advance of and post becoming a public company in July 2026. 2 All financial figures in this release are presented in United States Dollars, unless otherwise noted.

3 Adjusted Operating Loss is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

4 The financial information presented below should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and accompanying notes included in its Form 6-K for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Looking Ahead

General Fusion remains focused on executing its staged commercialization roadmap. Near-term priorities include:

Machine upgrades designed to compress our plasmas to higher density and temperatures as we advance the LM26 program toward 10 keV (100 million degrees Celsius) and, ultimately, the Lawson criterion1, supporting General Fusion's objective of demonstrating commercially relevant fusion conditions.

Progressing the Commercial Systems program to advance key systems and components for a commercial plant, including seals, valves, and heat exchange and pulsed power systems. Completion of this program is expected to support final machine design and the construction of a first-of-a-kind (“FOAK”) plant, with initial operations targeted around 2035.

Expanding commercial, supply chain development, and strategic partnerships across energy, industrial, engineering, and technology ecosystems.

Accelerating site evaluation and planning for the Commercial Systems program testbeds and FOAK plant supporting technical execution, commercial growth, and long-term scalability. Mapping a phased, flexible, capital efficient funding approach to the commercialization roadmap.

Webcast General Fusion will host a conference call today, November 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations page of General Fusion's investor relations website. Participants who wish to join by phone and ask questions during the Q&A may register here to receive dial-in details and a unique PIN. A webcast replay of the call will be available for 12 months on the Events & Presentations page of General Fusion's investor relations website.



Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Source: 3Q 2026 Earnings Press Release (GFUZ), Nov 2026 – figures as presented, USD thousands unless stated in table September 30, December 31, 2026

2025

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,567 $ 49,125 Short-term investments 35,254 – Restricted cash 306 667 Other receivables 529 315 Prepaid expenses and other 2,806 908 Total current assets 144,462 51,015 Property and equipment 4,423 6,424 Right-of-use assets 2,660 2,918 Other assets 37 37 Total assets $ 151,582 $ 60,394 Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Deficiency Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,003 $ 5,133 Lease liabilities 406 454 SRF contribution liability 67,260 28,369 SAFE liabilities – 40,837 SAFE liabilities – related parties – 3,503 Total current liabilities 72,669 78,296 Lease liabilities 3,782 4,233 Share-based compensation 4,284 15,545 Warrant liabilities 51,296 13,171 Earnout liabilities 74,411 – Total liabilities 206,442 111,245 Temporary equity: Redeemable convertible multiple voting shares, 12,000,000 multiple voting shares authorized, 10,416,663 issued and outstanding (2025 – nil) 128,390 – Old General Fusion redeemable convertible preferred shares, nil issued and outstanding (2025 – 32,462,149) – 122,953 Shareholders' deficiency: Subordinate voting shares, unlimited voting and non-voting shares authorized without par value, 53,132,058 shares issued and outstanding (2025 – nil) 364,749 – Old General Fusion common shares, no par value, nil issued and outstanding (2025 – 2,272,902) – 146,525 Additional paid-in capital – 18,327 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,030 ) (6,704 ) Accumulated deficit (543,969 ) (331,952 ) Total shareholders' deficiency (183,250 ) (173,804 ) Total liabilities, temporary equity, and shareholders' deficiency $ 151,582 $ 60,394





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Income) Loss (Unaudited)

Source: 3Q 2026 Earnings Press Release (GFUZ), Nov 2026 – figures as presented, USD thousands unless stated in table

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Operating costs Research and development $5,849 $1,516 $18,064 $10,847 Business development, marketing, communications, and government relations 1,222 885 3,556 2,458 General and administrative 4,454 (3,340 ) 16,294 539 Depreciation and amortization 862 696 2,584 2,205 Government assistance – – – (5,921 ) Operating loss (income) 12,387 (243 ) 40,498 10,128 Other Expense (Income) Interest expense 14 224 38 1,149 Interest and other income (1,172 ) (136 ) (1,866 ) (269 ) Financing costs 11,458 – 11,484 – Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,055 (86 ) 757 (1,103 ) Gain on revaluation of convertible notes – (22,544 ) – (22,036 ) Loss (gain) on revaluation of SRF contribution liabilities (20,714 ) (18,026 ) 37,328 (18,970 ) Loss (gain) on revaluation of SAFE liabilities (2,778 ) – 11,120 – Loss (gain) on revaluation of PIPE subscription obligation (1,769 ) – 20,282 – Gain on revaluation of warrant liabilities (10,296 ) – (7,952 ) – Gain on revaluation of earnout liabilities (19,384 ) – (19,384 ) – Net (income) loss before income taxes $(30,199 ) $(40,811 ) $92,305 $(31,101 ) Income tax expense Current 41 22 41 22 Deferred – 3 – 3 Net (income) loss for the period $(30,158 ) $(40,786 ) $92,346 $(31,076 ) Other comprehensive (income) loss Foreign currency translation 665 (401 ) (2,674 ) 2,805 Change in fair value of convertible notes attributable to changes in credit risk – – – (57 ) Reclassification of changes in fair value of convertible notes attributable to changes in credit risk upon settlement – 347 – 347 Total other comprehensive (income) loss for the period 665 (54 ) (2,674 ) 3,095 Total comprehensive (income) loss for the period $(29,493 ) $(40,840 ) $89,672 $(27,981 ) Net (income) loss per share – basic $0.84 $(27.59 ) $9.17 $(45.26 ) Net (income) loss per share – diluted $0.84 $0.00 $9.17 $0.65 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic1 48,275,373 1,461,834 17,793,700 638,974 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted1 48,275,373 27,543,020 17,793,700 15,675,460

1 The weighted average shares outstanding for the three month and nine month period ended September 30, 2025, has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one (10:1) reverse share split effective August 2025 and all periods presented have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the Exchange Ratio. Refer to the Company's Form 6-K Q3 2026 Quarterly Report filed on November 16, 2026 for additional information.



Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Source: 3Q 2026 Earnings Press Release (GFUZ), Nov 2026 – figures as presented, USD thousands unless stated in table Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income for the period $ (92,346 ) $ 31,076 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 2,584 2,205 Gain on disposal of assets – (10 ) Share-based compensation 8,419 (5,144 ) Loss (gain) on revaluation of SRF contribution liability 37,328 (18,970 ) Loss on revaluation of SAFE liabilities 11,120 – Loss on revaluation of PIPE subscription obligation 20,282 – Gain on revaluation of convertible notes – (22,036 ) Gain on revaluation of warrant liabilities (7,952 ) – Gain on revaluation of Earnout liabilities (19,384 ) – Share consideration expensed 9,251 – Interest expense – 1,124 Interest paid – (1 ) Deferred income tax – 3 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,077 (952 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other receivables (220 ) 97 Prepaid expenses and other (2,051 ) 248 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (373 ) (1,926 ) Lease liabilities and right of use assets (351 ) (59 ) (32,616 ) (14,345 ) Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (551 ) (172 ) Purchase of short-term investments (35,291 ) – (35,842 ) (172 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from reverse recapitalization and Private Investment in Public Equity ("PIPE") transaction, net of transaction costs 123,330 – Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred shares – 17,020 Proceeds from issuance of SRF Warrants 3,624 4,570 Proceeds from issuance of SAFE liabilities 200 – Proceeds from short-term loan – 1,400 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 20 2 Share issuance costs on SAFE issuance (27 ) (20 ) 127,147 22,972 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (2,608 ) 208 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 56,081 8,663 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 49,792 6,561 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 105,873 $ 15,224





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release makes reference to a financial measure not recognized under U.S. GAAP, being“Adjusted Operating Loss”. This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed within U.S. GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is provided as additional information to complement U.S. GAAP measures by providing a further understanding of General Fusion's financial performance from management's perspective. This non-GAAP measure excludes government assistance and non-cash expenses, specifically share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization. General Fusion does not believe that such items directly reflect General Fusion's core operations and may therefore not be indicative of its recurring operating costs.

General Fusion's management uses this measure to assess General Fusion's performance, identify trends affecting General Fusion's business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted Operating Loss should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our presentation of Adjusted Operating Loss may be different from how such a metric is used by other companies.

A reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Loss to Operating loss (income) from the Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Income) Loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025 is set forth below:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands of dollars, except percentages) 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Operating loss (income) $12,387 $(243 ) n/m $40,498 $10,128 300 % Share-based compensation (480 ) 6,244 (108 )% (8,419 ) 5,144 (264 )% Government assistance – – n/m – 5,921 n/m Depreciation and amortization (862 ) (696 ) 24 % (2,584 ) (2,205 ) 17 % Adjusted Operating Loss $11,045 $5,305 108 % $29,495 $18,988 55 %

n/m = not meaningful

About General Fusion

General Fusion (NASDAQ: GFUZ) is a fusion technology development company. The Company aims to deliver economical, carbon-free fusion energy through its practical Magnetized Target Fusion (“MTF”) technology, an engineering-driven approach to fusion energy. General Fusion's commercialization program is anchored by LM26, the world's first commercially relevant-scale MTF demonstration machine. The Company is working toward the commercial deployment of fusion power in the mid-2030s. General Fusion is the first publicly listed fusion company and TIME's No. 1 GreenTech Company of 2026. For more information, visit generalfusion.com or follow General Fusion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Investor Relations Contact

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are also forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“may,”“target,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,”“preliminary,” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding its ability to commercialize MTF or any other fusion technology on its expected timeline or at all; and statements regarding the current and expected results of the LM26 program; as well as any information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations or financial position of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company is unable to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; the risk that the price of the Company's securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors outside of the Company's control, the risk that the Company never generates revenue, the risk that the Company fails to commercialize MTF on a cost-effective basis, on the expected timeline or at all, the risk that the Company fails to achieve the objectives of the LM26 program, the risk that the technical results disclosed herein are not accepted or validated by the scientific community; the risk that prior results are not successfully repeated on a larger scale; the risk that the scientific and technical assumptions underlying the results described herein prove to be incorrect; the risk that recent technical results do not prove to be as significant to the operation of LM26 as expected; the risk that the anticipated cost of funding the LM26 program across several planned technical milestones through the end of 2028 is greater than anticipated and additional capital needed by the Company may not be raised on favorable terms, or at all, including as a result of the restrictions agreed to in connection with the private placement the Company closed on July 10, 2026; the risk that the Company and Renexia are unable to agree on the terms of a definitive agreement, the risk that the Company's collaboration with the General Atomics Group is terminated, the risk that fusion energy does not gain public acceptance, the risk that the scientific and technical assumptions upon which MTF technology is based do not prove to be correct, the risk that our competitors develop viable fusion technology sooner than we do, the risk of supply chain disruptions, the risk that key technical material and service inputs may not be available when required on reasonable terms or at all, the risk that we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel with highly technical expertise, the risk that we are subject to negative publicity, the risk that our assessment of the total addressable market for fusion energy is incorrect, the risk of changes in the laws and regulations governing the Company's research and development activities and in the regulation of fusion energy; the risk of fluctuations in currency markets; the risk that the Company is unable to complete and successfully integrate any future acquisitions; the risk of increased competition in the fusion industry; the risk of accidents, earthquake, fires, floods and other natural disasters, the risk that our information technology fails, the risk that our operating expenses are materially higher than forecast, the risk that we are unable to remediate material weaknesses in our internal controls or identify additional material weaknesses in the future, the risk that we are unable to adequately protect or enforce our intellectual property rights, the risk of third-party claims that we are infringing or violating another person's intellectual property rights, the risk that our intellectual property applications are not granted, the risk of a cyber event or privacy breach resulting in an interruption in operations or financial loss, the risk that government reduces or delays funding of government programs in which we participate or may participate, the risk that future sales by existing shareholders could cause our stock price to decline, and the risk that we are unable to establish and maintain effective internal controls to produce accurate and timely public disclosure.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that none of the risks identified above materialize; that there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions, and that no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business.

The foregoing list is not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that the Company does not know or currently believes are immaterial. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors, any other factors discussed herein and in the other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+, including those described under the heading“Risk Factors.” The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required in accordance with applicable laws.