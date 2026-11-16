(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Revenue of $56.8 million, compared to $47.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $26.2 million in the third quarter of 2025

Record biomass production of approximately 319,000 pounds, up substantially from 246,000 pounds the previous quarter

Cost of production of $109 per pound, compared to $122 per pound in the second quarter of 2026

Reaffirms full year 2026 wholesale cannabis biomass production forecast of approximately 1 million pounds and long-term cost of production target of $95 per pound Conference Call to be held today November 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass House Brands Inc. (“Glass House” or the“Company”) (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (NYSE: GLAS), one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the U.S., today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. As a result of the Company's previously announced deconsolidation of Glass House Retail, LLC (“GHR”) effective June 12, 2026, the historical operating results of GHR through June 11, 2026, together with the loss recognized upon deconsolidation of GHR on June 12, 2026, are presented as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Prior-period results of operations have been retrospectively recast to conform to the current-period presentation. Beginning June 12, 2026, the Company's share of GHR's post-deconsolidation income or loss is recognized under the equity method and included in continuing operations. Unless otherwise noted, the results of operations discussed in this earnings release reflect the Company's continuing operations and exclude amounts classified as discontinued operations. Third Quarter 2026 Highlights (Unaudited results, unless otherwise stated, all results and dollar references are in U.S. dollars)

Revenue was $56.8 million, compared to $26.2 million in Q3 last year and $47.0 million in the second quarter 2026.

Gross Profit Margin of 26%, compared to 21% in third quarter 2025 and 34% in second quarter 2026.

Net loss was negative $(10.1) million, compared to negative $(12.2) million in third quarter 2025 and negative $(6.7) million in second quarter 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was positive $0.8 million, compared to negative $(2.3) million in third quarter 2025 and positive $5.7 million in second quarter 2026.

Operating Cash Flow of negative $(0.1) million, compared to negative $(5.1) million in third quarter 2025 and positive $0.2 million in second quarter 2026.

Equivalent Dry Pound Production 2 was 319,052 pounds, compared to 123,986 in third quarter 2025 and 245,746 in second quarter 2026.

Cost per Equivalent Dry Pound of Production 3 of $109 per pound, compared to $128 per pound in third quarter 2025 and $122 per pound in second quarter 2026. Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents balance was $39.7 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $22.1 million at the end of second quarter 2026.

Management Commentary “During the third quarter and in recent weeks, our industry has moved through perhaps the most consequential period in its history as events proceed toward a final DEA recommendation,” said Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Glass House.“Separately, we continue to see progress on the medical side and at the state-level. State-authorized medical cannabis is already classified as Schedule III, and the DEA has begun issuing federal registrations to medical operators.” “At Glass House, we do not require recreational rescheduling to benefit from these regulatory changes given the structural changes we completed this year by fully separating our retail operations. We are already registered with the DEA and operate today fully medical licensed under a Schedule III designation. This also culminated in our recent listing on the New York Stock Exchange.” “Our third quarter results included record biomass production of 319,000 pounds and cost of production of $109 per pound, a 37% improvement from $175 per pound in Q1. Seasonally lower pricing, a trim-heavy sales mix from Q2 production and ongoing operational improvements pressured margin for the quarter. We are now starting to see the situation turn, as production mix improved in Q3. While there is still work ahead of us, I'm proud of what our operations team has achieved and we are still on track to produce approximately 1 million pounds of biomass this year and to exit 2026 with a cost of production around where it was in Q3, while our long-term target of $95 per pound remains intact.” “Looking ahead, we are actively preparing for interstate and international commerce for medical cannabis. Our recent Good Agricultural and Collection Practice (GACP) certifications for our Casitas and Padaro farms mark an important step toward this goal. Separately, we are working with California regulators on a tracking system for out-of-state and international sales, as we also explore supply and distribution arrangements with prospective customers and partners.” “Once federal and State of California regulatory frameworks are in place, respectively, we will be well positioned to export out of California and meet the rising demand for high-quality medical cannabis both domestically and abroad. Our low-cost capabilities, while maintaining the highest quality of California grown cannabis, have always defined us. We believe this will continue to separate us from our peers and enable us to achieve industry-leading margins when we are allowed to enter new markets and execute on our long-term strategic plans.” Third Quarter 2026 Operational Highlights and Subsequent Events

Glass House Brands Completes First International Hemp Sale

Glass House Brands Announces the Filing of an Updated At-The-Market Distribution Program

Glass House Brands Retains Former DEA Compliance Executive to Advise on Interstate Commerce and Export Opportunities

Glass House Brands Releases Mama Sue Professional Athlete Balm for Sale in California

Glass House Brands Announces Planned Retirement of Chief Financial Officer

Glass House Brands Receives Good Agricultural and Collection Practice (GACP) Certifications Glass House Brands Reports Preliminary Unaudited Third Quarter Financial Results and Resignation of John Nichols Jr. from Board of Directors

Q3 2026 Financial Results Discussion Revenues for third quarter 2026 were $56.8 million, compared to $47.0 million in second quarter 2026 and $26.2 million in third quarter 2025. The wholesale biomass segment revenue was $50.0 million, accounting for 88% of total revenue. Biomass production reached 319,052 pounds during Q3 2026, compared to 245,746 in the second quarter 2026 and 123,986 in the prior year period. Wholesale CPG segment revenues were $6.3 million, representing a 19% sequential increase and 27% year-over-year increase. Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter was $14.6 million, compared to $5.6 million for Q3 last year and $15.8 million in second quarter 2026. Gross margin was 26%, compared to 21% in the prior year period and 34% in the second quarter of 2026. Margin results reflect seasonally lower pricing and the higher proportion of trim within the production mix, while gross profit reflects higher volume during the period. Third quarter cost of production was $109 per pound, compared to $122 per pound for Q2 and $128 per pound in the third quarter of 2025. The improvement reflects continued operational efficiency gains as our workforce matures and we benefit from higher production volume across a larger footprint. Average selling price was $151 per pound, compared to $155 in the third quarter of 2025 and $211 per pound in the second quarter of 2026. General and administrative expenses were $16.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $11.3 million last year and $13.4 million in the second quarter. Sales and marketing expenses were $0.2 million, compared to $0.2 million during the same period last year and $0.4 million in the prior quarter. Professional fees were $3.2 million in Q3, compared to $1.6 million in Q2 2026 and $2.5 million in Q3 2025. Depreciation and amortization in Q3 2026 were $3.7 million, compared to $3.4 million in Q2 2026 and $3.4 million in Q3 2025. Net loss was negative $(10.1) million in Q3 2026, compared to negative $(12.2) million in third quarter 2025 and negative $(6.7) million in Q2 2026. Adjusted EBITDA was positive $0.8 million in Q3 2026, compared to negative $(2.3) million in the third quarter 2025 and positive $5.7 million in Q2 2026. The decrease in Q3 2026 Adjusted EBITDA versus Q2 2026 is primarily driven by higher professional fees related to uplisting to the NYSE and consulting fees related to SOX as well as lower gross profit. Operating cash flow was negative $(0.1) million, compared to negative $(5.1) million in the year-ago period and positive $0.2 million in Q2 2026. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $39.7 million of cash and restricted cash, compared to $22.1 million at the end of the previous quarter. The Company spent $5.4 million in capex in the third quarter, which was mostly for expansion at Camarillo. The Company also paid $2.9 million in preferred stock dividend payments. At-The-Market (“ATM”) Program During the third quarter 2026, the Company raised total proceeds of $18 million under its ATM offering program, at an average price of $8.11 per share, while proceeds raised from warrants were $10 million during the quarter. Proceeds were or will be used for:

Completion of the Greenhouse 2 expansion

Facility upgrades to improve yield and reduce Cost of Production

Automation equipment

Upgrades to Greenhouse Climate controls

GACP Certification Upgrades Other equipment for existing operations

Financial results and analyses will be available on the Company's website on the 'Investors' and 'News & Events' drop-down menus ( ) and SEDAR+ ( ). Unaudited results, unless otherwise stated, all results are in U.S. dollars.

Net Loss (in thousands) Q3 2025 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Revenues, Net $ 26,189 $ 47,017 $ 56,794 Cost of Goods Sold 20,597 31,249 42,161 Gross Profit 5,592 15,768 14,633 % of Net Revenue 21 % 34 % 26 % Operating Expenses: General and Administrative 11,312 13,388 16,207 Sales and Marketing 247 357 199 Professional Fees 2,496 1,581 3,229 Depreciation and Amortization 3,433 3,438 3,664 Total Operating Expenses 17,488 18,764 23,299 Loss from Operations (11,896 ) (2,996 ) (8,666 ) Interest Expense 1,786 628 1,467 Other Income, Net (1,632 ) (2,115 ) (1,052 ) Total Other (Income) Expense, Net 154 (1,487 ) 415 Income Taxes 496 3,062 1,017 Net Loss from Continuing Operations (12,546 ) (4,571 ) (10,098 ) Net Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations 358 (2,112 ) - Net Loss $ (12,188 ) $ (6,683 ) $ (10,098 )



Net Loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented on a consolidated basis and include the results of the Retail Business for the periods during which it was consolidated, through June 11, 2026. Accordingly, period-over-period comparability is affected by the Deconsolidation Transaction.

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Q3 2025 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Net Loss (GAAP) $ (12,188 ) $ (6,683 ) $ (10,098 ) Depreciation and Amortization 3,992 3,797 3,664 Interest, Net 1,819 643 1,467 Income Tax Expense 1,072 3,119 1,017 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (5,305 ) 876 (3,950 ) Adjustments: Share-Based Compensation 4,079 4,214 5,894 Stock Appreciation Rights Expense 50 - - Equity in (Income) Loss on Equity Method Investees - (665 ) 253 Loss on Deconsolidation of GHR - 2,490 - Change in Fair Value of Derivative Asset and Liability 36 (595 ) (1,280 ) Impairment Expense for Intangible Assets - 170 - Employee Retention Tax Credits (2,318 ) (666 ) (224 ) Non-Recurring Legal and Professional Fees 1,190 (135 ) 86 Adjusted EBITDA(Non-GAAP) $ (2,268 ) $ 5,689 $ 779



The selected cash flow information includes the cash flows of the retail business through June 11, 2026 and has not been separately presented between continuing and discontinued operations.

Select Cash Flow Information (in thousands) Q3 2025 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Net Loss $ (12,188 ) $ (6,683 ) $ (10,098 ) Depreciation and Amortization 3,994 3,795 3,666 Share-Based Compensation 4,079 4,214 5,894 Impairment Expense for Intangibles - 170 - Other 1,419 853 (1,124 ) Cash From Net Loss (2,696 ) 2,349 (1,662 ) Accounts Receivable 3,715 (3,700 ) (693 ) Income Taxes Receivable (939 ) 2 - Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets (2,693 ) (3,672 ) 1,979 Inventory 293 (4,165 ) 1,094 Other Assets 1,342 (26 ) (562 ) Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities (5,804 ) 6,544 (1,159 ) Income Taxes Payable (1,317 ) 1 - Other 3,039 2,846 854 Working Capital Impact (2,364 ) (2,170 ) 1,513 Operating Activities Cash Flow (5,060 ) 179 (149 ) Purchases of Property and Equipment (8,626 ) (2,113 ) (5,390 ) Other (975 ) (6,027 ) - Investing Activities Cash Flow (9,601 ) (8,140 ) (5,390 ) Proceeds from the Issuance of At-the-Market Shares - 4,925 16,296 Proceeds from the Issuance of Notes Payable, net of Debt Issuance Costs 2,953 - (250 ) Payments on Notes Payable, Third Parties and Related Parties (586 ) (8 ) (7 ) Distributions to Preferred Shareholders (1,937 ) (2,888 ) (2,884 ) Other (199 ) 59 10,030 Financing Activities Cash Flow 231 2,088 23,185 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents (14,430 ) (5,873 ) 17,646 Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 44,201 27,927 22,054 Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 29,771 $ 22,054 $ 39,700





Select Balance Sheet Information

(in thousands) Q3 2025

Q2 2026

Q3 2026

Cash and Restricted Cash $ 17,171 $ 18,554 $ 36,300 Accounts Receivable, Net 6,130 10,068 10,760 Income Taxes Receivable 1,870 761 761 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 19,610 7,811 7,072 Inventory 17,419 34,022 32,928 Assets Associated with Discontinued Operations 12,136 - - Total Current Assets 74,336 71,216 87,821 Operating and Finance Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net 1,940 1,568 1,760 Equity Method Investment - 14,490 14,237 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 208,826 221,091 223,309 Intangible Assets, Net 811 919 888 Restricted Cash, Net of Current Portion 3,500 3,500 3,400 Other Assets 1,235 596 1,789 Non-Current Assets Associated with Discontinued Operations 29,169 - - TOTAL ASSETS $ 319,817 $ 313,380 $ 333,204 Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities $ 23,906 $ 38,051 $ 36,283 Income Taxes Payable 526 - - Current Portion of Operating and Finance Lease Liabilities 693 583 743 Current Portion of Notes Payable 36 14,733 16,973 Liabilities Associated with Discontinued Operations 8,068 - - Total Current Liabilities 33,229 53,367 53,999 Operating and Finance Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion 962 945 1,005 Other Non-Current Liabilities 31,321 38,528 38,897 Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 68,584 55,408 52,224 Non-Current Liabilities Associated with Discontinued Operations 3,965 - - TOTAL LIABILITIES 138,061 148,248 146,125 Preferred Equity Series D and E 92,500 92,500 92,144 Additional Paid-In Capital, Accumulated Deficit and Non-Controlling Interest 89,256 72,632 94,935 TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 181,756 165,132 187,079 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 319,817 $ 313,380 $ 333,204





Notes Payable and Preferred Equity (in thousands) Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Comments Notes Payable Secured Credit Facility $ 50,000 $ 50,000 $ 50,000 Maturity is 2/28/30 2025 Lompoc Term Loan 2,980 2,971 2,961 Maturity is 8/4/35 Greenhouse 2 Equipment Supplier Financing 1,120 3,959 3,983 Maturity is 8/6/31 Series A 10,950 10,734 10,705 8% annual interest, payable semi-annually in cash or shares; redemption price based on the higher of the 10-day VWAP ending 5 trading days prior to the redemption date or CAD $4.08; maturity 4/15/27. Series B 3,785 3,623 2,584 8% annual interest, payable semi-annually in cash or shares; redemption price based on the lower of the 10-day VWAP ending 5 trading days prior to the redemption date or $10.00; maturity 4/15/27. Plus Convertible Debt 14,735 14,357 13,289 Other (978 ) (1,146 ) (1,036 ) Mostly original issue discount Notes Payable Total $ 67,857 $ 70,141 $ 69,197 Preferred Equity Series D $ 15,000 $ 15,000 $ 15,000 Currently at 15% dividend with 15% cash payment until 8/24/28 when it increases to 20% dividend with 20% cash payment Series E 77,500 77,500 77,144 12% dividend with 12% cash payment Preferred Equity Total $ 92,500 $ 92,500 $ 92,144 Cash Payments Debt Amortization $ 10 $ 9 $ 9 Cash Interest 1,134 1,137 1,128 8.58% interest rate on the Senior Secured Credit Facility, entered into on 2/28/25, 8.5% interest rate on the 2025 Lompoc Term Loan, entered into on 8/4/25 and 7% interest rate on the Greenhouse 2 Equipment Supplier Financing, entered into on 1/15/26 Debt Service 1,144 1,146 1,137 Series D 563 563 556 15% annual rate until 8/24/28 when it increases to 20% Series E 2,325 2,321 2,321 12% annual rate Preferred Equity Dividends 2,888 2,884 2,877 Total Debt Service and Dividends $ 4,032 $ 4,030 $ 4,014





Equity Table (in thousands, except share price) Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Change Comments Total Equity and Exchangeable Shares 99,309 89,045 10,264 Shares issued in connection with At-the-Market program, interest and conversion of convertible debentures and exercise of RSUs, ISOs, and warrants Warrants Series D - 1,719 (1,719 ) All outstanding warrants were fully exercised during July 2026; Exercise price of $6.00 Series C - 880 (880 ) All outstanding warrants were fully exercised during July 2026; Exercise price of $5.00 Series B - 4,847 (4,847 ) All outstanding warrants were fully exercised during July 2026; Exercise price of $5.00 Total Warrants - 7,446 (7,446 ) RSUs 4,919 3,708 1,211 Up to 3-year vesting through 2028 Total 4,919 3,708 1,211 Share Price at Quarter End $ 5.47 $ 12.37 $ (6.90 ) Convertible Debentures Series A $ 10,705 $ 10,734 $ (29 ) 8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, higher of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $4.08, Maturity 4/15/27 Series B 2,584 3,623 (1,039 ) 8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, lower of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $10.00, Maturity 4/15/27 Total Convertible Debentures $ 13,289 $ 14,357 $ (1,068 ) Number of Shares if Converted Assuming Share Price at Quarter End 2,952 1,305 1,646





Revenue (in thousands) Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 FY 2024 FY 2025 Wholesale CPG (B2B) $ 4,747 $ 5,483 $ 4,958 $ 4,320 $ 4,637 $ 5,281 $ 6,285 $ 17,996 $ 19,508 Wholesale Biomass (B2B) 28,283 42,122 21,231 22,597 23,973 41,736 49,957 139,086 114,233 Other (B2B) - - - - - - 552 - - Total $ 33,030 $ 47,605 $ 26,189 $ 26,917 $ 28,610 $ 47,017 $ 56,794 $ 157,082 $ 133,741 Sequential % Change Wholesale CPG (B2B) (5)% 16% (10)% (13)% 7% 14% 19% Wholesale Biomass (B2B) (22)% 49% (50)% 6% 6% 74% 20% Other (B2B) -% -% -% -% -% -% -% Total (20)% 44% (45)% 3% 6% 64% 21% % Change to Prior Year Wholesale CPG (B2B) 12% 38% 4% (13)% (2)% (4)% 27% 12% 8% Wholesale Biomass (B2B) 78% 8% (56)% (38)% (15)% (1)% 135% 32% (18)% Other (B2B) -% -% -% -% -% -% -% -% -% Total 64% 11% (50)% (35)% (13)% (1)% 117% 29% (15)%





Gross Profit (in thousands) Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 FY 2024 FY 2025 Wholesale CPG (B2B) $ 1,221 $ 1,949 $ 1,477 $ 818 $ 1,449 $ 582 $ 1,413 $ 4,517 $ 5,465 Wholesale Biomass (B2B) 13,191 24,121 4,115 6,767 2,602 15,186 13,194 72,113 48,194 Other (B2B) - - - - - - 26 - - Total $ 14,412 $ 26,070 $ 5,592 $ 7,585 $ 4,051 $ 15,768 $ 14,633 $ 76,630 $ 53,659 % of Revenue Wholesale CPG (B2B) 26% 36% 30% 19% 31% 11% 22% 25% 28% Wholesale Biomass (B2B) 47% 57% 19% 30% 11% 36% 26% 52% 42% Other (B2B) -% -% -% -% -% -% 5% -% -% Total 44% 55% 21% 28% 14% 34% 26% 49% 40%





Wholesale Biomass Production and Cost per Pound Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 FY 2024 FY 2025 Equivalent Dry Pounds of Production 152,568 230,748 123,986 159,131 151,531 245,746 319,052 608,478 666,433 % Change to Prior Year 149% 54% (47)% (4)% (1)% 6% 157% 71% 10% Cost per Equivalent Dry Pounds of Production $ 108 $ 91 $ 128 $ 129 $ 175 $ 122 $ 109 $ 123 $ 111 % Change to Prior Year (41)% (39)% 24% 17% 62% 34% (15)% (10)% (10)% Ending Operational Canopy Licensed (000 sq. ft) 1,525 1,525 1,525 1,708 1,708 1,708 2,035 1,525 1,708





Wholesale Biomass Sold and Average Selling Price per Pound Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 FY 2024 FY 2025 Equivalent Dry Pounds Sold 146,555 204,015 137,026 154,972 140,421 197,578 328,583 568,133 642,568 % Change to Prior Year 160% 48% (34)% (6)% (4)% (3)% 140% 68% 13% Equivalent Dry Pounds Sold Average Selling Price $ 193 $ 206 $ 155 $ 146 $ 171 $ 211 $ 151 $ 245 $ 177 % Change to Prior Year (32)% (27)% (32)% (34)% (11)% 2% (3)% (21)% (28)%



Equivalent Dry Pounds Average Selling Price excludes the impact of cultivation tax.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today, November 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast and Replay: Register Here Dial-In Number: 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 Conference ID: 1740059#

(replay available for approximately 30 days)

In addition, content related to the earnings call including a transcript and audio recording of the call, as well as the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the period (upon completion), will be posted to the Company's website and can be found here. Content from previous reporting periods is also available.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Glass House defines EBITDA as Net Loss (GAAP) adjusted for interest, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. For the periods presented, Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, stock appreciation rights expense, equity in income or loss of equity method investees, loss on deconsolidation of GHR, change in fair value of derivative assets and liabilities, impairment expense for intangible assets, employee retention tax credits and non-recurring legal and professional fees.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believes that the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. Such supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized financial measures under U.S. GAAP used to prepare the Company's financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies and, thus, should only be considered in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures presented herein.

The Company has provided tables above that provide a reconciliation of the Company's Net Loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025 and three months ended June 30, 2026.

Footnotes and Sources:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are not defined by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Please see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further information and for a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measure. Net loss is the most directly comparable GAAP performance measure. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for net loss or cash flows determined under GAAP.Equivalent Dry Pound Production includes all dry production (flower, smalls and trim) plus equivalent dry weight for wet weight and fresh frozen not converted into dry weight by the Company.Cost per Equivalent Dry Pound of Production, is the application of a subset of Costs of Goods Sold for cannabis biomass production (including all expenses from nursery and cultivation to curing and trimming - the point at which product is ready for sales as wholesale cannabis or to be transferred to CPG) applied to the Company's metric of dry production which includes all dry production (flower, smalls and trim) plus equivalent dry weight for wet weight and fresh frozen that is not converted into dry goods by the Company.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit / and .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Glass House's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“continues”,“forecasts”,“projects”,“predicts”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“targets” or“believes”, or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“should”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the proposed joint venture with Vireo and the anticipated benefits thereof. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Glass House believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including those risks disclosed in the Glass House's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at and in Glass House's Form 40-F available on EDGAR at . For more information on Glass House, investors are encouraged to review Glass House's public filings on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at . The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. Glass House disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

T: 212-896-1233

E: ...