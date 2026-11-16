AIB Data Centers Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results, Highlighted By 12-Year Customer Agreement And Nearly Doubled Contracted Power
| Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Change
|2026
|2025
|$
|NET LOSS
|(4,808,269
|)
|(63,363
|)
|(4,744,906
|)
|Add/(Deduct):
|Interest expense
|21,237
|–
|21,237
|Interest income
|(366,265
|)
|–
|(366,265
|)
|Other (income) expense
|(3,532
|)
|–
|(3,532
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|254,589
|255,771
|(1,182
|)
|Transaction costs
|–
|808,187
|(808,187
|)
|Non-recurring legal and professional fees
|37,157
|–
|37,157
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(4,865,083
|)
|1,000,595
|(5,865,678
|)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|Change
|2026
|2025
|$
|NET LOSS
|(8,562,700
|)
|(116,396
|)
|(8,446,304
|)
|Add/(Deduct):
|Interest expense
|21,237
|–
|21,237
|Interest income
|(464,980
|)
|–
|(464,980
|)
|Other (income) expense
|(7,715
|)
|5,360
|(13,075
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|755,600
|612,752
|142,848
|Transaction costs
|1,204,573
|1,280,111
|(75,538
|)
|Reimbursement of transaction costs
|(1,330,000
|)
|–
|(1,330,000
|)
|Non-recurring legal and professional fees
|162,157
|–
|162,157
|Gain on asset sales
|–
|(67,714
|)
|67,714
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(8,221,828
|)
|1,714,113
|(9,935,941
|)
Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We have presented non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate our results of operations in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be our core, ongoing business operations.
Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation of, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our condensed consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Our primary non-GAAP financial measure is Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes depreciation and amortization expense as these do not reflect our current or future cash spending levels to support our business. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of our data center assets. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historical costs incurred to build out our data center and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, we exclude depreciation and amortization in computing Adjusted EBITDA. We also exclude gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Additionally, we exclude transaction costs and related reimbursement to enhance the comparability of our financial results to our historical operations. The transaction costs and reimbursement relate to expenses we incurred in connection with the Business Combination transaction with Signing Day Sports, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees. We also exclude non-recurring legal and professional fees, which represent legal and professional fees incurred in connection with corporate transaction and financing activities, including the initial NYSE American listing fee and terminated financing transactions, and which management does not consider indicative of ongoing operating performance. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing our long-term performance. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as impairment charges, gain or loss on asset sales and transaction costs are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods. Future transaction costs will depend on the Company executing additional transactions, which cannot be anticipated or estimated.
About AIB Data Centers
AIB, the right-sized data center development platform, develops 40–90 MW facilities for AI and high-performance computing customers. The Company combines access to reliable power with standardized design and development to improve delivery speed and certainty.
For more information, visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“could,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“project” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing and delivery of capacity at CLT1, the expected commencement of revenue from the Company's data halls, the Company's development and financing plans for CLT1, including the anticipated use of customer prepayments, project-level debt and preferred equity, the Company's ability to obtain project-level financing on acceptable terms or at all, the Company's anticipated capital structure and liquidity, the Company's ability to satisfy conditions for the release of escrowed funds, the Company's ability to timely complete, commission and operate its data center projects, including CLT1, the Company's ability to meet customer commitments and service-level requirements, the Company's ability to develop additional powered sites and enter into additional customer agreements, and the potential development of the Company's planned data center campuses. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, the ability to obtain sufficient funding to maintain operations and develop additional services and offerings, the availability and terms of project-level financing, market acceptance of the Company's current products and services and planned offerings, competition from existing or new offerings that may emerge, impacts from strategic changes to the Company's business on net sales, revenues, income from continuing operations, or other results of operations, the Company's ability to attract new users and customers, the Company's ability to achieve and maintain required service-level standards, the financial condition and creditworthiness of customers, including Nebius Inc. and its parent, Nebius Group N.V., changes in demand for data center and colocation services, risks related to construction, permitting, utility service, interconnection and regulatory approvals, the risk that non-binding letters of intent may not result in definitive documentation, the risk that required permits and approvals are not obtained on the anticipated timeline, and the identified material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, and in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors become applicable, or if these underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
Investor Relations
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ Group – MZ North America
Phone: (949) 491-8235
...
Media Relations
Alex Petersen
Director of Media Relations
Tigercomm
Phone: (203) 313-7699
...
| AIB Data Centers Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues (Note 5)
|$
|813,229
|$
|4,227,285
|8,641,890
|$
|13,471,554
|Costs and operating expenses:
|Cost of revenues
|1,713,843
|3,242,391
|9,489,840
|10,711,720
|Depreciation and amortization (Note 3)
|254,589
|255,771
|755,600
|612,752
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|4,001,626
|792,486
|7,410,608
|2,325,832
|Total costs and operating expenses
|5,970,058
|4,290,648
|17,656,048
|13,650,304
|Loss from operations
|(5,156,829
|)
|(63,363
|)
|(9,014,158
|)
|(178,750
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Gain on disposal of assets held for sale (Note 3)
|–
|–
|–
|67,714
|Interest expense
|(21,237
|)
|–
|(21,237
|)
|–
|Interest income
|366,265
|–
|464,980
|–
|Other income (expense)
|3,532
|–
|7,715
|(5,360
|)
|Total other income
|348,560
|–
|451,458
|62,354
|Net loss
|$
|(4,808,269
|)
|$
|(63,363
|)
|(8,562,700
|)
|$
|(116,396
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share (Note 8)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (Note 8)
|76,313,639
|37,646,133
|53,775,385
|37,646,133
| AIB Data Centers Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|15,258,821
|$
|15,265
|Accounts receivable
|14,507
|7,720
|Due from related parties, net (Note 11)
|3,734,496
|2,144,506
|Loan receivable – related party (Note 11)
|1,083,460
|1,083,460
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Notes 10 and 11)
|2,023,135
|218,698
|Total current assets
|22,114,419
|3,469,649
|Property and equipment, net (Note 3)
|11,228,393
|8,865,019
|Deposits on assets and construction (Note 3)
|7,672,000
|–
|Intangible assets (Note 3)
|16,316,746
|–
|Goodwill (Note 4)
|23,874,326
|4,851,136
|Restricted cash, non-current – letters of credit (Notes 2 and 10)
|10,242,372
|–
|Operating lease right-of-use asset (Note 6)
|–
|81,712
|Total assets
|$
|91,448,256
|$
|17,267,516
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|4,098,845
|$
|3,304,012
|Contract liabilities (Note 5)
|–
|2,330,584
|Consideration payable, current portion (Note 3)
|971,667
|1,166,001
|Operating lease liability, current portion (Note 6)
|–
|81,712
|Other current liabilities
|2,853,601
|1,845,760
|Total current liabilities
|7,924,113
|8,728,069
|Deferred purchase consideration, net of discount (Note 10)
|5,311,567
|–
|Consideration payable, net of current portion (Note 3)
|–
|680,166
|Total liabilities
|13,235,680
|9,408,235
|Commitments and contingencies (see Note 10)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (Note 9)
|–
|–
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 76,363,639 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 (Note 9)
|7,637
|–
|Additional paid in capital
|86,767,639
|–
|(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings
|(8,562,700
|)
|7,859,281
|Total stockholders' equity
|78,212,576
|7,859,281
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|91,448,256
|$
|17,267,516
| AIB Data Centers Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(8,562,700
|)
|$
|(116,396
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (used in) / provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|755,600
|612,752
|Share-based compensation – consulting services (Note 9)
|265,500
|–
|Gain on disposal of assets held for sale (Note 3)
|–
|(67,714
|)
|Non-cash advisory shares (Note 4)
|650,642
|–
|Interest accretion on deferred purchase consideration
|21,237
|–
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|472,769
|(2,168,171
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(214,869
|)
|(89,797
|)
|Operating lease right of use asset
|81,712
|–
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(1,544,499
|)
|1,243,088
|Contract liabilities
|(2,332,010
|)
|1,262,562
|Lease liability
|(81,712
|)
|–
|Other current liabilities
|1,007,841
|1,156,741
|Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities
|(9,480,489
|)
|1,833,065
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Cash acquired in reverse merger (Note 4)
|253,214
|–
|Cash paid for construction in progress (Note 3)
|(593,715
|)
|–
|Deposits on assets and construction (Note 3)
|(7,672,000
|)
|–
|Acquisition of Texas land and development assets (Note 3)
|(11,608,419
|)
|–
|Reimbursement to related party for cash collateral on letter of credit (Note 11)
|(2,060,000
|)
|–
|Payment of land deposits (Notes 10 and 11)
|(1,449,000
|)
|–
|Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale (Note 3)
|–
|132,000
|Purchase of property plant and equipment
|–
|(15,139
|)
|Investment in loan receivable – related party
|–
|(3,279
|)
|Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities
|(23,129,920
|)
|113,582
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Contributions
|–
|1,773,085
|Distributions
|–
|(3,648,000
|)
|Proceeds from public offering, net (Note 9)
|58,970,837
|–
|Repayments of consideration payable
|(874,500
|)
|(194,333
|)
|Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities
|58,096,337
|(2,069,248
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|25,485,928
|(122,601
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|15,265
|131,107
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|25,501,193
|$
|8,506
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Acquisition of property and equipment through deferred payment arrangement
|$
|–
|$
|2,332,000
|Construction in progress included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|1,934,875
|$
|–
|Acquisition of land and related assets through deferred purchase consideration
|$
|5,290,331
|$
|–
|Common stock issued for consulting services
|$
|354,000
|$
|–
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