International:

Dial-In Matrix Link Webcast: Link Confirmation: 13763733 If you experience any difficulty accessing the call or wish to submit questions in advance, please contact the Company at .... A replay of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website following the event. For additional information about the Company, please visit: | . About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides and manages modular architecture colocation data centers and infrastructure solutions. Through its Duos Edge AI brand, the Company delivers high-performance computing infrastructure built on its proprietary, scalable Duos Modular Architecture, designed to support the high-power environments required for AI and enterprise computing. Separately, Duos Technology Solutions provides manufacturer-agnostic sourcing and fulfillment services that enable efficient deployment of data centers and IT environments. Together, these platforms position the Company to address growing demand for distributed digital infrastructure in underserved Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets. For more information, visit and . Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company's financial results and estimates and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and typically address the Company's expected future business and financial performance. The forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, information regarding anticipated timing for the installation, development and delivery dates of our systems; anticipated entry into additional contracts; anticipated effects of macro-economic factors (including effects relating to supply chain disruptions and inflation); timing with respect to revenue recognition; trends in the rate at which our costs increase relative to increases in our revenue; anticipated reductions in costs due to changes in the Company's organizational structure; potential increases in revenue, including increases in recurring revenue; potential changes in gross margin (including the timing thereof); statements regarding our backlog and potential revenues deriving therefrom; and statements about future profitability and potential growth of the Company. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "intend," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "target," "potential" and other words and terms of similar meaning, typically identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to expand operations, the competitive environment generally and in the Company's specific market areas, changes in technology, the availability of and the terms of financing, changes in costs and availability of goods and services, economic conditions in general and in the Company's specific market areas, changes in federal, state and/or local government laws and regulations potentially affecting the use of the Company's technology, changes in operating strategy or development plans and the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Company's most recently filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, The Company believes its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that the Company will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Indeed, it is likely that some of the Company's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. The Company's actual results and financial position may vary from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements and the variances may be material. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or other matters attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Contacts

Investor Relations

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 949-574-3860 | ... DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 REVENUES: Technology solutions $ 6,841,915 $ 6,500 $ 10,635,913 $ 6,500 Services and consulting - related parties 68,683 5,152,805 4,532,585 13,827,958 Services and consulting 3,540,434 - 3,540,434 - Hosting and colocation 48,750 24,000 111,574 32,000 Total Revenues 10,499,782 5,183,305 18,820,506 13,866,458 COST OF REVENUES: Technology solutions 5,818,853 5,000 8,729,531 5,000 Services and consulting - related parties 57,907 3,440,635 828,019 9,075,172 Services and consulting 178,090 - 178,090 - Hosting and colocation 81,751 34,193 220,148 49,536 Total Cost of Revenues 6,136,601 3,479,828 9,955,788 9,129,708 GROSS MARGIN 4,363,181 1,703,477 8,864,718 4,736,750 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 745,860 63,982 1,488,222 145,279 General and administration 5,474,378 2,528,524 12,358,736 7,553,247 Total Operating Expenses 6,220,238 2,592,506 13,846,958 7,698,526 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (1,857,057 ) (889,029 ) (4,982,240 ) (2,961,776 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest expense (1,560,174 ) (29,334 ) (1,560,295 ) (435,995 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,819,654 ) (95,718 ) (2,819,654 ) (95,718 ) Gain on deconsolidation of GPUaaS 4,702,041 - 4,702,041 - Interest income on lease receivable 3,208 3,665 9,973 4,913 Interest income 740,349 200,607 1,237,398 240,214 Other income, net - (3,494 ) - (1,806 ) Gain on sale of investments 299,400 - 53,525,505 - Total Other Income (Expenses), net 1,365,170 75,726 55,094,968 (288,392 ) INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ (491,887 ) $ (813,303 ) $ 50,112,728 $ (3,250,168 ) Income tax expense $ (8,671,296 ) $ - $ (13,655,466 ) $ - NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS NET OF TAX $ (9,163,183 ) $ (813,303 ) $ 36,457,262 $ (3,250,168 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS NET OF TAX $ 10,027,447 $ (226,951 ) $ 8,759,187 $ (3,387,780 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 864,264 $ (1,040,254 ) $ 45,216,449 $ (6,637,948 ) Basic Net Income (Loss) Per Share From Continuing Operations $ (0.26 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 1.22 $ (0.24 ) Basic Net Income (Loss) Per Share From Discontinued Operations $ 0.28 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.25 ) Basic Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) $ 1.51 $ (0.49 ) Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share From Continuing Operations $ (0.22 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 1.04 $ (0.24 ) Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share From Discontinued Operations $ 0.24 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.25 ) Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) $ 1.29 $ (0.49 ) Weighted Average Shares-Basic 35,761,823 17,310,133 29,885,780 13,537,365 Weighted Average Shares-Diluted 41,028,327 17,310,133 35,214,756 13,537,365

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited)

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 44,805,403 $ 15,472,229 Accounts receivable, net 9,755,869 621,927 Accounts receivable, net - related parties 44,601 5,304,231 Holdback receivable - related parties 10,013,872 - Lease receivable 36,789 35,361 Contract assets 3,463,511 - Inventory 50,347 2 Note receivable 42,900,000 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,608,701 487,660 Total Current Assets 125,679,093 21,921,410 Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets 962,675 - Deposits on equipment 18,046,179 - Deposit on real estate 1,250,000 - Lease receivable, less current portion 199,856 227,629 Interest receivable 42,373 - Property and equipment, net 101,419,968 27,311,933 Finance lease right of use asset – FF&E, net 98,766 - Operating lease right of use asset - Office Lease, net 865,224 - Operating lease right of use asset - Land, net 590,864 357,561 Note receivable - related party 2,919,728 - OTHER ASSETS: Equity Investment - Sawgrass APR Holdings LLC - 7,233,000 Patents and trademarks, net 19,809 15,111 Total Other Assets 19,809 7,248,111 Total non-current Assets 126,415,442 35,145,234 Assets held for sale - 6,342,772 TOTAL ASSETS $ 252,094,535 $ 63,409,416 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 9,678,513 $ 4,592,930 Notes payable - financing agreements 161,431 - Accrued expenses 1,656,647 185,194 Income tax payable 840,772 - Operating lease obligation - Office Lease - current portion 268,132 - Finance lease obligation – FF&E - current portion 31,632 - Operating lease obligation- Land - current portion 43,984 53,000 Contract liabilities, current - Technology Solutions 2,477,952 1,132,164 Contract liabilities, current – Hosting and Colocation 4,972,045 - Contract liabilities, current - related parties - 3,616,500 Total Current Liabilities 20,131,108 9,579,788 Contract liabilities, Hosting and Colocation, less current portion 19,888,183 - Finance lease obligation – FF&E, less current portion 68,778 - Operating lease obligation - Office Lease, less current portion 616,864 - Operating lease obligation - Land, less current portion 571,713 311,457 Total non-current liabilities 21,145,538 311,457 Liabilities held for sale - 4,965,605 Total Liabilities 41,276,646 14,856,850 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, 9,441,000 shares available to be designated Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, $10 stated value per share, 500,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $6.30 per share - - Series B convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 15,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $7 per share - - Series C convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 5,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $5.50 per share - - Series D convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 4,000 shares designated; 999 and 999 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $3.00 per share 1 1 Series E convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 30,000 shares designated; 12,500 and 12,500 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $2.61 per share 13 13 Series F convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 5,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $6.20 per share - - Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 32,584,789 and 20,449,462 shares issued, 32,583,465 and 20,448,138 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 32,586 20,449 Additional paid-in-capital 249,929,332 132,892,595 Accumulated deficit (38,986,591 ) (84,203,040 ) Sub-total 210,975,341 48,710,018 Less: Treasury stock (1,324 shares of common stock at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) (157,452 ) (157,452 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 210,817,889 48,552,566 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 252,094,535 $ 63,409,416

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 45,216,449 $ (6,637,948 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Impairment of property, plant & equipment - 72,872 Depreciation and amortization 151,153 39,286 Gain on sale of investments (53,525,505 ) - Non-cash component of the loss on deconsolidation of rail 2,517,652 - Gain on deconsolidation of GPUaaS (4,702,041 ) - Stock based compensation 4,070,683 3,103,309 Stock issued for services 347,500 134,333 Noncash interest income (77,101 ) - Non-cash interest expense settled by buyer of GPUaaS subsidiary 888,999 - Amortization of debt discount related to warrant liabilities - 345,886 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,819,654 95,718 Amortization of finance lease right-of-use asset 8,979 - Amortization of operating lease right of use asset - Office Lease 63,174 - Amortization of right of use asset – land 22,014 2,578 Amortization of lease right of use asset - Edge Data Centers - 150,821 Provision for credit losses, accounts receivable 40,561 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,174,505 ) - Accounts receivable-related parties 5,259,630 (1,797,233 ) Lease receivable 26,345 11,229 Contract assets (3,463,511 ) - Inventory (50,346 ) - Prepaid expenses and other current and non current assets (14,483,894 ) 120,434 Accounts payable 5,085,583 (81,030 ) Accrued expenses 14,286,152 110,458 Income tax payable 840,772 - Operating lease obligation - Office Lease (43,401 ) - Operating lease obligation – land (11,008 ) 1,680 Financing lease obligations - Edge Data Centers - (12,358 ) Contract liabilities, Technology solutions 1,345,788 - Contract liabilities, related parties (3,616,500 ) (6,462,375 ) Contract liabilities, Hosting 18,770,228 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations 12,613,504 (10,802,340 ) Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (13,392,670 ) (229,603 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (779,166 ) (11,031,943 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of patents/trademarks - (13,432 ) Deposits on equipment (18,046,179 ) - Proceeds from sale of investments 50,692,331 - Purchase of Marketable Securities (29,693,638 ) - Sale of Marketable Securities 29,745,940 - Deposit on real estate (1,250,000 ) - Cash disposed upon deconsolidation of Rail subsidiary, net of consideration paid (3,465,173 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (109,950,534 ) (7,813,557 ) Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (81,967,253 ) (7,826,989 ) Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations (15,087 ) (46,090 ) Net cash used in investing activities (81,982,340 ) (7,873,079 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on financing agreements (528,667 ) (450,566 ) Principal payments on finance lease liabilities (7,335 ) - Repayments of lease financing - (2,150,000 ) Repayments of notes payable, related parties - (2,200,000 ) Proceeds from common stock issued 120,096,195 53,960,455 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 466,039 144,777 Stock issuance costs (7,983,869 ) (3,579,166 ) Proceeds from shares issued under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 52,317 114,724 Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations 112,094,680 45,840,224 Net increase in cash 29,333,174 26,935,202 Cash, beginning of period 15,472,229 6,266,296 Cash, end of period $ 44,805,403 $ 33,201,498 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid $ 671,296 $ 191,622 Taxes paid $ - $ 41,098 Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Notes issued for financing of insurance premiums $ 688,058 $ 477,727 Transfer of inventory to property and equipment $ - $ 49,609 Transfer of property and equipment to lease receivable $ - $ 282,772 Non-cash financing activity: Warrants issued as part of equity raise $ 2,305,016 $ 836,989 Conversion of Series E Preferred Stock to common stock $ - $ 1 Transfer of finance lease asset to property and equipment $ - $ 1,938,662 Right of use asset and liability for land lease $ - $ 251,016 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 928,398 $ - Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ 107,745 $ - Initial ROU asset and liability $ 256,765 $ - Non-cash consideration and activity – sale of GPUaaS subsidiary: Subsidiary debt settled directly by buyer $ 87,817,973 $ - $ - Deferred revenue $ 6,090,000 $ - Net assets transferred upon sale of GPUaaS $ 32,107,959 $ - Property and equipment financed directly by lender $ 84,109,320 $ - Non-cash consideration – sale of Rail subsidiary: Note receivable received as consideration, at fair value $ 2,885,000 $ -

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

GAAP-to-Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Q3 2026 Net income $864,264 Less: income from discontinued operations, net of tax ($10,027,447) Net loss from continuing operations ($9,163,183) Add: income tax expense $8,671,296 Add: interest expense $1,560,174 Less: interest income ($743,557) Add: depreciation and amortization $54,503 EBITDA $379,233 Add: stock-based compensation $2,295,379 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt $2,819,654 Less: gain on deconsolidation of GPUaaS ($4,702,041) Less: gain on sale of investments ($299,400) Adjusted EBITDA $492,825



