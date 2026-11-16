Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2026 Financial Highlights



Total revenue for the three-months ended: $11.8 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year,

Total revenue for the nine-months ended: $47.4 million, an increase of 227% year-over-year, Total assets of $486.5 million, including $242.7 million in Cash and $117.2 million in Inventory.



Business Highlights



Announced a proposed voluntary public purchase offer to acquire Steyr Motors AG, which would add advanced marine engine technology, specialized manufacturing capabilities and a European operating base to support Red Cat's autonomous maritime strategy.



Entered into a strategic partnership with HavocAI to integrate collaborative autonomy software and command-and-control capabilities across Blue Ops' uncrewed surface vessel portfolio, advancing an open-architecture approach that pairs proven hulls with best-in-class autonomy to deliver coordinated multi-vessel operations and joint customer engagement.



Blue Ops received its first purchase order of B-26s from the United States Government.



Announced partnership with Sine Engineering to establish a long-term strategic commercial and technology relationship focused on the integration of Sine Engineering's technologies into Red Cat's autonomous platforms, including its Blue Ops uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and Red Cat Aerial UAV platforms.



Expanded Blue Ops' U.S. maritime development and testing capabilities through a strategic partnership with Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, providing access to a secure deep-water facility, direct ocean access and specialized marine engineering resources.



Launched Red Cat Aerial, bringing Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace together into a single, streamlined organization that simplifies customer engagement, drives operating efficiencies and positions the Company to scale an integrated product roadmap and next-generation UAS capabilities for the warfighter.

Announced Apium's advancement to Swarm Forge Crucible 4 as part of Anduril's team, one of four teams selected after Crucible 3 field evaluations in EW-contested environments, positioning Apium to further demonstrate its collaborative autonomy software beginning January 2027.



"Our third quarter results reflect continued year-over-year growth as we continue to build a durable and combat proven business with infrastructure needed to support Red Cat's next phase of revenue growth," said Jeff Thompson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Red Cat. "Our partnerships with Havoc AI, Sine Engineering, Anduril, and many other, are intended to bring new capabilities to our platforms, including collaborative autonomy and coordinated multi-vessel operations, while our proposed acquisition of Steyr Motors would further strengthen this strategy by adding advanced engine technology, specialized manufacturing expertise and an established European operating base.

We are building a differentiated family of autonomous systems that brings together aerial and maritime platforms, collaborative autonomy, wireless power and trusted manufacturing capabilities. Our focus is now on converting this expanded portfolio and customer engagement into orders, deliveries and improved financial performance.

With a strong balance sheet and growing capabilities across multiple domains, we believe Red Cat is well positioned to address the increasing demand for affordable, mission-ready autonomous systems. We remain focused on disciplined execution, scaling production and delivering solutions that meet the evolving operational needs of the warfighter."

Revenue Outlook

Red Cat no longer expects to achieve its previously announced full-year 2026 revenue target and is withdrawing that target. Since the Company reaffirmed its target in August, anticipated funding and contract awards have progressed more slowly than originally expected, and the outcome of the Drone Dominance program's Gauntlet II has removed an anticipated contributor to the Company's near-term revenue outlook. These developments have changed the timing and expected contribution of the opportunities underlying the prior target.

The Company continues to pursue domestic and international opportunities. Uncertainty surrounding defense funding, customer procurement decisions, customer acceptances and delivery schedules limits the Company's ability to predict the timing and amount of future revenue. The Company remains focused on converting opportunities into funded orders and executing on customer deliveries.

Conference Call Details

Red Cat will host a live video webinar to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) on November 16, 2026. Participants may register in advance to join the live Video Webinar on Zoom at Red Cat's Investor Relations website at . Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available on Red Cat's investor relations website beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black WidowTM, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Company's revenue guidance and financial outlook, expectations regarding gross margins and product diversity, anticipated timing of the Quaze Technologies acquisition, plans for manufacturing and strategic partnerships, expectations regarding future defense budget allocations, and the Company's ability to scale its operations the Company's revenue guidance and financial outlook, expectations regarding gross margins and product diversity, anticipated timing of the Quaze Technologies acquisition, plans for manufacturing and strategic partnerships, expectations regarding future defense budget allocations, and the Company's ability to scale its operations. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2026, Red Cat's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and the other filings Red Cat makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

INVESTORS:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

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NEWS MEDIA:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

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