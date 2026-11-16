Vermont Executes Two-Year Firefighter Cancer Screening Contract with Testing Expected to Contribute Revenue in Q4

New Laboratory Franchise Model and 2027 Licensing Plans Aim to Broaden OneTestTM Distribution

Cash of $3.63 Million and No Outstanding Debt as of September 30, 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) (“20/20 BioLabs” or the“Company”), an early market entrant in AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, today reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter and Recent Operational Highlights



OneTestTM revenue increased 4.1% to $1.36 million for the first nine months of 2026, representing 92.8% of total revenue.

OneTestTM gross profit increased 15.6% to $0.45 million for the first nine months of 2026, with gross margin expanding to 32.8% from 29.5%.

Third quarter revenue was $0.38 million, compared to $0.42 million in the prior year period, reflecting the timing of firefighter cancer screening programs.

Vermont executed a two-year contract specifying OneTestTM Premium for its statewide cancer screening program covering approximately 4,500 firefighters. Testing is expected to begin contributing to revenue in Q4 2026.

Continued OneTestTM testing through Maryland's state-funded firefighter cancer screening program, with 18 groups of fire departments awarded more than $520,000 in grants.

Introduced a OneTestTM laboratory franchise model to expand distribution through regional laboratories under a royalty-based structure.

Announced plans to begin licensing its patented protein tumor marker testing technology to laboratories in the U.S. and internationally in 2027.

Entered into $1.30 million of non-cancelable customer contracts during the first nine months of 2026. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.63 million as of September 30, 2026, with no outstanding borrowings.



Management Commentary

President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Cohen commented,“OneTestTM revenue grew 4.1% through the first nine months of the year, with gross profit increasing 15.6%. While third quarter revenue was below the prior year, much of this reflected the timing of our state-funded firefighter cancer screening programs. Maryland completed a significant portion of its testing in the second quarter, while the start of Vermont's program shifted into the fourth quarter. Vermont has now executed its two-year contract, and we expect testing to begin contributing to revenue before year-end.”

“We are also working on new ways to reach more customers. Our franchise model would allow established regional laboratories to offer OneTestTM in their markets, without requiring us to build a national sales force. We have received preliminary interest from laboratories in the United States and plan to begin licensing our protein tumor marker approach to clinical laboratories in 2027.”

“With more than 25,000 firefighters screened to date, we are continuing to build the real-world evidence to support our regulatory strategy. We believe recent developments in the MCED testing industry are encouraging, and we remain focused on our goal of obtaining FDA authorization and Medicare reimbursement for OneTestTM for Cancer by the end of 2028,” concluded Cohen.

Chief Financial Officer Alan Bergman added,“We ended the third quarter with $3.63 million in cash and no outstanding borrowings, compared to $1.03 million in cash at year-end 2025. Our net loss narrowed to $1.38 million from $1.51 million in the second quarter, while operating expenses declined 4.0% sequentially.”

“Gross margin was lower this quarter due to reduced testing volume, but our laboratory has the capacity to support additional testing without a corresponding increase in certain operating costs. As testing under the Vermont contract and other programs increases, we expect to benefit from better utilization of our existing laboratory capacity while continuing to manage expenses,” concluded Bergman.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $0.38 million, compared to $0.42 million in the prior year period. OneTestTM revenue was $0.35 million, compared to $0.36 million, and represented 92.8% of total revenue, up from 86.3%. The decrease primarily reflected the timing of state-funded firefighter cancer screening programs.

Total cost of revenue was $0.28 million, compared to $0.27 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit was $0.10 million, compared to $0.15 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 25.5%, compared to 34.7%, reflecting lower testing volume and the impact of fixed laboratory costs.

Operating expenses were $1.49 million, compared to $0.95 million in the prior year period and $1.55 million in Q2 2026. The year-over-year increase primarily reflected higher public company expenses.

Total other income, net, was $0.01 million, compared to other expense, net, of $0.03 million in the prior year period. The Company recorded no interest expense during the quarter.

Net loss was $1.38 million, compared to $0.83 million in the prior year period and $1.51 million in Q2 2026. Net loss included approximately $0.3 million in non-cash charges.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.63 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.03 million at year-end 2025, primarily reflecting $6.0 million in Series E preferred financing completed during the first half of 2026. The Company had no outstanding borrowings at quarter end.

First Nine Months 2026 Financial Results

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $1.46 million, compared to $1.51 million in the prior year period. OneTestTM revenue increased 4.1% to $1.36 million from $1.31 million, primarily driven by Maryland firefighter cancer screening programs.

Gross profit was $0.46 million, compared to $0.47 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 31.7%, compared to 31.5%. OneTestTM gross profit increased 15.6% to $0.45 million, with gross margin expanding to 32.8% from 29.5%.

Total operating expenses were $4.54 million, compared to $2.89 million in the prior year period, primarily reflecting costs associated with the Company's transition to a Nasdaq-listed public company.

Net loss was $5.06 million, compared to $2.43 million in the prior year period. Net loss included approximately $2.0 million in non-cash charges and $0.98 million in other expense, net, primarily related to convertible notes converted or exchanged during the first half of 2026.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTestTM for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection blood test and OneTestTM for Longevity measures inflammatory biomarkers and is commercially available. OneTest's tests are designed to be affordable and accessible and can be conveniently utilized at home using new, upper-arm capillary collection devices as an alternative to traditional venipuncture. Tests are run in the Company's College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our goals and strategies; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in our revenue, costs or expenditures; growth of and competition trends in our industry; our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products; our expectations regarding our relationships with investors, institutional funding partners and other parties we collaborate with; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the market in which we operate; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry.

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Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

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