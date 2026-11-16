| International:
| Dial-In Matrix Link
| Webcast:
| Link
| Confirmation:
| 13763733
|
If you experience any difficulty accessing the call or wish to submit questions in advance, please contact the Company at .... A replay of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website following the event.
For additional information about the Company, please visit: | .
About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides and manages modular architecture colocation data centers and infrastructure solutions. Through its Duos Edge AI brand, the Company delivers high-performance computing infrastructure built on its proprietary, scalable Duos Modular Architecture, designed to support the high-power environments required for AI and enterprise computing. Separately, Duos Technology Solutions provides manufacturer-agnostic sourcing and fulfillment services that enable efficient deployment of data centers and IT environments. Together, these platforms position the Company to address growing demand for distributed digital infrastructure in underserved Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets. For more information, visit and .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company's financial results and estimates and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and typically address the Company's expected future business and financial performance. The forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, information regarding anticipated timing for the installation, development and delivery dates of our systems; anticipated entry into additional contracts; anticipated effects of macro-economic factors (including effects relating to supply chain disruptions and inflation); timing with respect to revenue recognition; trends in the rate at which our costs increase relative to increases in our revenue; anticipated reductions in costs due to changes in the Company's organizational structure; potential increases in revenue, including increases in recurring revenue; potential changes in gross margin (including the timing thereof); statements regarding our backlog and potential revenues deriving therefrom; and statements about future profitability and potential growth of the Company. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "intend," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "target," "potential" and other words and terms of similar meaning, typically identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to expand operations, the competitive environment generally and in the Company's specific market areas, changes in technology, the availability of and the terms of financing, changes in costs and availability of goods and services, economic conditions in general and in the Company's specific market areas, changes in federal, state and/or local government laws and regulations potentially affecting the use of the Company's technology, changes in operating strategy or development plans and the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Company's most recently filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, The Company believes its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that the Company will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Indeed, it is likely that some of the Company's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. The Company's actual results and financial position may vary from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements and the variances may be material. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or other matters attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury
Gateway Group, Inc.
+1 949-574-3860 | ...
| DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|
|
| For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
| For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
| 2026
|
|
| 2025
|
|
| 2026
|
|
| 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Technology solutions
|
| $
| 6,841,915
|
|
| $
| 6,500
|
|
| $
| 10,635,913
|
|
| $
| 6,500
| Services and consulting - related parties
|
|
| 68,683
|
|
|
| 5,152,805
|
|
|
| 4,532,585
|
|
|
| 13,827,958
| Services and consulting
|
|
| 3,540,434
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 3,540,434
|
|
|
| -
| Hosting and colocation
|
|
| 48,750
|
|
|
| 24,000
|
|
|
| 111,574
|
|
|
| 32,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Revenues
|
|
| 10,499,782
|
|
|
| 5,183,305
|
|
|
| 18,820,506
|
|
|
| 13,866,458
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| COST OF REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Technology solutions
|
|
| 5,818,853
|
|
|
| 5,000
|
|
|
| 8,729,531
|
|
|
| 5,000
| Services and consulting - related parties
|
|
| 57,907
|
|
|
| 3,440,635
|
|
|
| 828,019
|
|
|
| 9,075,172
| Services and consulting
|
|
| 178,090
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 178,090
|
|
|
| -
| Hosting and colocation
|
|
| 81,751
|
|
|
| 34,193
|
|
|
| 220,148
|
|
|
| 49,536
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Cost of Revenues
|
|
| 6,136,601
|
|
|
| 3,479,828
|
|
|
| 9,955,788
|
|
|
| 9,129,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| GROSS MARGIN
|
|
| 4,363,181
|
|
|
| 1,703,477
|
|
|
| 8,864,718
|
|
|
| 4,736,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sales and marketing
|
|
| 745,860
|
|
|
| 63,982
|
|
|
| 1,488,222
|
|
|
| 145,279
| General and administration
|
|
| 5,474,378
|
|
|
| 2,528,524
|
|
|
| 12,358,736
|
|
|
| 7,553,247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Operating Expenses
|
|
| 6,220,238
|
|
|
| 2,592,506
|
|
|
| 13,846,958
|
|
|
| 7,698,526
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
| (1,857,057
| )
|
|
| (889,029
| )
|
|
| (4,982,240
| )
|
|
| (2,961,776
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest expense
|
|
| (1,560,174
| )
|
|
| (29,334
| )
|
|
| (1,560,295
| )
|
|
| (435,995
| )
| Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
| (2,819,654
| )
|
|
| (95,718
| )
|
|
| (2,819,654
| )
|
|
| (95,718
| )
| Gain on deconsolidation of GPUaaS
|
|
| 4,702,041
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 4,702,041
|
|
|
| -
| Interest income on lease receivable
|
|
| 3,208
|
|
|
| 3,665
|
|
|
| 9,973
|
|
|
| 4,913
| Interest income
|
|
| 740,349
|
|
|
| 200,607
|
|
|
| 1,237,398
|
|
|
| 240,214
| Other income, net
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (3,494
| )
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (1,806
| )
| Gain on sale of investments
|
|
| 299,400
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 53,525,505
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Other Income (Expenses), net
|
|
| 1,365,170
|
|
|
| 75,726
|
|
|
| 55,094,968
|
|
|
| (288,392
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
| $
| (491,887
| )
|
| $
| (813,303
| )
|
| $
| 50,112,728
|
|
| $
| (3,250,168
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Income tax expense
|
| $
| (8,671,296
| )
|
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| (13,655,466
| )
|
| $
| -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS NET OF TAX
|
| $
| (9,163,183
| )
|
| $
| (813,303
| )
|
| $
| 36,457,262
|
|
| $
| (3,250,168
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS NET OF TAX
|
| $
| 10,027,447
|
|
| $
| (226,951
| )
|
| $
| 8,759,187
|
|
| $
| (3,387,780
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
| $
| 864,264
|
|
| $
| (1,040,254
| )
|
| $
| 45,216,449
|
|
| $
| (6,637,948
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Basic Net Income (Loss) Per Share From Continuing Operations
|
| $
| (0.26
| )
|
| $
| (0.05
| )
|
| $
| 1.22
|
|
| $
| (0.24
| )
| Basic Net Income (Loss) Per Share From Discontinued Operations
|
| $
| 0.28
|
|
| $
| (0.01
| )
|
| $
| 0.29
|
|
| $
| (0.25
| )
| Basic Net Income (Loss) Per Share
|
| $
| 0.02
|
|
| $
| (0.06
| )
|
| $
| 1.51
|
|
| $
| (0.49
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share From Continuing Operations
|
| $
| (0.22
| )
|
| $
| (0.05
| )
|
| $
| 1.04
|
|
| $
| (0.24
| )
| Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share From Discontinued Operations
|
| $
| 0.24
|
|
| $
| (0.01
| )
|
| $
| 0.25
|
|
| $
| (0.25
| )
| Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share
|
| $
| 0.02
|
|
| $
| (0.06
| )
|
| $
| 1.29
|
|
| $
| (0.49
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Weighted Average Shares-Basic
|
|
| 35,761,823
|
|
|
| 17,310,133
|
|
|
| 29,885,780
|
|
|
| 13,537,365
| Weighted Average Shares-Diluted
|
|
| 41,028,327
|
|
|
| 17,310,133
|
|
|
| 35,214,756
|
|
|
| 13,537,365
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
|
| September 30,
|
|
| December 31,
|
|
| 2026
|
|
| 2025
|
|
| (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
| ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash
|
| $
| 44,805,403
|
|
| $
| 15,472,229
| Accounts receivable, net
|
|
| 9,755,869
|
|
|
| 621,927
| Accounts receivable, net - related parties
|
|
| 44,601
|
|
|
| 5,304,231
| Holdback receivable - related parties
|
|
| 10,013,872
|
|
|
| -
| Lease receivable
|
|
| 36,789
|
|
|
| 35,361
| Contract assets
|
|
| 3,463,511
|
|
|
| -
| Inventory
|
|
| 50,347
|
|
|
| 2
| Note receivable
|
|
| 42,900,000
|
|
|
| -
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
| 14,608,701
|
|
|
| 487,660
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Current Assets
|
|
| 125,679,093
|
|
|
| 21,921,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets
|
|
| 962,675
|
|
|
| -
| Deposits on equipment
|
|
| 18,046,179
|
|
|
| -
| Deposit on real estate
|
|
| 1,250,000
|
|
|
| -
| Lease receivable, less current portion
|
|
| 199,856
|
|
|
| 227,629
| Interest receivable
|
|
| 42,373
|
|
|
| -
| Property and equipment, net
|
|
| 101,419,968
|
|
|
| 27,311,933
| Finance lease right of use asset – FF&E, net
|
|
| 98,766
|
|
|
| -
| Operating lease right of use asset - Office Lease, net
|
|
| 865,224
|
|
|
| -
| Operating lease right of use asset - Land, net
|
|
| 590,864
|
|
|
| 357,561
| Note receivable - related party
|
|
| 2,919,728
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| OTHER ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Equity Investment - Sawgrass APR Holdings LLC
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 7,233,000
| Patents and trademarks, net
|
|
| 19,809
|
|
|
| 15,111
| Total Other Assets
|
|
| 19,809
|
|
|
| 7,248,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total non-current Assets
|
|
| 126,415,442
|
|
|
| 35,145,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Assets held for sale
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 6,342,772
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL ASSETS
|
| $
| 252,094,535
|
|
| $
| 63,409,416
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Accounts payable
|
| $
| 9,678,513
|
|
| $
| 4,592,930
| Notes payable - financing agreements
|
|
| 161,431
|
|
|
| -
| Accrued expenses
|
|
| 1,656,647
|
|
|
| 185,194
| Income tax payable
|
|
| 840,772
|
|
|
| -
| Operating lease obligation - Office Lease - current portion
|
|
| 268,132
|
|
|
| -
| Finance lease obligation – FF&E - current portion
|
|
| 31,632
|
|
|
| -
| Operating lease obligation- Land - current portion
|
|
| 43,984
|
|
|
| 53,000
| Contract liabilities, current - Technology Solutions
|
|
| 2,477,952
|
|
|
| 1,132,164
| Contract liabilities, current – Hosting and Colocation
|
|
| 4,972,045
|
|
|
| -
| Contract liabilities, current - related parties
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 3,616,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Current Liabilities
|
|
| 20,131,108
|
|
|
| 9,579,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Contract liabilities, Hosting and Colocation, less current portion
|
|
| 19,888,183
|
|
|
| -
| Finance lease obligation – FF&E, less current portion
|
|
| 68,778
|
|
|
| -
| Operating lease obligation - Office Lease, less current portion
|
|
| 616,864
|
|
|
| -
| Operating lease obligation - Land, less current portion
|
|
| 571,713
|
|
|
| 311,457
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total non-current liabilities
|
|
| 21,145,538
|
|
|
| 311,457
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Liabilities held for sale
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 4,965,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Liabilities
|
|
| 41,276,646
|
|
|
| 14,856,850
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, 9,441,000 shares available to be designated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, $10 stated value per share, 500,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $6.30 per share
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
| Series B convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 15,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $7 per share
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
| Series C convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 5,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $5.50 per share
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
| Series D convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 4,000 shares designated; 999 and 999 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $3.00 per share
|
|
| 1
|
|
|
| 1
| Series E convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 30,000 shares designated; 12,500 and 12,500 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $2.61 per share
|
|
| 13
|
|
|
| 13
| Series F convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 5,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $6.20 per share
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
| Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 32,584,789 and 20,449,462 shares issued, 32,583,465 and 20,448,138 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|
|
| 32,586
|
|
|
| 20,449
| Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
| 249,929,332
|
|
|
| 132,892,595
| Accumulated deficit
|
|
| (38,986,591
| )
|
|
| (84,203,040
| )
| Sub-total
|
|
| 210,975,341
|
|
|
| 48,710,018
| Less: Treasury stock (1,324 shares of common stock at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
|
|
| (157,452
| )
|
|
| (157,452
| )
| Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
| 210,817,889
|
|
|
| 48,552,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
| $
| 252,094,535
|
|
| $
| 63,409,416
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|
|
| For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
| September 30,
|
|
| 2026
|
|
| 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net income (loss)
|
| $
| 45,216,449
|
|
| $
| (6,637,948
| )
| Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Impairment of property, plant & equipment
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 72,872
| Depreciation and amortization
|
|
| 151,153
|
|
|
| 39,286
| Gain on sale of investments
|
|
| (53,525,505
| )
|
|
| -
| Non-cash component of the loss on deconsolidation of rail
|
|
| 2,517,652
|
|
|
| -
| Gain on deconsolidation of GPUaaS
|
|
| (4,702,041
| )
|
|
| -
| Stock based compensation
|
|
| 4,070,683
|
|
|
| 3,103,309
| Stock issued for services
|
|
| 347,500
|
|
|
| 134,333
| Noncash interest income
|
|
| (77,101
| )
|
|
| -
| Non-cash interest expense settled by buyer of GPUaaS subsidiary
|
|
| 888,999
|
|
|
| -
| Amortization of debt discount related to warrant liabilities
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 345,886
| Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
| 2,819,654
|
|
|
| 95,718
| Amortization of finance lease right-of-use asset
|
|
| 8,979
|
|
|
| -
| Amortization of operating lease right of use asset - Office Lease
|
|
| 63,174
|
|
|
| -
| Amortization of right of use asset – land
|
|
| 22,014
|
|
|
| 2,578
| Amortization of lease right of use asset - Edge Data Centers
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 150,821
| Provision for credit losses, accounts receivable
|
|
| 40,561
|
|
|
| -
| Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Accounts receivable
|
|
| (9,174,505
| )
|
|
| -
| Accounts receivable-related parties
|
|
| 5,259,630
|
|
|
| (1,797,233
| )
| Lease receivable
|
|
| 26,345
|
|
|
| 11,229
| Contract assets
|
|
| (3,463,511
| )
|
|
| -
| Inventory
|
|
| (50,346
| )
|
|
| -
| Prepaid expenses and other current and non current assets
|
|
| (14,483,894
| )
|
|
| 120,434
| Accounts payable
|
|
| 5,085,583
|
|
|
| (81,030
| )
| Accrued expenses
|
|
| 14,286,152
|
|
|
| 110,458
| Income tax payable
|
|
| 840,772
|
|
|
| -
| Operating lease obligation - Office Lease
|
|
| (43,401
| )
|
|
| -
| Operating lease obligation – land
|
|
| (11,008
| )
|
|
| 1,680
| Financing lease obligations - Edge Data Centers
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (12,358
| )
| Contract liabilities, Technology solutions
|
|
| 1,345,788
|
|
|
| -
| Contract liabilities, related parties
|
|
| (3,616,500
| )
|
|
| (6,462,375
| )
| Contract liabilities, Hosting
|
|
| 18,770,228
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations
|
|
| 12,613,504
|
|
|
| (10,802,340
| )
| Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations
|
|
| (13,392,670
| )
|
|
| (229,603
| )
| Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
| (779,166
| )
|
|
| (11,031,943
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Purchase of patents/trademarks
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (13,432
| )
| Deposits on equipment
|
|
| (18,046,179
| )
|
|
| -
| Proceeds from sale of investments
|
|
| 50,692,331
|
|
|
| -
| Purchase of Marketable Securities
|
|
| (29,693,638
| )
|
|
| -
| Sale of Marketable Securities
|
|
| 29,745,940
|
|
|
| -
| Deposit on real estate
|
|
| (1,250,000
| )
|
|
| -
| Cash disposed upon deconsolidation of Rail subsidiary, net of consideration paid
|
|
| (3,465,173
| )
|
|
| -
| Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
| (109,950,534
| )
|
|
| (7,813,557
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations
|
|
| (81,967,253
| )
|
|
| (7,826,989
| )
| Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations
|
|
| (15,087
| )
|
|
| (46,090
| )
| Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
| (81,982,340
| )
|
|
| (7,873,079
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Repayments on financing agreements
|
|
| (528,667
| )
|
|
| (450,566
| )
| Principal payments on finance lease liabilities
|
|
| (7,335
| )
|
|
| -
| Repayments of lease financing
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (2,150,000
| )
| Repayments of notes payable, related parties
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (2,200,000
| )
| Proceeds from common stock issued
|
|
| 120,096,195
|
|
|
| 53,960,455
| Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
| 466,039
|
|
|
| 144,777
| Stock issuance costs
|
|
| (7,983,869
| )
|
|
| (3,579,166
| )
| Proceeds from shares issued under Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
|
| 52,317
|
|
|
| 114,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations
|
|
| 112,094,680
|
|
|
| 45,840,224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net increase in cash
|
|
| 29,333,174
|
|
|
| 26,935,202
| Cash, beginning of period
|
|
| 15,472,229
|
|
|
| 6,266,296
| Cash, end of period
|
| $
| 44,805,403
|
|
| $
| 33,201,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest paid
|
| $
| 671,296
|
|
| $
| 191,622
| Taxes paid
|
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| 41,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Notes issued for financing of insurance premiums
|
| $
| 688,058
|
|
| $
| 477,727
| Transfer of inventory to property and equipment
|
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| 49,609
| Transfer of property and equipment to lease receivable
|
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| 282,772
| Non-cash financing activity: Warrants issued as part of equity raise
|
| $
| 2,305,016
|
|
| $
| 836,989
| Conversion of Series E Preferred Stock to common stock
|
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| 1
| Transfer of finance lease asset to property and equipment
|
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| 1,938,662
| Right of use asset and liability for land lease
|
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| 251,016
| Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|
| $
| 928,398
|
|
| $
| -
| Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities
|
| $
| 107,745
|
|
| $
| -
| Initial ROU asset and liability
|
| $
| 256,765
|
|
| $
| -
| Non-cash consideration and activity – sale of GPUaaS subsidiary:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Subsidiary debt settled directly by buyer
|
| $
| 87,817,973
|
|
| $
| -
|
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| -
| Deferred revenue
|
| $
| 6,090,000
|
|
| $
| -
| Net assets transferred upon sale of GPUaaS
|
| $
| 32,107,959
|
|
| $
| -
| Property and equipment financed directly by lender
|
| $
| 84,109,320
|
|
| $
| -
| Non-cash consideration – sale of Rail subsidiary:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Note receivable received as consideration, at fair value
|
| $
| 2,885,000
|
|
| $
| -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|
| GAAP-to-Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
| Q3 2026
| Net income
| $864,264
| Less: income from discontinued operations, net of tax
| ($10,027,447)
| Net loss from continuing operations
| ($9,163,183)
| Add: income tax expense
| $8,671,296
| Add: interest expense
| $1,560,174
| Less: interest income
| ($743,557)
| Add: depreciation and amortization
| $54,503
| EBITDA
| $379,233
| Add: stock-based compensation
| $2,295,379
| Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
| $2,819,654
| Less: gain on deconsolidation of GPUaaS
| ($4,702,041)
| Less: gain on sale of investments
| ($299,400)
| Adjusted EBITDA
| $492,825
|
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