MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expands distribution network in Florida

COVINGTON, La., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Team Horner Group, Inc. (“Team Horner”), a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based wholesale distributor of swimming pool products with sales centers primarily in Florida.

Team Horner's wholesale distribution business, which operates as HornerXpress, provides a broad range of swimming pool equipment, chemicals, supplies and related products to pool contractors, builders, dealers and other specialty customers. HornerXpress operates 18 sales centers, 17 in Florida and one in New York.

“We are excited for Team Horner to join POOLCORP,” said John B. Watwood, POOLCORP president and chief executive officer.“Team Horner has built a strong reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service, sharing industry expertise and developing longstanding customer and supplier relationships. The addition of its distribution business will add greater efficiency to the customer experience through enhanced proximity, scale and product availability. Team Horner's employees are the foundation of this great business, and we look forward to welcoming them to POOLCORP.”

“Team Horner's success has always been driven by our commitment to our customers, employees and supplier partners,” said Mike Dooley, Team Horner president and chief executive officer.“Joining POOLCORP represents an exciting opportunity to build on what we have created by bringing together the strengths of both companies. This combination will provide our teammates with new opportunities to grow within a larger organization and expand the resources and capabilities available to serve our customers. Just as importantly, throughout our discussions, we found the POOLCORP leadership team's values to be closely aligned with our own, and we are excited about what we can accomplish together.”

The pending acquisition is expected to add complementary sales centers in Florida and to deepen POOLCORP's relationships with pool builders, contractors and dealers. Team Horner's established distribution network, talented employees and customer-focused culture expand POOLCORP's existing sales center network and product offerings. POOLCORP expects to fund the acquisition through borrowings available under its revolving credit facility and cash on hand.

Team Horner also owns AquaCal AutoPilot, Inc., a St. Petersburg, Florida-based manufacturer of pool and spa heat pumps and salt chlorine generators and operates fiberglass pool manufacturing facilities in France. POOLCORP recognizes the value of these businesses and their established relationships with customers and distribution partners. As part of its broader long-term strategic planning, POOLCORP is evaluating the long-term opportunities for both businesses while remaining committed to serving their customers and distribution partners throughout this process.

The parties anticipate completing the transaction in the first quarter of 2027, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory and other customary closing conditions.

About Pool Corporation

POOLCORP is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 455 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit

About Team Horner Group, Inc.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Team Horner is a vertically integrated enterprise engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of swimming pool products, equipment and supplies, with a strong presence throughout Florida. Through its HornerXpress business, Team Horner operates 17 distribution locations across Florida and one in New York, serving contractors, builders, dealers and other specialty customers. Team Horner also owns AquaCal AutoPilot, Inc., a St. Petersburg, Florida-based manufacturer of pool and spa heat pumps and salt chlorine generators, and operates three fiberglass pool manufacturing facilities in France. Team Horner's operations also include natural stone and related building materials, specialty chemical manufacturing and concrete paver production. For more information about Team Horner, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes“forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the ability of the parties to timely and successfully satisfy the closing conditions to the transaction; the sensitivity of the swimming pool supply business to weather conditions; and other risks detailed in POOLCORP's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), as updated by POOLCORP's subsequent filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition or any other transaction described above will, in fact, be consummated in the manner described above or at all.

CONTACT:

Kristin S. Byars

Director, Investor Relations and Finance

985.801.5153

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