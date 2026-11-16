Teamshares Reports 3Q 2026 Results Remains On-Track To Meet 2026 Outlook
| Teamshares Inc.
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in thousands, except per share values)
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands, except for percentages)
| 2026
| 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
| 2026
| 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|$
|147,901
|$
|119,224
|$
|28,677
|24
|%
|$
|417,601
|$
|345,341
|$
|72,259
|21
|%
|Cost of Revenue
|89,126
|73,355
|15,770
|21
|%
|249,463
|211,497
|37,967
|18
|%
|Gross Profit
|58,776
|45,869
|12,907
|28
|%
|168,137
|133,845
|34,293
|26
|%
|Operating Expenses (Income)
|Depreciation
|785
|757
|27
|4
|%
|2,714
|2,416
|298
|12
|%
|Amortization
|1,618
|1,223
|395
|32
|%
|5,041
|4,105
|935
|23
|%
|Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses
|58,824
|47,924
|10,900
|23
|%
|167,101
|141,039
|26,062
|18
|%
|Goodwill Impairment
|1,116
|819
|298
|36
|%
|1,116
|7,644
|(6,528
|)
|(85
|%)
|Gain on Disposition of Assets
|(389
|)
|(6,921
|)
|6,532
|(94
|%)
|(258
|)
|(6,071
|)
|5,813
|(96
|%)
|Total Operating Expenses
|61,954
|43,802
|18,152
|41
|%
|175,715
|149,134
|26,581
|18
|%
|Income/(Loss) from Operations
|(3,178
|)
|2,067
|(5,245
|)
|(254
|%)
|(7,577
|)
|(15,289
|)
|7,712
|(50
|%)
|Non-Operating Expenses (Income)
|Interest Expense, Net
|9,331
|8,367
|965
|12
|%
|34,862
|23,456
|11,406
|49
|%
|Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
|-
|2,722
|(2,722
|)
|(100
|%)
|-
|2,722
|(2,722
|)
|(100
|%)
|Change in Fair Value of Earnout Shares and Deferred Founder Shares Liabilities
|(7,473
|)
|-
|(7,473
|)
|N/A
|(32,356
|)
|-
|(32,356
|)
|N/A
|Change in Fair Value of Forward Purchase Agreement Liability
|2,602
|-
|2,602
|N/A
|7,605
|-
|7,605
|N/A
|Loss on the Conversion of SAFE Notes
|-
|-
|-
|N/A
|2,175
|-
|2,175
|N/A
|Change in Fair Value of Warrant Liability
|-
|(2,877
|)
|2,877
|(100
|%)
|(421
|)
|(3,311
|)
|2,890
|(87
|%)
|Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration
|1,342
|504
|838
|166
|%
|2,228
|764
|1,464
|192
|%
|Other Non-Operating Expense (Income), Net
|(170
|)
|(274
|)
|104
|(38
|%)
|(569
|)
|1,408
|(1,977
|)
|(140
|%)
|Total Non-Operating Expenses (Income)
|5,632
|8,442
|(2,809
|)
|(33
|%)
|13,524
|25,039
|(11,515
|)
|(46
|%)
|Loss Before Income Taxes
|(8,811
|)
|(6,375
|)
|(2,435
|)
|38
|%
|(21,101
|)
|(40,328
|)
|19,227
|(48
|%)
|Income Tax Expense
|493
|45
|447
|983
|%
|1,453
|336
|1,117
|333
|%
|Net Loss
|$
|(9,303
|)
|$
|(6,421
|)
|$
|(2,883
|)
|45
|%
|$
|(22,554
|)
|$
|(40,664
|)
|$
|18,110
|(45
|%)
|Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
|93
|(150
|)
|243
|(162
|%)
|551
|(226
|)
|777
|(344
|%)
|Net Loss Attributable to Teamshares Inc.
|$
|(9,396
|)
|$
|(6,271
|)
|$
|(3,126
|)
|50
|%
|$
|(23,105
|)
|$
|(40,438
|)
|$
|17,333
|(43
|%)
|Perpetual Non-Convertible Preferred Stock Cumulative Dividends and Accretion
|(825
|)
|-
|(825
|)
|N/A
|(825
|)
|-
|(825
|)
|N/A
|Rollover Share Adjustments
|10
|183
|(174
|)
|(95
|%)
|74
|248
|(174
|)
|(70
|%)
|Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders
|$
|(10,212
|)
|$
|(6,087
|)
|$
|(4,124
|)
|68
|%
|$
|(23,857
|)
|$
|(40,190
|)
|$
|16,333
|(41
|%)
|Basic and Diluted Loss Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|14
|%
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
|$
|0.41
|(50
|%)
| Teamshares Inc.
Statement of Cash Flows
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
| For the Nine Months
Ended
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|Net Loss
|$
|(22,554
|)
|$
|(40,664
|)
|Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities:
|Depreciation and Amortization
|9,464
|8,325
|Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation Expense
|5,056
|2,999
|Non-Cash Interest Expense
|10,667
|1,740
|Goodwill Impairment
|1,116
|7,644
|Gain on Disposition of Assets
|(258
|)
|(6,071
|)
|Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
|-
|2,722
|Loss on the Conversion of SAFE Notes
|2,175
|-
|Change in Fair Value of Earnout Shares and Deferred Founder Shares
|(32,356
|)
|-
|Change in Fair Value of Forward Purchase Agreement Liability
|7,605
|-
|Change in Fair Value of Warrant Liability
|(421
|)
|(3,311
|)
|Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration, Net of Payments
|1,727
|(117
|)
|Change in Fair Value of the Former Owner Loan
|600
|-
|Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Acquisitions:
|Inventory
|(5,874
|)
|(4,046
|)
|Accounts Receivable
|(3,820
|)
|(2,082
|)
|Other Assets
|(51
|)
|180
|Accounts Payable
|4,909
|(1,265
|)
|Other Liabilities
|5,165
|28
|Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|(16,851
|)
|(33,917
|)
|Cash Flows From Investing Activities
|Capital Expenditures
|(4,436
|)
|(2,984
|)
|Business Acquisitions, Net of Cash Received
|(24,210
|)
|(10,554
|)
|Proceeds from Sale Leaseback, Net
|-
|31,013
|Additions to Internally Developed Software
|(1,099
|)
|(2,214
|)
|Other Investing Activity
|(187
|)
|-
|Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
|(29,931
|)
|15,261
|Cash Flows From Financing Activities
|Borrowings Under Credit Facilities
|3,000
|3,188
|Repayments Under Credit Facilities
|(37,261
|)
|(19,902
|)
|Borrowings Under Other Debt Instruments
|5,598
|16,558
|Repayments of Other Debt Instruments
|(29,143
|)
|(3,579
|)
|Issuance of SAFE Notes
|3,330
|-
|Proceeds from Issuance of Preferred Stock, Net (converted to Company Common Stock at the Closing)
|-
|1,350
|Forward Purchase Agreement Prepayment
|(42,240
|)
|-
|Proceeds from SPAC Merger, Net
|159,487
|-
|Payment of Transaction Costs Directly Attributable to the SPAC Merger
|(1,901
|)
|-
|Exercise of Common Stock Options for Cash
|894
|-
|Dividends to Noncontrolling Interests
|(1,324
|)
|(979
|)
|Acquisitions of Noncontrolling Interests
|(2,415
|)
|(2,272
|)
|Payments of Debt Issuance Costs
|(1,214
|)
|-
|Proceeds from Issuance of Perpetual Non-Convertible Preferred Stock
|222,750
|-
|Payment of Perpetual Non-Convertible Preferred Stock Issuance Costs
|(5,798
|)
|-
|Contingent Consideration Payments
|(823
|)
|(525
|)
|Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
|272,941
|(6,162
|)
|Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
|(212
|)
|-
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|225,947
|(24,818
|)
|Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
|54,097
|75,509
|Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period
|280,044
|50,691
|Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
|Interest Paid
|$
|25,903
|$
|21,465
|Income Taxes Paid
|$
|815
|$
|599
|Supplemental Non-Cash Activity:
|Debt Assumed to Acquire Operating Subsidiaries
|$
|14,025
|$
|25,550
|Conversion of Legacy Teamshares Series B Warrants into Legacy Teamshares Common Stock
|$
|2,501
|$
|-
|Conversion of SAFE Notes into Company Common Stock and Issuance of Incentive Founder Shares to SAFE Investors
|$
|8,505
|$
|-
| Teamshares Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|267,222
|$
|40,246
|Restricted Cash
|12,400
|13,426
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|27,462
|21,354
|Inventories
|63,182
|46,405
|Prepaid Expenses
|3,988
|2,870
|Other Current Assets
|2,509
|3,052
|Total Current Assets
|376,763
|127,352
|Long-Term Assets
|Restricted Cash
|422
|425
|Property, Plant, and Equipment, Net
|31,148
|30,043
|Operating Lease Right of Use Assets, Net
|95,593
|93,586
|Goodwill, Net
|258,618
|244,743
|Internally Developed Software, Net
|4,901
|6,769
|Trade Names, Net
|13,093
|11,598
|Other Assets
|18,598
|13,676
|Total Long-Term Assets
|422,371
|400,840
|Total Assets
|$
|799,135
|$
|528,193
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts Payable
|$
|30,641
|$
|22,586
|Accrued Expenses
|12,800
|10,562
|Deferred Revenue
|12,933
|10,051
|Contingent Consideration
|3,570
|3,151
|Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
|80,241
|200,147
|Current Portion of Operating Lease Obligations
|9,373
|8,524
|Other Current Liabilities
|14,607
|9,893
|Total Current Liabilities
|164,165
|264,913
|Long-Term Liabilities
|Warrant Liability
|-
|2,922
|Contingent Consideration
|6,821
|6,044
|Long-Term Debt, Net
|174,124
|91,399
|Long-Term Operating Lease Obligations
|88,547
|88,144
|Earnout Shares and Deferred Founder Shares Liabilities
|29,645
|-
|Forward Purchase Agreement Liability
|12,991
|-
|Other Long-Term Liabilities
|6,517
|8,687
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|318,645
|197,196
|Total Liabilities
|482,810
|462,109
|Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
|1,599
|2,451
|Perpetual Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 225,000 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 (aggregate liquidation preference of $225.0 million); 0 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|216,977
|-
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 72,416,056 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026; 97,899,711 shares authorized, 49,180,937 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|7
|5
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|388,747
|327,839
|Accumulated Deficit
|(284,880
|)
|(261,775
|)
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|(2,197
|)
|(128
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|101,677
|65,941
|Noncontrolling Interests
|(3,928
|)
|(2,308
|)
|Total Equity
|97,749
|63,633
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|799,135
|$
|528,193
| Teamshares Inc.
Segment Reporting
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| $ Change
|% Change
| 2026
| 2025
| $ Change
|% Change
|SME Revenue from External Customers
|$
|147,901
|$
|119,224
|$
|28,677
|24
|%
|$
|417,601
|$
|345,341
|$
|72,259
|21
|%
|SME Segment EBITDA
|$
|17,798
|$
|10,963
|$
|6,835
|62
|%
|$
|46,991
|$
|29,964
|$
|17,027
|57
|%
| Teamshares Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Limitations of Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations to GAAP
Our non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be reflected in our financial statements and, as a result, may not fully capture the costs of operating our business or the timing of related cash flows. The adjustments we make to arrive at these measures may vary from period to period and involve judgment, which reduces comparability over time and to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider our non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with, and not as superior to, our GAAP results and the reconciliations presented below.
For all periods presented, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to LTM Pro Forma Revenue is Revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and LTM Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is Net Income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Free Cash Flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are presented in the tables immediately following this discussion.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA represents our consolidated results for the post-acquisition period and is calculated as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit), (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) certain non-cash items and other amounts that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance, including share-based compensation, gains or losses on disposition of assets, impairment expense and changes in fair value of financial instruments, (v) costs related to the SPAC Merger that did not meet the criteria for capitalization in accordance with Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5.A and ASC 340-10-S99-1; however, these costs significantly impact the comparability of periods, (vi) transaction fees directly attributable to the consummation of certain acquisitions, and (vii) certain non-recurring items that are not indicative of our core business. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our ability to generate earnings from our operating base and to compare our performance across periods, particularly where non-cash expenses and other items may vary in timing and amount. This measure has historically been utilized both internally and externally to assess our ability to meet future obligations, reinvestment capacity, and shareholder returns.
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA plus the pre-acquisition results for businesses acquired during the relevant period, as if such businesses had been owned for the entirety of the period presented.
The pre-acquisition results reflect pro forma financial information prepared in accordance with ASC 805 and presented in the notes to our consolidated financial statements, adjusted to conform to the requirements of Article 11 of Regulation S-X, including the application of appropriate transaction accounting adjustments. The pre-acquisition results included in Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA are sourced from the historical financial statements of the acquired businesses, adjusted to conform to GAAP. For each acquired business, we identify the applicable pre-acquisition portion of the period(s) presented and extract the relevant EBITDA (or net income with reconciling adjustments) for that pre-acquisition portion. For each acquisition closed during the period, we include the portion of the period presented prior to the acquisition date such that, when combined with the post-acquisition period included in our consolidated results, the acquired business is reflected as if owned for the full period presented. For example, for a business acquired on September 1, we include pre-acquisition results for July 1 through August 31 for the three-month period, and January 1 through August 31 for the nine-month period.
The target's historical financial results, which are generally unaudited, are subject to our pre-acquisition financial and legal due diligence procedures, which include an assessment of their accounting policies and practices, and, where applicable, a quality of earnings assessment. To promote consistency and comparability, we apply only factually supportable, policy-conforming adjustments to pre-acquisition results, including:
- Conforming classification adjustments to align with our presentation (for example, recalculating and reclassifying depreciation and amortization to match our financial statement line items and EBITDA definition). Removal of owner-specific, non-recurring compensation and related-party expenses that do not continue post-acquisition and for which we assume or implement arm's-length market terms. The cost structure is then burdened with costs related to the placement of a president to replace the retiring owner. Elimination of non-recurring transaction costs directly related to the acquisition. Standardization of accounting policies where objectively determinable and factually supportable (for example, capitalization thresholds for property and equipment, classification of repairs and maintenance). We do not adjust pre-acquisition results for expected synergies, integration initiatives, or other hypothetical or forward-looking benefits.
Our primary debt agreements define EBITDA-based covenant measures using similar adjustments as the non-GAAP measures presented herein. As a result, the Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA we present is defined consistently with the EBITDA measure used for covenant compliance under our credit agreements. We are also including this disclosure to enable public investors to understand and assess our compliance with those covenants. We may, from time to time, disclose covenant calculations as required by our agreements; such disclosures are provided for compliance assessment and transparency. In addition, including pre-acquisition results improves the alignment between income statement activity and the balance sheet, as the balance sheet fully reflects the impact of acquisition accounting while the income statement would otherwise present only a partial period of post-acquisition results. Furthermore, we believe Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA enhances consistency and comparability across periods.
The Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of its expected future contributions to Adjusted EBITDA of businesses acquired subsequent to the period presented or under LOI to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income (loss), including, interest expense under the financing structure used to fund each acquisition, income taxes, depreciation and amortization resulting from purchase price allocation, acquisition-related costs, financing structure, and the timing and magnitude of future acquisitions, cannot be reasonably predicted. These items could be significant and, accordingly, the most directly comparable GAAP measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP amounts presented.
LTM Pro Forma Revenue
LTM Pro Forma Revenue represents consolidated revenue for the trailing-twelve month period plus the pre-acquisition revenue for businesses acquired during the relevant period, as if such businesses had been owned for the entirety of the period presented.
The pre-acquisition revenue of newly acquired companies is calculated in the same method described in Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.
Including pre-acquisition results improves the alignment between income statement activity and the balance sheet, as the balance sheet fully reflects the impact of acquisition accounting while the income statement would otherwise present only a partial period of post-acquisition results. We believe LTM Pro Forma Revenue enhances consistency and comparability across periods.
LTM Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
LTM Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing-twelve month period plus the pre-acquisition EBITDA for businesses acquired during the relevant period, as if such businesses had been owned for the entirety of the period presented.
The pre-acquisition EBITDA of newly acquired companies is calculated in the same method described in Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.
LTM Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA improves the comparability across periods of Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA. Additionally, our primary debt agreements mentioned in the Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA definition generally utilize EBITDA-based covenants on a trailing-twelve month basis. We are also including this disclosure to enable public investors to understand and assess our compliance with those covenants.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|$ in thousands
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Net Loss
|$
|(9,303
|)
|$
|(6,421
|)
|$
|(22,554
|)
|$
|(40,664
|)
|Interest Expense, Net
|9,331
|8,367
|34,862
|23,456
|Income Tax Expense
|493
|45
|1,453
|336
|Depreciation1
|1,557
|1,398
|4,418
|4,220
|Amortization
|1,618
|1,223
|5,041
|4,105
|Goodwill Impairment
|1,116
|819
|1,116
|7,644
|Share-Based Compensation
|3,208
|1,102
|5,624
|3,261
|Non-Cash Gains/Losses2
|(4,175
|)
|(6,572
|)
|(21,301
|)
|(5,895
|)
|SPAC Merger Transaction Costs3
|509
|622
|2,616
|622
|Acquisition Costs and Other Items Affecting Comparability4
|515
|97
|1,535
|3,402
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4,868
|$
|681
|$
|12,809
|$
|487
|Pro Forma EBITDA for Acquisitions5
|1,127
|-
|3,784
|68
|Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,995
|$
|681
|$
|16,593
|$
|554
|$ in thousands
| Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2026
| Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2025
| Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2026
| Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2025
|Revenue
|$
|5,942
|$
|-
|$
|20,878
|$
|1,280
|Income from operations
|1,095
|-
|3,563
|(5
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|1,061
|$
|-
|$
|3,395
|$
|(5
|)
|Interest Expense
|33
|-
|168
|-
|Depreciation and Amortization
|33
|-
|216
|34
|Loss (Gain) on Disposition of Assets
|-
|-
|5
|39
|Pro Forma EBITDA for Acquisitions
|$
|1,127
|$
|-
|$
|3,784
|$
|68
During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 the post-acquisition results of operating subsidiaries acquired during the period contributed $0.1 million and $1.1 million, respectively, to Adjusted EBITDA. There were no acquisitions completed during the three months ended September 30, 2025. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025 the post-acquisition results of operating subsidiaries acquired during the period contributed $4.6 million.
Reconciliation of LTM Pro Forma Revenue
|$ in thousands
| Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 2026
|Revenue
|$
|543,826
|Pro Forma Revenue for Acquisitions1
|41,550
|LTM Pro Forma Revenue
|$
|585,376
Reconciliation of LTM Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
|$ in thousands
| Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 2026
|Net Loss
|$
|(48,248
|)
|Interest Expense, Net
|42,597
|Income Tax Expense
|1,679
|Depreciation1
|5,871
|Amortization
|6,842
|Goodwill Impairment
|12,884
|Share-Based Compensation
|6,633
|Non-Cash Gains/Losses2
|(18,655
|)
|SPAC Merger Transaction Costs3
|4,468
|Acquisition Costs and Other Items Affecting Comparability4
|2,100
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16,172
|Pro Forma EBITDA for Acquisitions5
|6,887
|LTM Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|23,059
|$ in thousands
| Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 2026
|Revenue
|$
|41,550
|Income from operations
|6,277
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|5,339
|Interest Expense
|938
|Depreciation and Amortization
|657
|Loss (Gain) on Disposition of Assets
|(47
|)
|Pro Forma EBITDA for Acquisitions
|$
|6,887
During the twelve months ended September 30, 2026 the post-acquisition results of operating subsidiaries acquired during the period contributed $14.8 million.
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow represents net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures and additions to internally developed software. We believe Free Cash Flow is useful in assessing cash generated by or used in our operations after investment in property and equipment and software. Free Cash Flow does not reflect mandatory debt service, preferred stock dividends or
acquisition spending, and does not represent residual cash available for discretionary expenditures.
|For the Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|$
|(16,851
|)
|$
|(33,917
|)
|Capital Expenditures
|(4,436
|)
|(2,984
|)
|Additions to Internally Developed Software
|(1,099
|)
|(2,214
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|(22,386
|)
|$
|(39,115
|)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment