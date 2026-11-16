Red Cat Reports Q3 2026 Revenue Growth Of 22% Y/Y YTD Q3 2026 Revenue Growth Of 227% Y/Y Announced Public Purchase To Acquire Steyr Motors AG And Advancement To Dow Swarm Forge Crucible 4
|RED CAT HOLDINGS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Cash
|$
|242,731
|$
|167,865
|Accounts receivable, net
|6,479
|26,155
|Inventory, including prepaid inventory
|127,349
|30,394
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,058
|2,524
|Total current assets
|382,617
|226,938
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|65,823
|24,590
|Property and equipment, net
|22,491
|7,797
|Other long-term assets
|2,783
|1,227
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|12,783
|13,125
|Total long-term assets
|103,880
|46,739
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|486,497
|$
|273,677
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|10,511
|$
|3,619
|Accrued expenses
|7,974
|5,087
|Debt obligations - short-term
|862
|350
|Contract liabilities and deposits
|399
|261
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,565
|1,011
|Acquisition consideration payable
|5,488
|-
|Convertible notes payable
|-
|4,518
|Total current liabilities
|26,799
|14,846
|Deferred income taxes
|2,486
|443
|Operating lease liabilities
|12,132
|12,556
|Acquisition consideration payable
|12,108
|-
|Total long-term liabilities
|26,726
|12,999
|Total liabilities
|53,525
|27,845
|Stockholders' equity
|732,052
|442,652
|Accumulated deficit
|(299,080
|)
|(196,820
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|432,972
|245,832
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|486,497
|$
|273,677
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
| Three Months Ended September
30,
| Nine Months Ended September
30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues, net
|$
|11,769
|$
|9,646
|$
|47,429
|$
|14,495
|Cost of goods sold
|11,704
|9,008
|42,139
|14,333
|Gross profit
|65
|638
|5,290
|162
|Operating Expenses:
|Research and development
|16,136
|5,968
|38,327
|12,999
|Sales and marketing
|6,355
|2,985
|17,371
|9,487
|General and administrative
|20,965
|9,216
|58,929
|20,332
|Total operating expenses
|43,456
|18,169
|114,627
|42,818
|Operating loss
|(43,391
|)
|(17,531
|)
|(109,337
|)
|(42,656
|)
|Interest income, net
|(2,383
|)
|(771
|)
|(5,603
|)
|(981
|)
|Other (income) expense, net
|(560
|)
|(1,438
|)
|(1,502
|)
|10,049
|Total other (income) expense, net
|(2,943
|)
|(2,209
|)
|(7,105
|)
|9,068
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(40,448
|)
|(15,322
|)
|(102,232
|)
|(51,724
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|695
|28
|695
|Net loss
|(40,448
|)
|(16,017
|)
|(102,260
|)
|(52,419
|)
|Loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|$
|(0.57
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|152,820
|99,581
|136,977
|92,127
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net loss
|$
|(102,260
|)
|$
|(52,419
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations:
|Stock-based compensation
|12,229
|7,255
|Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
|4,337
|1,654
|Deferred income taxes
|-
|695
|Convertible notes payable fair value adjustment
|867
|12,939
|Gain on extinguishment of convertible notes payable
|(326
|)
|(2,448
|)
|Unrealized gain on equity securities
|(1,521
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|142
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
|Accounts receivable
|19,708
|(5,617
|)
|Inventory
|(93,786
|)
|(9,691
|)
|Prepaid inventory
|(3,169
|)
|(7,312
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(2,904
|)
|(3,988
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities
|463
|157
|Contract liabilities and deposits
|138
|240
|Accounts payable
|6,799
|925
|Accrued expenses
|2,439
|4,953
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(156,844
|)
|(52,657
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired
|(427
|)
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(17,127
|)
|(1,249
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(17,554
|)
|(1,249
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock through public offerings
|258,750
|249,249
|Payment of costs related to public offerings
|(13,512
|)
|(14,900
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable
|-
|15,000
|Debt issuance costs
|-
|(567
|)
|Payments of convertible notes payable
|-
|(1,650
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|4,305
|2,586
|Payments of taxes withheld upon vesting of employee stock awards
|(985
|)
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|755
|1,460
|Payments under debt obligations
|(49
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|249,264
|251,178
|Net increase in Cash
|74,866
|197,272
|Cash, beginning of period
|167,865
|9,154
|Cash, end of period
|$
|242,731
|$
|206,426
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(40,448
|)
|$
|(16,017
|)
|$
|(102,260
|)
|$
|(52,419
|)
|Adjustments:
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|-
|695
|28
|695
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(2,383
|)
|(771
|)
|(5,603
|)
|(981
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,053
|539
|4,337
|1,654
|Other (income) expense, net(1)
|(560
|)
|(442
|)
|(1,502
|)
|(442
|)
|Impairment loss(2)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Restructuring costs(3)
|-
|8
|67
|76
|Stock based compensation
|2,370
|3,621
|12,229
|7,255
|Non-routine legal expenses(4)
|1,434
|35
|1,993
|221
|Other adjustment items(5)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(37,534
|)
|$
|(12,332
|)
|$
|(90,711
|)
|$
|(43,941
|)
(1) Other (income) expense, net. Represents convertible note payable fair value adjustment, gain on extinguishment of convertible notes payable, and other income, net.
(2) Impairment loss. Represents an impairment charge to goodwill and or intangible assets.
(3) Restructuring costs. Represents restructuring costs incurred for cost reduction actions which may include employee termination costs, facility shut-down related costs, costs for unused, excess or exited facilities.
(4) Non-routine legal expenses. Represents external legal expenses incurred in connection with pending legal settlements and other legal related matters.
(5) Other adjustment items. Represents other adjustments that are non-recurring and outside the normal course of operations that do not readily fall into any other categories.
Notice Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes, among other things, income tax expenses (benefits), net interest (income) expenses, depreciation and amortization, other expenses (income), impairment losses, restructuring related items, stock based compensation expense, non-routine legal expenses, and any other one-time adjustments. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in evaluating the Company's performance, capital resources and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and investors should carefully evaluate the Company's financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial results. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. As appropriate, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and information reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP are included in this news release.
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