XBP Global Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet s
As of September 30, 2026 (Successor) and December 31, 2025 (Successor)
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
|Successor
|Consolidated
|September 30,
| 2026
(Unaudited)
| December 31,
2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|28,651
|$
|37,113
|Restricted cash
|9,870
|31,553
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,917 and $5,660, respectively
|116,916
|130,281
|Related party receivables and prepaid expenses
|1,191
|736
|Inventories, net
|11,404
|11,365
|Assets held for sale
|2,344
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|23,438
|28,699
|Total current assets
|193,814
|239,747
|Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $23,913 and $11,094, respectively
|71,653
|82,956
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|24,042
|30,339
|Goodwill
|121,492
|189,881
|Intangible assets, net
|316,427
|344,080
|Other noncurrent assets
|16,411
|15,094
|Total assets
|$
|743,839
|$
|902,097
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|16,771
|$
|34,334
|Accounts payable
|68,362
|55,700
|Related party payables
|2,008
|5,343
|Income tax payable
|10,192
|6,158
|Accrued liabilities
|43,918
|47,101
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|58,261
|56,314
|Accrued interest
|11,612
|13,685
|Customer deposits
|17,980
|21,691
|Deferred revenue
|13,511
|11,881
|Obligation for claim payment
|59,782
|55,632
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|3,649
|4,390
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|10,369
|9,814
|Total current liabilities
|316,415
|322,043
|Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|351,647
|353,267
|Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
|6,823
|6,857
|Net defined benefit liability
|7,832
|6,241
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|44,745
|52,595
|Long-term income tax liabilities
|8,923
|10,554
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|15,669
|22,530
|Other long-term liabilities
|30,105
|40,671
|Total liabilities
|782,159
|814,758
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)
|Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Common stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 14,198,379 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and 11,755,434 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|12
|12
|Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Additional paid in capital
|444,154
|437,995
|Accumulated deficit
|(483,557
|)
|(351,123
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive profit:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(506
|)
|(1,263
|)
|Unrealized pension actuarial gains, net of tax
|1,577
|1,718
|Total accumulated other comprehensive profit
|1,071
|455
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|(38,320
|)
|87,339
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|743,839
|$
|902,097
| XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations
For the three months ended September 30, 2026 (Successor), and the periods August 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025 (Successor), July 1, 2025 to July 31, 2025 (Predecessor)
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Consolidated
|Combined and Consolidated
|Three Months Ended September 30,
| Period from August 1, 2025 through
September 30,
| Period from July
1, 2025 through
July 31,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
|Revenue
|$
|182,744
|$
|152,403
|$
|56,527
|Related party revenue
|24
|4
|151
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|139,884
|119,324
|43,800
|Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|29,032
|17,980
|10,966
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,961
|9,142
|3,196
|Impairment of goodwill
|68,389
|295,800
|-
|Related party expense, net
|1,281
|2,327
|599
|Operating loss
|(70,779
|)
|(292,166
|)
|(1,883
|)
|Other expense (income), net:
|Interest expense, net
|15,452
|9,709
|4,551
|Sundry expense (income), net
|1,214
|684
|(361
|)
|Other income, net
|(560
|)
|(923
|)
|(28
|)
|Loss before reorganization items and income taxes
|(86,885
|)
|(301,636
|)
|(6,045
|)
|Reorganization items, net
|-
|831
|(1,519,485
|)
|Profit (loss) before income taxes
|(86,885
|)
|(302,467
|)
|1,513,440
|Income tax expense
|2,083
|3,371
|33,347
|Net profit (loss)
|$
|(88,968
|)
|$
|(305,838
|)
|$
|1,480,093
|Net loss per common share
|Basic and diluted
|(7.30
|)
|(26.03
|)
| XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (Successor), and the periods August 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025 (Successor), January 1, 2025 to July 31, 2025 (Predecessor)
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Consolidated
|Combined and Consolidated
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| Period from August 1, 2025 through
September 30,
| Period from
January 1, 2025
through July 31,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
|Revenue
|$
|571,140
|$
|152,403
|$
|429,187
|Related party revenue
|24
|4
|2,474
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|441,936
|119,324
|339,981
|Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|99,782
|17,980
|53,946
|Depreciation and amortization
|45,078
|9,142
|22,313
|Impairment of goodwill
|68,389
|295,800
|-
|Related party expense, net
|5,561
|2,327
|5,750
|Operating profit (loss)
|(89,582
|)
|(292,166
|)
|9,671
|Other expense (income), net:
|Interest expense, net
|43,411
|9,709
|75,226
|Debt modification and extinguishment costs, net
|-
|-
|121
|Sundry expense, net
|2,231
|684
|1,644
|Other income, net
|(1,682
|)
|(923
|)
|(28
|)
|Loss before reorganization items and income taxes
|(133,542
|)
|(301,636
|)
|(67,292
|)
|Reorganization items, net
|-
|831
|(1,557,825
|)
|Profit (loss) before income taxes
|(133,542
|)
|(302,467
|)
|1,490,533
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1,108
|)
|3,371
|35,875
|Net profit (loss)
|$
|(132,434
|)
|$
|(305,838
|)
|$
|1,454,658
|Net loss per common share
|Basic and diluted
|(11.12
|)
|(26.03
|)
| XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (Successor), and the periods August 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025 (Successor), January 1, 2025 to July 31, 2025 (Predecessor)
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Consolidated
|Combined and Consolidated
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| Period from August 1, 2025 through
September 30,
| Period from January
1, 2025 through
July 31,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net profit (loss)
|$
|(132,434
|)
|$
|(305,838
|)
|$
|1,454,658
|Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|45,078
|9,142
|22,313
|Original issue discount, debt premium and debt issuance cost amortization
|5,026
|1,400
|(14,595
|)
|Reorganization items
|-
|-
|(1,626,790
|)
|Interest on BR Exar AR Facility
|-
|-
|(2,399
|)
|Debt modification and extinguishment loss (gain), net
|-
|-
|121
|Impairment of goodwill
|68,389
|295,800
|-
|Impairment of leasehold improvements
|309
|-
|-
|Provision for credit losses
|(1,160
|)
|732
|(278
|)
|Deferred income tax provision
|(8,018
|)
|958
|36,396
|Equity-based compensation expense
|1,572
|258
|204
|Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss
|3,474
|(858
|)
|(659
|)
|Loss on sale of assets
|902
|190
|1,967
|Fair value adjustment for private warrants liability
|-
|3
|-
|Paid-in-kind interest
|-
|-
|28,848
|Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions
|Accounts receivable
|14,543
|7,009
|(93,713
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,587
|1,536
|(2,203
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,747
|(894
|)
|30,172
|Related party receivable (payables)
|(3,790
|)
|4,448
|6,134
|Additions to outsourced contract costs
|(168
|)
|(20
|)
|(118
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(943
|)
|13,866
|(159,942
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Net cash received from acquisition (Refer to Note 4)
|-
|-
|1,485
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(5,258
|)
|(3,396
|)
|(3,081
|)
|Additions to internally developed software
|(1,459
|)
|(473
|)
|(1,067
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|89
|603
|(27
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(6,628
|)
|(3,266
|)
|(2,690
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from private placement
|5,325
|-
|-
|Cash paid for equity issuance costs
|(650
|)
|-
|-
|Cash paid for debt issuance costs
|(3,350
|)
|(1,035
|)
|(3,719
|)
|Cash paid for withholding taxes on vested RSUs
|(100
|)
|-
|-
|Principal payments on finance lease obligations
|(4,153
|)
|(322
|)
|(3,360
|)
|Borrowings from other loans
|24,682
|1,436
|3,785
|Proceeds from Issuance of July 2030 Notes
|11,238
|-
|-
|Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility
|-
|-
|18,000
|Proceeds from Super Senior Term Loan
|10,000
|-
|40,000
|Proceeds from ABL Facility
|409,600
|23,000
|58,903
|Repayments on ABL Facility
|(428,649
|)
|(9,600
|)
|-
|Repayment of Second Lien Note
|(9,250
|)
|(2,000
|)
|(5,975
|)
|Proceeds from DIP New Money Loans
|-
|-
|80,000
|Borrowing under BR Exar AR Facility
|-
|10,000
|23,775
|Repayments under BR Exar AR Facility
|(1,440
|)
|(9,266
|)
|(23,397
|)
|Borrowing under Amended BR Exar AR Facility
|31,125
|-
|-
|Repayments under Amended BR Exar AR Facility
|(30,629
|)
|-
|-
|Repayments on 2028 Term Loan Facilities
|(1,628
|)
|-
|-
|Principal repayments on senior secured term loans and other loans
|(34,130
|)
|(2,235
|)
|(42,748
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(22,009
|)
|9,978
|145,264
|Effect of exchange rates on cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|(565
|)
|(234
|)
|(2,804
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|(30,145
|)
|20,344
|(20,172
|)
|Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|Beginning of period
|68,666
|43,895
|64,067
|End of period
|$
|38,521
|$
|64,239
|$
|43,895
|Supplemental cash flow data:
|Income tax payments, net of refunds received
|$
|4,259
|$
|1,190
|$
|2,897
|Interest paid
|38,386
|2,187
|10,077
|Cash paid for reorganization items
|-
|-
|68,965
|Noncash investing and financing activities:
|Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements
|5,490
|237
|11,444
|Issuance of Common Stock from private placement for subscription receivable
|580
|-
|-
|Issuance of Common Stock from private placement adjusted against accrued payable
|150
|-
|-
|Accrued equity issuance costs
|101
|-
|-
|Common stock issued for the Business Combination
|-
|-
|32,328
|Common stock issued to settle liabilities subject to compromise
|-
|-
|407,363
|Issuance of July 2030 Notes for settlement of the DIP Facility
|-
|-
|175,000
|Conversion of DIP Facility into Super Senior Term Loan
|-
|-
|6,000
|Amounts reclassified from property, plant, and equipment to fixed assets held-for-sale
|2,340
|-
|-
|Accrued withholding taxes on vested RSUs
|36
|-
|-
|Accrued capital expenditures
|153
|60
|180
| Reconciliation of Revenue and Gross Profit As Reported to Combined Pro Forma Revenue and Pro Forma Adjusted Gross Profit for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|As Reported Revenues
|$
|182,768
|$
|209,085
|$
|571,164
|$
|583,777
|Intercompany Eliminations
|-
|-
|-
|(2,648
|)
|Revenue Adjusted for XBP Europe
|-
|11,348
|-
|91,497
|Pro Forma Revenue
|$
|182,768
|$
|220,433
|$
|571,164
|$
|672,626
|As Reported Cost of Revenue
|$
|139,884
|$
|163,124
|$
|441,936
|$
|458,820
|Intercompany Eliminations
|-
|-
|-
|(568
|)
|Cost of Revenue Adjustment for XBP Europe
|-
|8,981
|-
|68,947
|Pro Forma Cost of Revenue
|$
|139,884
|$
|172,105
|$
|441,936
|$
|527,199
|As Reported Gross Profit
|$
|42,884
|$
|45,961
|$
|129,228
|$
|124,957
|Intercompany Eliminations
|-
|-
|-
|(2,080
|)
|Gross Profit Adjustment for XBP Europe
|-
|2,367
|-
|22,550
|Pro Forma Gross Profit
|$
|42,884
|$
|48,328
|$
|129,228
|$
|145,427
|Pro Forma Gross Margin
|23.5
|%
|21.9
|%
|22.6
|%
|21.6
|%
|Pro Forma Gross Profit
|$
|42,884
|$
|48,328
|$
|129,228
|$
|145,427
|Severance
|1,586
|931
|8,638
|2,251
|Restructuring and related expenses
|124
|-
|582
|-
|Cost of revenue from previously discontinued operations
|-
|460
|154
|2,774
|Adjusted Gross Profit (non-GAAP)
|$
|44,594
|$
|49,719
|$
|138,602
|$
|150,452
|Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP)
|24.4
|%
|22.6
|%
|24.3
|%
|22.4
|%
| Reconciliation of Net Income to Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(88,968
|)
|$
|1,174,260
|$
|(132,434
|)
|$
|1,148,822
|XBP Europe Net Loss
|(2,430
|)
|-
|(13,360
|)
|Pro Forma Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(88,968
|)
|$
|1,171,830
|$
|(132,434
|)
|$
|1,135,462
|Income tax expense
|2,083
|36,746
|(1,108
|)
|40,550
|Interest expense, net
|15,452
|15,051
|43,411
|89,506
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,961
|12,634
|45,078
|33,050
|Pro Forma EBITDA
|$
|(56,472
|)
|$
|1,236,261
|$
|(45,053
|)
|$
|1,298,568
|Impairment of goodwill
|68,389
|295,800
|68,389
|295,800
|Severance
|2,544
|2,402
|10,707
|4,998
|Optimization and restructuring savings (1)
|1,897
|2,074
|6,337
|5,974
|Restructuring and transaction related expenses (2)
|1,841
|-
|2,821
|-
|Reorganization items
|1,708
|(1,518,654
|)
|10,751
|(1,556,994
|)
|Foreign exchange losses, net
|1,664
|1,419
|2,757
|1,037
|Non-cash equity compensation (3)
|555
|321
|1,572
|4,767
|Loss on sale of assets (4)
|522
|2,157
|902
|2,157
|EBITDA from previously discontinued operations (5)
|-
|355
|505
|2,989
|Transaction fees
|-
|2,615
|481
|7,519
|Payroll tax penalties
|-
|-
|-
|2,789
|DMR related write-off
|-
|-
|-
|1,209
|Debt modification and extinguishment costs, net
|-
|-
|-
|121
|Changes in fair value of warrant liability
|-
|(3
|)
|(2
|)
|(1
|)
|Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA
|$
|22,648
|$
|24,747
|$
|60,167
|$
|70,933
|(1)
|Represents the annualized run-rate cost savings from optimization and restructuring initiatives implemented during the period. These adjustments reflect the impact as if such cost savings had been realized for the entire period presented.
|(2)
|Represents costs associated with restructuring and transactions, including professional and legal fees
|(3)
|Represents non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation
|(4)
|Represents a loss recognized on the disposal of property, plant, and equipment and other assets
|(5)
|Represents loss related to discontinued operations
Source: XBP Global Holdings, Inc.CONTACT: Investor Relations:... | Media Queries:...
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