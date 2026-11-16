(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 50 MW Customer Agreement Signed with Nebius Anchors CLT1 Site for Development Northland Engaged to Advise on CLT1 Project Financing; Bank Street Group Engaged as Capital Advisors First 25 MW Data Hall Targeted for Q4 2027, Positioning AIB for Long-Term Recurring Revenue NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIB Data Centers Inc. (NYSE American: AIB) (“AIB” or the“Company”), a developer of right-sized, 40–90 MW data centers for artificial intelligence (“AI”) and high-performance computing (“HPC”) customers, today reported third quarter 2026 results highlighted by a previously announced 12-year agreement with Nebius, its first long-term AI customer for 50 MW of critical IT capacity at CLT1, and an expansion of contracted utility power to approximately 120 MW. Since quarter end, prepayment obligations were funded into escrow for AIB's CLT1 campus, and AIB has received its first draw. The Company has also advanced preparations for project-level financing and construction. The Company currently estimates delivery of its first 25 MW data hall in the fourth quarter of 2027 and its second in the first quarter of 2028, with revenue expected to begin as each hall commences operations, subject to permitting, financing, and construction milestones. “The third quarter was a turning point for AIB. We signed our first long-term AI customer and nearly doubled our contracted power. This validates our strategy of securing power with a community-first approach and converting it into long-term contracted revenue,” said Jerry Tang, Chief Executive Officer of AIB Data Centers.“We have spent much of 2026 building the foundation required to support a long-term AI infrastructure business, from securing utility power and equipment to establishing the construction and financing relationships needed to deliver CLT1.” “We see demand for powered AI capacity continuing to outpace supply, and we believe right-sized campuses built on contracted power can reach customers sooner than projects still waiting on new grid connections. With approximately 120 MW of contracted power across our two primary sites and our first long-term AI customer under contract, our focus is now on execution. We will diligently continue to pursue additional powered sites and customers that fit our right-sized model, with the goal of building recurring revenue and long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Tang. Third Quarter 2026 and Recent Business Highlights

First Long-Term AI Customer: Signed a 12-year Master Colocation Services Agreement for 50 MW of critical IT capacity at CLT1 with Nebius, backed by a parent company guarantee.

Prepayment Funded into Escrow: Prepayment obligations were funded into escrow for AIB's CLT1 campus, and AIB has received its first draw.

Financing and Capital Advisors Engaged: Northland Capital Markets is advising the Company on CLT1 project financing, including project-level debt and preferred equity. Bank Street Group LLC has been engaged as capital advisor.

65 MW of Power in Effect at CLT1: Service under the Company's 15-year, 65 MW electric service agreement at CLT1 began on October 1, 2026.

DFW1 Acquired: Acquired DFW1 site, with 15 MW energized and up to 40 MW of additional service, increasing contracted power by approximately 85% to approximately 120 MW.

Development Pipeline Expanded: Signed non-binding letters of intent for DFW2, an approximately 60 MW powered site, and GSO1, a site with up to 90 MW of planned capacity.

Execution Leadership Strengthened: Appointed Jason Burnett as Chief Operations Officer and Pierre DuBois as Vice President of Public Affairs. Independent Auditor Appointed: Appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”) as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective for 2027 forward.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue was $0.8 million, compared to $4.2 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to the June 5, 2026 de-energization of the legacy hosting site as the Company redevelops it as CLT1.

Gross loss was $0.9 million, compared to gross profit of $1.0 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting minimum demand charges at the site while it was largely de-energized.

Total costs and operating expenses were $6.0 million, compared to $4.3 million in the prior-year period. The increase was driven by a $3.2 million rise in selling, general and administrative expenses, including $0.7 million of professional fees for the development of CLT1, $1.1 million of advertising and community engagement, and higher public company costs, partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in cost of revenues.

Net loss was $(4.8) million, or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(0.1) million, or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share, in the prior-year period. The change primarily reflects a $3.4 million decrease in revenue following the de-energization of the legacy hosting site and a $3.2 million increase in selling, general and administrative expenses associated with the development of CLT1 and public company costs, partially offset by lower cost of revenues and interest income on the proceeds of the June 2026 underwritten public offering.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(4.9) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting the lower revenue and higher selling, general and administrative expenses described above. Ended the quarter with $25.5 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, total assets of $91.4 million, stockholders' equity of $78.2 million, and no traditional debt.

First Nine Months of 2026 Financial Results

Revenue was $8.6 million, compared to $13.5 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to the June 5, 2026 de-energization of the legacy hosting site.

Net loss was $(8.6) million, or $(0.16) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(0.1) million, or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share, in the prior-year period. The change primarily reflects a $4.8 million decrease in revenue following the June 5, 2026 de-energization of the legacy hosting site and a $5.1 million increase in selling, general and administrative expenses associated with the Business Combination, the Company's listing on the NYSE American, and the development of CLT1.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(8.2) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting the lower revenue and higher selling, general and administrative expenses described above.

Net cash used in investing activities was $23.1 million, primarily reflecting $11.6 million paid to acquire DFW1 and $7.7 million of deposits on CLT1 long-lead equipment and construction. Net cash provided by financing activities was $58.1 million, primarily reflecting $59.0 million of net proceeds from the June 2026 underwritten public offering.

“Our priorities are clear: securing financing, executing with discipline, and delivering CLT1 on time and on budget,” said Jolienne Halisky, Chief Financial Officer of AIB Data Centers.“Customer prepayments and a 12-year agreement give us a strong foundation, and our financing strategy remains focused on combining project-level debt with preferred equity to preserve corporate liquidity and limit potential common equity dilution. We have the power, the customer, and the plan. Now we deliver.” Business Update Call AIB will host a business update call and webcast to discuss its progress at CLT1 and across its development portfolio. Jerry Tang, Chief Executive Officer, and Jolienne Halisky, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call, which will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session. The date, time, and dial-in details will be announced separately. Note About Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA is a key factor in how we assess the operating performance of our data center and develop growth strategies and expansion decisions. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other income and expense items, gain or loss on asset sales, depreciation, amortization, transaction costs, the reimbursement of transaction costs, and non-recurring legal and professional fees, as presented below:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

September 30, Change 2026 2025 $ NET LOSS (4,808,269 ) (63,363 ) (4,744,906 ) Add/(Deduct): Interest expense 21,237 – 21,237 Interest income (366,265 ) – (366,265 ) Other (income) expense (3,532 ) – (3,532 ) Depreciation and amortization 254,589 255,771 (1,182 ) Transaction costs – 808,187 (808,187 ) Non-recurring legal and professional fees 37,157 – 37,157 ADJUSTED EBITDA (4,865,083 ) 1,000,595 (5,865,678 )





Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change 2026 2025 $ NET LOSS (8,562,700 ) (116,396 ) (8,446,304 ) Add/(Deduct): Interest expense 21,237 – 21,237 Interest income (464,980 ) – (464,980 ) Other (income) expense (7,715 ) 5,360 (13,075 ) Depreciation and amortization 755,600 612,752 142,848 Transaction costs 1,204,573 1,280,111 (75,538 ) Reimbursement of transaction costs (1,330,000 ) – (1,330,000 ) Non-recurring legal and professional fees 162,157 – 162,157 Gain on asset sales – (67,714 ) 67,714 ADJUSTED EBITDA (8,221,828 ) 1,714,113 (9,935,941 )



Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We have presented non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate our results of operations in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be our core, ongoing business operations.

Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation of, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our condensed consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Our primary non-GAAP financial measure is Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes depreciation and amortization expense as these do not reflect our current or future cash spending levels to support our business. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of our data center assets. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historical costs incurred to build out our data center and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, we exclude depreciation and amortization in computing Adjusted EBITDA. We also exclude gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Additionally, we exclude transaction costs and related reimbursement to enhance the comparability of our financial results to our historical operations. The transaction costs and reimbursement relate to expenses we incurred in connection with the Business Combination transaction with Signing Day Sports, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees. We also exclude non-recurring legal and professional fees, which represent legal and professional fees incurred in connection with corporate transaction and financing activities, including the initial NYSE American listing fee and terminated financing transactions, and which management does not consider indicative of ongoing operating performance. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing our long-term performance. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as impairment charges, gain or loss on asset sales and transaction costs are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods. Future transaction costs will depend on the Company executing additional transactions, which cannot be anticipated or estimated.

About AIB Data Centers

AIB, the right-sized data center development platform, develops 40–90 MW facilities for AI and high-performance computing customers. The Company combines access to reliable power with standardized design and development to improve delivery speed and certainty.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“could,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“project” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing and delivery of capacity at CLT1, the expected commencement of revenue from the Company's data halls, the Company's development and financing plans for CLT1, including the anticipated use of customer prepayments, project-level debt and preferred equity, the Company's ability to obtain project-level financing on acceptable terms or at all, the Company's anticipated capital structure and liquidity, the Company's ability to satisfy conditions for the release of escrowed funds, the Company's ability to timely complete, commission and operate its data center projects, including CLT1, the Company's ability to meet customer commitments and service-level requirements, the Company's ability to develop additional powered sites and enter into additional customer agreements, and the potential development of the Company's planned data center campuses. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, the ability to obtain sufficient funding to maintain operations and develop additional services and offerings, the availability and terms of project-level financing, market acceptance of the Company's current products and services and planned offerings, competition from existing or new offerings that may emerge, impacts from strategic changes to the Company's business on net sales, revenues, income from continuing operations, or other results of operations, the Company's ability to attract new users and customers, the Company's ability to achieve and maintain required service-level standards, the financial condition and creditworthiness of customers, including Nebius Inc. and its parent, Nebius Group N.V., changes in demand for data center and colocation services, risks related to construction, permitting, utility service, interconnection and regulatory approvals, the risk that non-binding letters of intent may not result in definitive documentation, the risk that required permits and approvals are not obtained on the anticipated timeline, and the identified material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, and in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors become applicable, or if these underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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AIB Data Centers Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues (Note 5) $ 813,229 $ 4,227,285 8,641,890 $ 13,471,554 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenues 1,713,843 3,242,391 9,489,840 10,711,720 Depreciation and amortization (Note 3) 254,589 255,771 755,600 612,752 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,001,626 792,486 7,410,608 2,325,832 Total costs and operating expenses 5,970,058 4,290,648 17,656,048 13,650,304 Loss from operations (5,156,829 ) (63,363 ) (9,014,158 ) (178,750 ) Other income (expense) Gain on disposal of assets held for sale (Note 3) – – – 67,714 Interest expense (21,237 ) – (21,237 ) – Interest income 366,265 – 464,980 – Other income (expense) 3,532 – 7,715 (5,360 ) Total other income 348,560 – 451,458 62,354 Net loss $ (4,808,269 ) $ (63,363 ) (8,562,700 ) $ (116,396 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (Note 8) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.00 ) Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (Note 8) 76,313,639 37,646,133 53,775,385 37,646,133





AIB Data Centers Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,258,821 $ 15,265 Accounts receivable 14,507 7,720 Due from related parties, net (Note 11) 3,734,496 2,144,506 Loan receivable – related party (Note 11) 1,083,460 1,083,460 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Notes 10 and 11) 2,023,135 218,698 Total current assets 22,114,419 3,469,649 Property and equipment, net (Note 3) 11,228,393 8,865,019 Deposits on assets and construction (Note 3) 7,672,000 – Intangible assets (Note 3) 16,316,746 – Goodwill (Note 4) 23,874,326 4,851,136 Restricted cash, non-current – letters of credit (Notes 2 and 10) 10,242,372 – Operating lease right-of-use asset (Note 6) – 81,712 Total assets $ 91,448,256 $ 17,267,516 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,098,845 $ 3,304,012 Contract liabilities (Note 5) – 2,330,584 Consideration payable, current portion (Note 3) 971,667 1,166,001 Operating lease liability, current portion (Note 6) – 81,712 Other current liabilities 2,853,601 1,845,760 Total current liabilities 7,924,113 8,728,069 Deferred purchase consideration, net of discount (Note 10) 5,311,567 – Consideration payable, net of current portion (Note 3) – 680,166 Total liabilities 13,235,680 9,408,235 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 10) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (Note 9) – – Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 76,363,639 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 (Note 9) 7,637 – Additional paid in capital 86,767,639 – (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (8,562,700 ) 7,859,281 Total stockholders' equity 78,212,576 7,859,281 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 91,448,256 $ 17,267,516





AIB Data Centers Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (8,562,700 ) $ (116,396 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (used in) / provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 755,600 612,752 Share-based compensation – consulting services (Note 9) 265,500 – Gain on disposal of assets held for sale (Note 3) – (67,714 ) Non-cash advisory shares (Note 4) 650,642 – Interest accretion on deferred purchase consideration 21,237 – Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 472,769 (2,168,171 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (214,869 ) (89,797 ) Operating lease right of use asset 81,712 – Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,544,499 ) 1,243,088 Contract liabilities (2,332,010 ) 1,262,562 Lease liability (81,712 ) – Other current liabilities 1,007,841 1,156,741 Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities (9,480,489 ) 1,833,065 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash acquired in reverse merger (Note 4) 253,214 – Cash paid for construction in progress (Note 3) (593,715 ) – Deposits on assets and construction (Note 3) (7,672,000 ) – Acquisition of Texas land and development assets (Note 3) (11,608,419 ) – Reimbursement to related party for cash collateral on letter of credit (Note 11) (2,060,000 ) – Payment of land deposits (Notes 10 and 11) (1,449,000 ) – Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale (Note 3) – 132,000 Purchase of property plant and equipment – (15,139 ) Investment in loan receivable – related party – (3,279 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities (23,129,920 ) 113,582 Cash flows from financing activities: Contributions – 1,773,085 Distributions – (3,648,000 ) Proceeds from public offering, net (Note 9) 58,970,837 – Repayments of consideration payable (874,500 ) (194,333 ) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 58,096,337 (2,069,248 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 25,485,928 (122,601 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 15,265 131,107 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 25,501,193 $ 8,506 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment through deferred payment arrangement $ – $ 2,332,000 Construction in progress included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,934,875 $ – Acquisition of land and related assets through deferred purchase consideration $ 5,290,331 $ – Common stock issued for consulting services $ 354,000 $ –