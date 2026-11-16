Glass House Brands Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Net Loss
|(in thousands)
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Revenues, Net
|$
|26,189
|$
|47,017
|$
|56,794
|Cost of Goods Sold
|20,597
|31,249
|42,161
|Gross Profit
|5,592
|15,768
|14,633
|% of Net Revenue
|21
|%
|34
|%
|26
|%
|Operating Expenses:
|General and Administrative
|11,312
|13,388
|16,207
|Sales and Marketing
|247
|357
|199
|Professional Fees
|2,496
|1,581
|3,229
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,433
|3,438
|3,664
|Total Operating Expenses
|17,488
|18,764
|23,299
|Loss from Operations
|(11,896
|)
|(2,996
|)
|(8,666
|)
|Interest Expense
|1,786
|628
|1,467
|Other Income, Net
|(1,632
|)
|(2,115
|)
|(1,052
|)
|Total Other (Income) Expense, Net
|154
|(1,487
|)
|415
|Income Taxes
|496
|3,062
|1,017
|Net Loss from Continuing Operations
|(12,546
|)
|(4,571
|)
|(10,098
|)
|Net Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations
|358
|(2,112
|)
|-
|Net Loss
|$
|(12,188
|)
|$
|(6,683
|)
|$
|(10,098
|)
Net Loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented on a consolidated basis and include the results of the Retail Business for the periods during which it was consolidated, through June 11, 2026. Accordingly, period-over-period comparability is affected by the Deconsolidation Transaction.
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Net Loss (GAAP)
|$
|(12,188
|)
|$
|(6,683
|)
|$
|(10,098
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,992
|3,797
|3,664
|Interest, Net
|1,819
|643
|1,467
|Income Tax Expense
|1,072
|3,119
|1,017
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|(5,305
|)
|876
|(3,950
|)
|Adjustments:
|Share-Based Compensation
|4,079
|4,214
|5,894
|Stock Appreciation Rights Expense
|50
|-
|-
|Equity in (Income) Loss on Equity Method Investees
|-
|(665
|)
|253
|Loss on Deconsolidation of GHR
|-
|2,490
|-
|Change in Fair Value of Derivative Asset and Liability
|36
|(595
|)
|(1,280
|)
|Impairment Expense for Intangible Assets
|-
|170
|-
|Employee Retention Tax Credits
|(2,318
|)
|(666
|)
|(224
|)
|Non-Recurring Legal and Professional Fees
|1,190
|(135
|)
|86
|Adjusted EBITDA(Non-GAAP)
|$
|(2,268
|)
|$
|5,689
|$
|779
The selected cash flow information includes the cash flows of the retail business through June 11, 2026 and has not been separately presented between continuing and discontinued operations.
|Select Cash Flow Information
|(in thousands)
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Net Loss
|$
|(12,188
|)
|$
|(6,683
|)
|$
|(10,098
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,994
|3,795
|3,666
|Share-Based Compensation
|4,079
|4,214
|5,894
|Impairment Expense for Intangibles
|-
|170
|-
|Other
|1,419
|853
|(1,124
|)
|Cash From Net Loss
|(2,696
|)
|2,349
|(1,662
|)
|Accounts Receivable
|3,715
|(3,700
|)
|(693
|)
|Income Taxes Receivable
|(939
|)
|2
|-
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|(2,693
|)
|(3,672
|)
|1,979
|Inventory
|293
|(4,165
|)
|1,094
|Other Assets
|1,342
|(26
|)
|(562
|)
|Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
|(5,804
|)
|6,544
|(1,159
|)
|Income Taxes Payable
|(1,317
|)
|1
|-
|Other
|3,039
|2,846
|854
|Working Capital Impact
|(2,364
|)
|(2,170
|)
|1,513
|Operating Activities Cash Flow
|(5,060
|)
|179
|(149
|)
|Purchases of Property and Equipment
|(8,626
|)
|(2,113
|)
|(5,390
|)
|Other
|(975
|)
|(6,027
|)
|-
|Investing Activities Cash Flow
|(9,601
|)
|(8,140
|)
|(5,390
|)
|Proceeds from the Issuance of At-the-Market Shares
|-
|4,925
|16,296
|Proceeds from the Issuance of Notes Payable, net of Debt Issuance Costs
|2,953
|-
|(250
|)
|Payments on Notes Payable, Third Parties and Related Parties
|(586
|)
|(8
|)
|(7
|)
|Distributions to Preferred Shareholders
|(1,937
|)
|(2,888
|)
|(2,884
|)
|Other
|(199
|)
|59
|10,030
|Financing Activities Cash Flow
|231
|2,088
|23,185
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents
|(14,430
|)
|(5,873
|)
|17,646
|Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
|44,201
|27,927
|22,054
|Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|$
|29,771
|$
|22,054
|$
|39,700
| Select Balance Sheet Information
|(in thousands)
| Q3 2025
| Q2 2026
| Q3 2026
|Cash and Restricted Cash
|$
|17,171
|$
|18,554
|$
|36,300
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|6,130
|10,068
|10,760
|Income Taxes Receivable
|1,870
|761
|761
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|19,610
|7,811
|7,072
|Inventory
|17,419
|34,022
|32,928
|Assets Associated with Discontinued Operations
|12,136
|-
|-
|Total Current Assets
|74,336
|71,216
|87,821
|Operating and Finance Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net
|1,940
|1,568
|1,760
|Equity Method Investment
|-
|14,490
|14,237
|Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
|208,826
|221,091
|223,309
|Intangible Assets, Net
|811
|919
|888
|Restricted Cash, Net of Current Portion
|3,500
|3,500
|3,400
|Other Assets
|1,235
|596
|1,789
|Non-Current Assets Associated with Discontinued Operations
|29,169
|-
|-
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|319,817
|$
|313,380
|$
|333,204
|Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
|$
|23,906
|$
|38,051
|$
|36,283
|Income Taxes Payable
|526
|-
|-
|Current Portion of Operating and Finance Lease Liabilities
|693
|583
|743
|Current Portion of Notes Payable
|36
|14,733
|16,973
|Liabilities Associated with Discontinued Operations
|8,068
|-
|-
|Total Current Liabilities
|33,229
|53,367
|53,999
|Operating and Finance Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion
|962
|945
|1,005
|Other Non-Current Liabilities
|31,321
|38,528
|38,897
|Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
|68,584
|55,408
|52,224
|Non-Current Liabilities Associated with Discontinued Operations
|3,965
|-
|-
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|138,061
|148,248
|146,125
|Preferred Equity Series D and E
|92,500
|92,500
|92,144
|Additional Paid-In Capital, Accumulated Deficit and Non-Controlling Interest
|89,256
|72,632
|94,935
|TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|181,756
|165,132
|187,079
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|319,817
|$
|313,380
|$
|333,204
|Notes Payable and Preferred Equity
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Comments
|Notes Payable
|Secured Credit Facility
|$
|50,000
|$
|50,000
|$
|50,000
|Maturity is 2/28/30
|2025 Lompoc Term Loan
|2,980
|2,971
|2,961
|Maturity is 8/4/35
|Greenhouse 2 Equipment Supplier Financing
|1,120
|3,959
|3,983
|Maturity is 8/6/31
|Series A
|10,950
|10,734
|10,705
|8% annual interest, payable semi-annually in cash or shares; redemption price based on the higher of the 10-day VWAP ending 5 trading days prior to the redemption date or CAD $4.08; maturity 4/15/27.
|Series B
|3,785
|3,623
|2,584
|8% annual interest, payable semi-annually in cash or shares; redemption price based on the lower of the 10-day VWAP ending 5 trading days prior to the redemption date or $10.00; maturity 4/15/27.
|Plus Convertible Debt
|14,735
|14,357
|13,289
|Other
|(978
|)
|(1,146
|)
|(1,036
|)
|Mostly original issue discount
|Notes Payable Total
|$
|67,857
|$
|70,141
|$
|69,197
|Preferred Equity
|Series D
|$
|15,000
|$
|15,000
|$
|15,000
|Currently at 15% dividend with 15% cash payment until 8/24/28 when it increases to 20% dividend with 20% cash payment
|Series E
|77,500
|77,500
|77,144
|12% dividend with 12% cash payment
|Preferred Equity Total
|$
|92,500
|$
|92,500
|$
|92,144
|Cash Payments
|Debt Amortization
|$
|10
|$
|9
|$
|9
|Cash Interest
|1,134
|1,137
|1,128
|8.58% interest rate on the Senior Secured Credit Facility, entered into on 2/28/25, 8.5% interest rate on the 2025 Lompoc Term Loan, entered into on 8/4/25 and 7% interest rate on the Greenhouse 2 Equipment Supplier Financing, entered into on 1/15/26
|Debt Service
|1,144
|1,146
|1,137
|Series D
|563
|563
|556
|15% annual rate until 8/24/28 when it increases to 20%
|Series E
|2,325
|2,321
|2,321
|12% annual rate
|Preferred Equity Dividends
|2,888
|2,884
|2,877
|Total Debt Service and Dividends
|$
|4,032
|$
|4,030
|$
|4,014
|Equity Table
|(in thousands, except share price)
| Q3 2026
| Q2 2026
|Change
|Comments
|Total Equity and Exchangeable Shares
|99,309
|89,045
|10,264
|Shares issued in connection with At-the-Market program, interest and conversion of convertible debentures and exercise of RSUs, ISOs, and warrants
|Warrants
|Series D
|-
|1,719
|(1,719
|)
|All outstanding warrants were fully exercised during July 2026; Exercise price of $6.00
|Series C
|-
|880
|(880
|)
|All outstanding warrants were fully exercised during July 2026; Exercise price of $5.00
|Series B
|-
|4,847
|(4,847
|)
|All outstanding warrants were fully exercised during July 2026; Exercise price of $5.00
|Total Warrants
|-
|7,446
|(7,446
|)
|RSUs
|4,919
|3,708
|1,211
|Up to 3-year vesting through 2028
|Total
|4,919
|3,708
|1,211
|Share Price at Quarter End
|$
|5.47
|$
|12.37
|$
|(6.90
|)
|Convertible Debentures
|Series A
|$
|10,705
|$
|10,734
|$
|(29
|)
|8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, higher of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $4.08, Maturity 4/15/27
|Series B
|2,584
|3,623
|(1,039
|)
|8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, lower of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $10.00, Maturity 4/15/27
|Total Convertible Debentures
|$
|13,289
|$
|14,357
|$
|(1,068
|)
|Number of Shares if Converted Assuming Share Price at Quarter End
|2,952
|1,305
|1,646
|Revenue
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|$
|4,747
|$
|5,483
|$
|4,958
|$
|4,320
|$
|4,637
|$
|5,281
|$
|6,285
|$
|17,996
|$
|19,508
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|28,283
|42,122
|21,231
|22,597
|23,973
|41,736
|49,957
|139,086
|114,233
|Other (B2B)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|552
|-
|-
|Total
|$
|33,030
|$
|47,605
|$
|26,189
|$
|26,917
|$
|28,610
|$
|47,017
|$
|56,794
|$
|157,082
|$
|133,741
|Sequential % Change
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|(5)%
|16%
|(10)%
|(13)%
|7%
|14%
|19%
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|(22)%
|49%
|(50)%
|6%
|6%
|74%
|20%
|Other (B2B)
|-%
|-%
|-%
|-%
|-%
|-%
|-%
|Total
|(20)%
|44%
|(45)%
|3%
|6%
|64%
|21%
|% Change to Prior Year
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|12%
|38%
|4%
|(13)%
|(2)%
|(4)%
|27%
|12%
|8%
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|78%
|8%
|(56)%
|(38)%
|(15)%
|(1)%
|135%
|32%
|(18)%
|Other (B2B)
|-%
|-%
|-%
|-%
|-%
|-%
|-%
|-%
|-%
|Total
|64%
|11%
|(50)%
|(35)%
|(13)%
|(1)%
|117%
|29%
|(15)%
|Gross Profit
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|$
|1,221
|$
|1,949
|$
|1,477
|$
|818
|$
|1,449
|$
|582
|$
|1,413
|$
|4,517
|$
|5,465
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|13,191
|24,121
|4,115
|6,767
|2,602
|15,186
|13,194
|72,113
|48,194
|Other (B2B)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|-
|-
|Total
|$
|14,412
|$
|26,070
|$
|5,592
|$
|7,585
|$
|4,051
|$
|15,768
|$
|14,633
|$
|76,630
|$
|53,659
|% of Revenue
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|26%
|36%
|30%
|19%
|31%
|11%
|22%
|25%
|28%
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|47%
|57%
|19%
|30%
|11%
|36%
|26%
|52%
|42%
|Other (B2B)
|-%
|-%
|-%
|-%
|-%
|-%
|5%
|-%
|-%
|Total
|44%
|55%
|21%
|28%
|14%
|34%
|26%
|49%
|40%
|Wholesale Biomass Production and Cost per Pound
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|Equivalent Dry Pounds of Production
|152,568
|230,748
|123,986
|159,131
|151,531
|245,746
|319,052
|608,478
|666,433
|% Change to Prior Year
|149%
|54%
|(47)%
|(4)%
|(1)%
|6%
|157%
|71%
|10%
|Cost per Equivalent Dry Pounds of Production
|$
|108
|$
|91
|$
|128
|$
|129
|$
|175
|$
|122
|$
|109
|$
|123
|$
|111
|% Change to Prior Year
|(41)%
|(39)%
|24%
|17%
|62%
|34%
|(15)%
|(10)%
|(10)%
|Ending Operational Canopy Licensed (000 sq. ft)
|1,525
|1,525
|1,525
|1,708
|1,708
|1,708
|2,035
|1,525
|1,708
|Wholesale Biomass Sold and Average Selling Price per Pound
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|Equivalent Dry Pounds Sold
|146,555
|204,015
|137,026
|154,972
|140,421
|197,578
|328,583
|568,133
|642,568
|% Change to Prior Year
|160%
|48%
|(34)%
|(6)%
|(4)%
|(3)%
|140%
|68%
|13%
|Equivalent Dry Pounds Sold Average Selling Price
|$
|193
|$
|206
|$
|155
|$
|146
|$
|171
|$
|211
|$
|151
|$
|245
|$
|177
|% Change to Prior Year
|(32)%
|(27)%
|(32)%
|(34)%
|(11)%
|2%
|(3)%
|(21)%
|(28)%
Equivalent Dry Pounds Average Selling Price excludes the impact of cultivation tax.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today, November 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
|Webcast and Replay:
|Register Here
|Dial-In Number:
|1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963
|Conference ID:
|1740059#
(replay available for approximately 30 days)
In addition, content related to the earnings call including a transcript and audio recording of the call, as well as the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the period (upon completion), will be posted to the Company's website and can be found here. Content from previous reporting periods is also available.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Glass House defines EBITDA as Net Loss (GAAP) adjusted for interest, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. For the periods presented, Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, stock appreciation rights expense, equity in income or loss of equity method investees, loss on deconsolidation of GHR, change in fair value of derivative assets and liabilities, impairment expense for intangible assets, employee retention tax credits and non-recurring legal and professional fees.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believes that the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. Such supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized financial measures under U.S. GAAP used to prepare the Company's financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies and, thus, should only be considered in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures presented herein.
The Company has provided tables above that provide a reconciliation of the Company's Net Loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025 and three months ended June 30, 2026.
Footnotes and Sources:EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are not defined by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Please see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further information and for a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measure. Net loss is the most directly comparable GAAP performance measure. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for net loss or cash flows determined under GAAP. Equivalent Dry Pound Production includes all dry production (flower, smalls and trim) plus equivalent dry weight for wet weight and fresh frozen not converted into dry weight by the Company. Cost per Equivalent Dry Pound of Production, is the application of a subset of Costs of Goods Sold for cannabis biomass production (including all expenses from nursery and cultivation to curing and trimming - the point at which product is ready for sales as wholesale cannabis or to be transferred to CPG) applied to the Company's metric of dry production which includes all dry production (flower, smalls and trim) plus equivalent dry weight for wet weight and fresh frozen that is not converted into dry goods by the Company.
About Glass House Brands
Glass House is one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit / and .
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Glass House's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“continues”,“forecasts”,“projects”,“predicts”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“targets” or“believes”, or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“should”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the proposed joint venture with Vireo and the anticipated benefits thereof. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Glass House believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including those risks disclosed in the Glass House's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at and in Glass House's Form 40-F available on EDGAR at . For more information on Glass House, investors are encouraged to review Glass House's public filings on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at . The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. Glass House disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phil Carlson
T: 212-896-1233
E: ...
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