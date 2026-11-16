Third Quarter 2026 Highlights



Revenue totaled $182.8 million, down 12.6% year-over-year as reported and 17.1% on a pro forma basis1, and down 4.5% sequentially, principally reflecting the planned run-off of restructuring-related client exits

Gross margin of 23.5%, up 150 basis points year-over-year as reported and 160 basis points on a pro forma basis1, and up 200 basis points sequentially

Adjusted gross margin2 of 24.4%, a 180 basis point increase year-over-year and a 50 basis point decrease sequentially on a pro forma basis1

Net loss of $89.0 million, including a goodwill impairment charge of $68.4 million

Normalized EBITDA2 of $22.6 million, representing an 8.5% decrease year-over-year and a 3.3% increase sequentially on a pro forma basis1

Normalized EBITDA Margin2 of 12.4%, representing a 120 basis point increase year-over-year and a 90 basis point increase sequentially on a pro forma basis1

Closed $147.5 million of total TCV bookings, representing a 204.8% increase year-over-year and 53.9% above the trailing four-quarter average1,3

Closed $37.5 million of new ACV bookings, representing a 103.7% increase year-over-year and 28.7% above the trailing four-quarter average1,3

Raised targeted annualized operational efficiencies to $70 million to $75 million, from $65 million to $75 million previously

Completed a private placement of approximately 2.3 million shares of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $6.1 million, with participation from existing shareholders, directors and affiliates Subsequent to quarter end, reduced debt by approximately $7.0 million, consisting of full repayment of the $6.5 million Second Lien Note at maturity on October 1, 2026 and repayment of the remaining $0.5 million outstanding under the Amended BR Exar AR Facility



"In the third quarter, normalized EBITDA grew sequentially for the second consecutive quarter and normalized EBITDA margin reached 12.4%, the highest for the combined company, as our AI-first operating model continued to expand margins,” said Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer of XBP Global. "Revenue declined year-over-year largely as we anticipated, as client exits that began last year continued to run off. Commercially, this was our strongest bookings quarter since the combination in July 2025. In the first nine months of the year, our new TCV booked has already exceeded our total for all of 2025. Our focus is on reaching the point where new business more than offsets the run-off, and we expect fourth quarter revenue to increase sequentially.”

“Our positioning is resonating with our clients. We see demand where organizations want to benefit from applied AI that runs inside their own environment, with human oversight where it matters, particularly in heavily regulated sectors like healthcare, financial services and the public sector. Our priority now is converting that momentum into durable and scalable growth.”

AI-Enabled Operational Efficiency Program

During the third quarter, XBP Global raised its target for annualized operational efficiencies to $70 million to $75 million, from $65 million to $75 million previously. The program combines continued AI adoption, workflow automation and operating efficiency initiatives across the Company's delivery operations and support functions. The Company continues to expect an in-year benefit of approximately $35 million in 2026.

Below are the notes referenced above:

Earnings Call and Supplemental Investor Presentation

The Company will host a live conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on November 16, 2026, accompanied by a live webcast. Hosting the call will be Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer and Dejan Avramovic, Chief Financial Officer.

Participant Call-In Registration: Participants who wish to join the conference by telephone must register using the following dial-in registration link to receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call: .

Participant Live Webcast Registration: To access the live webcast, please visit or XBP Global's Investor Relations website at .

Rebroadcast: Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on XBP Global's Investor Relations website.

An investor presentation relating to our third quarter 2026 performance will be available at .

About Pro Forma Financial Information

This press release includes certain pro forma financial information, which is presented for informational purposes only and is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Pro forma results are presented on an unaudited basis as if the acquisition of BPA had been consummated on January 1, 2025, regardless of the actual closing date.

For financial reporting purposes, BPA is treated as the accounting acquirer, and results exclude XBP Europe until July 31, 2025. As a result, reported results for periods prior to July 31, 2025 are not comparable to previous annual earnings results presented by the Company. Pro forma financial information is intended to provide investors with a clearer understanding of the underlying performance and trends of the combined business by illustrating the impact of the acquisition on historical results. These results are designed to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and enhance transparency into ongoing operations.

Pro forma information is based on certain assumptions and adjustments, including the elimination of intercompany transactions, acquisition-related costs, and the alignment of accounting policies, as described in the accompanying tables and footnotes. This information is unaudited and does not purport to represent what actual results would have been had the acquisition occurred at the dates indicated, nor does it project future results.

Pro forma financial information should be read in conjunction with historical financial statements, related notes, and the pro forma adjustments and explanatory notes included in this release.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Normalized EBITDA, Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, which are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful supplemental measures; however, investors are encouraged to review the Company's GAAP results and not rely on any

single financial measure.

These measures provide investors with additional insight into financial performance, results of operations, and liquidity, and help facilitate comparisons of underlying business trends across periods. Management uses these measures to evaluate performance consistently by excluding the effects of capital structure (such as varying debt levels, interest expense, and transaction costs from acquisitions).

We define EBITDA as net income (loss), plus taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We define Normalized EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude impairment of goodwill, reorganization items, severance, restructuring and transaction related expenses, foreign exchange losses (gains), non-cash equity compensation, loss (gain) on sale of assets, losses of previously discontinued operations, changes in the fair value of warrant liability, transaction fees and other non-recurring items, and to include optimization and restructuring savings, which represent the annualized run-rate cost savings from optimization and restructuring initiatives implemented during the period, as if such savings had been realized for the entire period presented. We define Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA as Normalized EBITDA plus management's estimates of the impact of the accounting acquisition of XBP Europe and reorganization of BPA, had such transactions occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented.

We define Adjusted Gross Profit as GAAP gross profit, adjusted to exclude severance, restructuring and related expenses, and discontinued operations, and Adjusted Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes that Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying operational performance of our business, facilitate period-over-period comparisons of core operating efficiency, and align with the metrics management uses to evaluate performance and allocate resources.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income required by GAAP to be recorded in the financial statements. In addition, the determination of which items to exclude or include requires the application of management judgment, and these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

These measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are unaudited, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and their presentation may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Net income (loss), gross profit and gross margin are the GAAP measures most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the schedules attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as“may,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“predict,”“plan,”“targets,”“projects,”“could,”“would,”“continue,”“forecast,” or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition and related restructuring, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the acquisition; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the“Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 8,100 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,000 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

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