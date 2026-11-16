General Fusion Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|Source: 3Q 2026 Earnings Press Release (GFUZ), Nov 2026 – figures as presented, USD thousands unless stated in table
|September 30,
|December 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|105,567
|$
|49,125
|Short-term investments
|35,254
|–
|Restricted cash
|306
|667
|Other receivables
|529
|315
|Prepaid expenses and other
|2,806
|908
|Total current assets
|144,462
|51,015
|Property and equipment
|4,423
|6,424
|Right-of-use assets
|2,660
|2,918
|Other assets
|37
|37
|Total assets
|$
|151,582
|$
|60,394
|Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Deficiency
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|5,003
|$
|5,133
|Lease liabilities
|406
|454
|SRF contribution liability
|67,260
|28,369
|SAFE liabilities
|–
|40,837
|SAFE liabilities – related parties
|–
|3,503
|Total current liabilities
|72,669
|78,296
|Lease liabilities
|3,782
|4,233
|Share-based compensation
|4,284
|15,545
|Warrant liabilities
|51,296
|13,171
|Earnout liabilities
|74,411
|–
|Total liabilities
|206,442
|111,245
|Temporary equity:
|Redeemable convertible multiple voting shares, 12,000,000 multiple voting shares authorized, 10,416,663 issued and outstanding (2025 – nil)
|128,390
|–
|Old General Fusion redeemable convertible preferred shares, nil issued and outstanding (2025 – 32,462,149)
|–
|122,953
|Shareholders' deficiency:
|Subordinate voting shares, unlimited voting and non-voting shares authorized without par value, 53,132,058 shares issued and outstanding (2025 – nil)
|364,749
|–
|Old General Fusion common shares, no par value, nil issued and outstanding (2025 – 2,272,902)
|–
|146,525
|Additional paid-in capital
|–
|18,327
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,030
|)
|(6,704
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(543,969
|)
|(331,952
|)
|Total shareholders' deficiency
|(183,250
|)
|(173,804
|)
|Total liabilities, temporary equity, and shareholders' deficiency
|$
|151,582
|$
|60,394
| Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Income) Loss (Unaudited)
| Source: 3Q 2026 Earnings Press Release (GFUZ), Nov 2026 – figures as presented, USD thousands unless stated in table
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Operating costs
|Research and development
|$5,849
|$1,516
|$18,064
|$10,847
|Business development, marketing, communications, and government relations
|1,222
|885
|3,556
|2,458
|General and administrative
|4,454
|(3,340
|)
|16,294
|539
|Depreciation and amortization
|862
|696
|2,584
|2,205
|Government assistance
|–
|–
|–
|(5,921
|)
|Operating loss (income)
|12,387
|(243
|)
|40,498
|10,128
|Other Expense (Income)
|Interest expense
|14
|224
|38
|1,149
|Interest and other income
|(1,172
|)
|(136
|)
|(1,866
|)
|(269
|)
|Financing costs
|11,458
|–
|11,484
|–
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|2,055
|(86
|)
|757
|(1,103
|)
|Gain on revaluation of convertible notes
|–
|(22,544
|)
|–
|(22,036
|)
|Loss (gain) on revaluation of SRF contribution liabilities
|(20,714
|)
|(18,026
|)
|37,328
|(18,970
|)
|Loss (gain) on revaluation of SAFE liabilities
|(2,778
|)
|–
|11,120
|–
|Loss (gain) on revaluation of PIPE subscription obligation
|(1,769
|)
|–
|20,282
|–
|Gain on revaluation of warrant liabilities
|(10,296
|)
|–
|(7,952
|)
|–
|Gain on revaluation of earnout liabilities
|(19,384
|)
|–
|(19,384
|)
|–
|Net (income) loss before income taxes
|$(30,199
|)
|$(40,811
|)
|$92,305
|$(31,101
|)
|Income tax expense
|Current
|41
|22
|41
|22
|Deferred
|–
|3
|–
|3
|Net (income) loss for the period
|$(30,158
|)
|$(40,786
|)
|$92,346
|$(31,076
|)
|Other comprehensive (income) loss
|Foreign currency translation
|665
|(401
|)
|(2,674
|)
|2,805
|Change in fair value of convertible notes attributable to changes in credit risk
|–
|–
|–
|(57
|)
|Reclassification of changes in fair value of convertible notes attributable to changes in credit risk upon settlement
|–
|347
|–
|347
|Total other comprehensive (income) loss for the period
|665
|(54
|)
|(2,674
|)
|3,095
|Total comprehensive (income) loss for the period
|$(29,493
|)
|$(40,840
|)
|$89,672
|$(27,981
|)
|Net (income) loss per share – basic
|$0.84
|$(27.59
|)
|$9.17
|$(45.26
|)
|Net (income) loss per share – diluted
|$0.84
|$0.00
|$9.17
|$0.65
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic1
|48,275,373
|1,461,834
|17,793,700
|638,974
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted1
|48,275,373
|27,543,020
|17,793,700
|15,675,460
1 The weighted average shares outstanding for the three month and nine month period ended September 30, 2025, has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one (10:1) reverse share split effective August 2025 and all periods presented have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the Exchange Ratio. Refer to the Company's Form 6-K Q3 2026 Quarterly Report filed on November 16, 2026 for additional information.
|Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|Source: 3Q 2026 Earnings Press Release (GFUZ), Nov 2026 – figures as presented, USD thousands unless stated in table
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net (loss) income for the period
|$
|(92,346
|)
|$
|31,076
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,584
|2,205
|Gain on disposal of assets
|–
|(10
|)
|Share-based compensation
|8,419
|(5,144
|)
|Loss (gain) on revaluation of SRF contribution liability
|37,328
|(18,970
|)
|Loss on revaluation of SAFE liabilities
|11,120
|–
|Loss on revaluation of PIPE subscription obligation
|20,282
|–
|Gain on revaluation of convertible notes
|–
|(22,036
|)
|Gain on revaluation of warrant liabilities
|(7,952
|)
|–
|Gain on revaluation of Earnout liabilities
|(19,384
|)
|–
|Share consideration expensed
|9,251
|–
|Interest expense
|–
|1,124
|Interest paid
|–
|(1
|)
|Deferred income tax
|–
|3
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|1,077
|(952
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Other receivables
|(220
|)
|97
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(2,051
|)
|248
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(373
|)
|(1,926
|)
|Lease liabilities and right of use assets
|(351
|)
|(59
|)
|(32,616
|)
|(14,345
|)
|Investing activities:
|Additions to property and equipment
|(551
|)
|(172
|)
|Purchase of short-term investments
|(35,291
|)
|–
|(35,842
|)
|(172
|)
|Financing activities:
|Proceeds from reverse recapitalization and Private Investment in Public Equity ("PIPE") transaction, net of transaction costs
|123,330
|–
|Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred shares
|–
|17,020
|Proceeds from issuance of SRF Warrants
|3,624
|4,570
|Proceeds from issuance of SAFE liabilities
|200
|–
|Proceeds from short-term loan
|–
|1,400
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|20
|2
|Share issuance costs on SAFE issuance
|(27
|)
|(20
|)
|127,147
|22,972
|Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|(2,608
|)
|208
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|56,081
|8,663
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|49,792
|6,561
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|105,873
|$
|15,224
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release makes reference to a financial measure not recognized under U.S. GAAP, being“Adjusted Operating Loss”. This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed within U.S. GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is provided as additional information to complement U.S. GAAP measures by providing a further understanding of General Fusion's financial performance from management's perspective. This non-GAAP measure excludes government assistance and non-cash expenses, specifically share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization. General Fusion does not believe that such items directly reflect General Fusion's core operations and may therefore not be indicative of its recurring operating costs.
General Fusion's management uses this measure to assess General Fusion's performance, identify trends affecting General Fusion's business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.
Adjusted Operating Loss should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our presentation of Adjusted Operating Loss may be different from how such a metric is used by other companies.
A reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Loss to Operating loss (income) from the Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Income) Loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025 is set forth below:
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|Operating loss (income)
|$12,387
|$(243
|)
|n/m
|$40,498
|$10,128
|300
|%
|Share-based compensation
|(480
|)
|6,244
|(108
|)%
|(8,419
|)
|5,144
|(264
|)%
|Government assistance
|–
|–
|n/m
|–
|5,921
|n/m
|Depreciation and amortization
|(862
|)
|(696
|)
|24
|%
|(2,584
|)
|(2,205
|)
|17
|%
|Adjusted Operating Loss
|$11,045
|$5,305
|108
|%
|$29,495
|$18,988
|55
|%
n/m = not meaningful
About General Fusion
General Fusion (NASDAQ: GFUZ) is a fusion technology development company. The Company aims to deliver economical, carbon-free fusion energy through its practical Magnetized Target Fusion (“MTF”) technology, an engineering-driven approach to fusion energy. General Fusion's commercialization program is anchored by LM26, the world's first commercially relevant-scale MTF demonstration machine. The Company is working toward the commercial deployment of fusion power in the mid-2030s. General Fusion is the first publicly listed fusion company and TIME's No. 1 GreenTech Company of 2026. For more information, visit generalfusion.com or follow General Fusion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.
Investor Relations Contact
Contact General Fusion's Investor Relations team at: ....
If you are based in North America, you may also leave a toll-free voicemail at +1 (833) 717-1519. Callers outside North America can reach us at +1 (236) 253-6968.
Media Relations Contact
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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this news release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are also forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“may,”“target,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,”“preliminary,” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding its ability to commercialize MTF or any other fusion technology on its expected timeline or at all; and statements regarding the current and expected results of the LM26 program; as well as any information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations or financial position of the Company.
These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.
These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company is unable to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; the risk that the price of the Company's securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors outside of the Company's control, the risk that the Company never generates revenue, the risk that the Company fails to commercialize MTF on a cost-effective basis, on the expected timeline or at all, the risk that the Company fails to achieve the objectives of the LM26 program, the risk that the technical results disclosed herein are not accepted or validated by the scientific community; the risk that prior results are not successfully repeated on a larger scale; the risk that the scientific and technical assumptions underlying the results described herein prove to be incorrect; the risk that recent technical results do not prove to be as significant to the operation of LM26 as expected; the risk that the anticipated cost of funding the LM26 program across several planned technical milestones through the end of 2028 is greater than anticipated and additional capital needed by the Company may not be raised on favorable terms, or at all, including as a result of the restrictions agreed to in connection with the private placement the Company closed on July 10, 2026; the risk that the Company and Renexia are unable to agree on the terms of a definitive agreement, the risk that the Company's collaboration with the General Atomics Group is terminated, the risk that fusion energy does not gain public acceptance, the risk that the scientific and technical assumptions upon which MTF technology is based do not prove to be correct, the risk that our competitors develop viable fusion technology sooner than we do, the risk of supply chain disruptions, the risk that key technical material and service inputs may not be available when required on reasonable terms or at all, the risk that we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel with highly technical expertise, the risk that we are subject to negative publicity, the risk that our assessment of the total addressable market for fusion energy is incorrect, the risk of changes in the laws and regulations governing the Company's research and development activities and in the regulation of fusion energy; the risk of fluctuations in currency markets; the risk that the Company is unable to complete and successfully integrate any future acquisitions; the risk of increased competition in the fusion industry; the risk of accidents, earthquake, fires, floods and other natural disasters, the risk that our information technology fails, the risk that our operating expenses are materially higher than forecast, the risk that we are unable to remediate material weaknesses in our internal controls or identify additional material weaknesses in the future, the risk that we are unable to adequately protect or enforce our intellectual property rights, the risk of third-party claims that we are infringing or violating another person's intellectual property rights, the risk that our intellectual property applications are not granted, the risk of a cyber event or privacy breach resulting in an interruption in operations or financial loss, the risk that government reduces or delays funding of government programs in which we participate or may participate, the risk that future sales by existing shareholders could cause our stock price to decline, and the risk that we are unable to establish and maintain effective internal controls to produce accurate and timely public disclosure.
These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that none of the risks identified above materialize; that there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions, and that no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business.
The foregoing list is not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that the Company does not know or currently believes are immaterial. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors, any other factors discussed herein and in the other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+, including those described under the heading“Risk Factors.” The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
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